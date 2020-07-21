Camden Capital : Names Kara Boccella as Partner

Camden Capital is pleased to announce the promotion of Kara S. Boccella to Partner. Ms. Boccella joined Camden Capital in 2014, where she serves as a wealth advisor to high net worth legal professionals, executives, entrepreneurs and families, and has been integral to the 2019 opening of the firm’s office in Century City.

Ms. Boccella has over 25 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She provides expertise in wealth and investment management, including estate, insurance, legacy, retirement and tax planning. She is actively involved in portfolio management and investment selection as a member of Camden Capital’s investment strategy team and holds the Series 63, the Series 65, Life-Only and Accident and Health Insurance licenses.

“Camden Capital has provided me the platform, resources and support to enable my team and I to provide our clients with the high level of service and expertise they deserve. I look forward to continuing my growth with Camden Capital and seek to add value through greater involvement with the executive management team,” stated Partner Kara Boccella.

“Ms. Boccella has been a key contributor to the growth and success of Camden Capital since she joined,” added Camden Capital’s President and Partner Rich Bursek. “She has created a strong presence in Century City and has built an efficient business model that allows her to effectively serve a unique and targeted client base across the nation. We admire the level of dedication she has shown to her clients, as well as the firm and are excited to welcome Ms. Boccella as our newest Partner.”

Camden Capital provides a holistic approach to wealth management, legacy planning and family office services for high and ultra-high net worth families, business owners and entrepreneurs. The firm attributes much of its success to referrals and seeks to develop long-term client relationships. Camden Capital's independent structure, objective platform and high fiduciary standards always put the client first. The relentless commitment to achieving clients’ objectives rests at the core of its value proposition.

Camden Capital has over $4.0 billion in assets under management with offices in Los Angeles, Century City, Manhattan Beach and North Palm Beach. The firm, and individual advisors, have been recognized by Barron’s, Forbes, The Financial Times, Financial Advisor Magazine and the Los Angeles Business Journal. More information is available by visiting www.CamdenCapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005177/en/