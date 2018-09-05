Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Camden County GA : Board of Commissioners Formally Votes to Lower Millage Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 04:52am CEST

Following through on a commitment made last month, the Camden County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a rollback of the county's property tax rate tonight at their regular meeting.

The property tax cut gives most homeowners a break on their 2018 tax bill. This approximate four percent rate reduction is due to an increase in property values and the Board of Commissioners-approved budget.

Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county. When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.

When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia Law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year's new digest that last year's millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The budget adopted by the Camden County Board of Commissioners allows a millage rate equal to the rollback millage rate this year.

Tonight's vote confirms the Board of Commissioners intent to honor the rollback millage rate, lowering the millage rate from 13.94 to the new rate of 13.405 mills. This year, the tax digest increased by $89,783,894 showcasing Camden County's continued recovery from the economic recession.

Disclaimer

Camden County, GA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Announces Winners of Trade Finance Awards
PU
05:05aEMBATTLED BLOOD-TESTING FIRM THERANOS TO DISSOLVE : Wsj
RE
04:52aAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Australia will gain from continued Asia-Pacific trade integration
PU
04:52aCAMDEN COUNTY GA : Board of Commissioners Formally Votes to Lower Millage Rate
PU
04:52aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : Northern Territory needs to reform royalty
PU
04:52aAMEC ASSOCIATION OF MINING AND EXPLORATION COMPA : South Australian State Budget drops off the PACE
PU
04:42aCHATHAM COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY : Event calendar update
PU
04:40aStocks fall, dollar supported as trade woes in spotlight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police report
3FACEBOOK : Facebook, Twitter face U.S. Congress over politics and the internet
4DOCUSIGN INC : DOCUSIGN : Completes Acquisition of SpringCM
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : ING penalty puts Europe's money laundering controls on the spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.