Cambridge Security Seals Welcomes Four New Professionals To Support Technology-Driven Growth

Pomona, New York, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, recently announced the addition of four hires to its professional customer-oriented team as it scales up to meet the escalating demand for the New York-based manufacturer’s products. This expansion of the CSS team includes key additions in sales, marketing, and customer service.

Jeffery Doyle and Charles (Chad) Salem have joined CSS as Account Executives, where they will work closely with customers to develop and implement security and track-and-trace solutions that meet each company’s specific requirements. Doyle previously excelled as a manager and account executive at Williams Scotsman, and Salem comes to CSS following successful tenures at Cross Border Solutions and Indeed.com.

“We are very excited to bring Jeff and Chad on board,” stated Brian Lyle, president of CSS. “Each brings a unique passion and drive to our company, and our customers will be the beneficiaries of their responsiveness, experience, and the attention to detail that is such a hallmark of Cambridge Security Seals.”

Mackenzie Renskers joins the marketing department at CSS, where she will focus on identifying and cultivating business opportunities for the organization. Prior to assuming this position, Renskers specialized in social media marketing and search engine optimization at Presentation Multimedia.

“Mackenzie fits in perfectly at CSS,” explains Lyle. “Her contagious enthusiasm along with her professional, result-oriented, and customer-oriented approach really enhances the organization.”

Also joining CSS as a customer service specialist is Lymarie Herrera, who brings with her an engaging personality and extensive track record of customer-first experience in both large and mid-sized organizations. Herrera’s responsibilities include customer relations and ensuring the smooth flow of custom orders and special requests.

“Our customer service department is critical to the success of the organization,” says Lyle. “With her positivity and precise nature, Lymarie has quickly gelled with our customers as well as the rest of our team at CSS.”

Cambridge Security Seals is one of America’s most rapidly growing private companies, as ranked by Inc. Magazine. CSS credits its customer-centric philosophy and high-performance products for its explosive year-over-year growth since its founding as an American manufacturing company in 2010.

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at info@cambridgeseals.com.

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, a privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.

The backbone of Cambridge Security Seals is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about Cambridge Security Seals, please visit http://www.cambridgeseals.com .

CSS Public Relations pr@cambridgeseals.com