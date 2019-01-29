Camden County Georgia : Submits Launch Site Operator License Application to FAA

Today, the Camden County Board of Commissioners formally submitted its
application for a Launch Site Operator License (LSOL) to the Federal
Aviation Administration’s Office of Commercial Space Transportation. The
successful submission of the LSOL marks more than three years of work to
comply with the detailed regulatory requirements necessary to conduct
orbital and suborbital launches from southeast Georgia.
“This is a massive milestone for Camden County,” said County Commission
Chairman Jimmy Starline. “To the best of our knowledge, no local
government has ever accomplished this feat.” Commission Vice Chairman
Gary Blount added, “This launch site operator license application has
been a strategic priority of the Board of County Commissioners for
several years and we are proud to report to the citizens of Camden
County that it has been submitted.”
“I applaud the Board of County Commissioners for their visionary
leadership, remaining persistent and focused on reaching the goal of
formal submission of our launch site operator license application. In
the 20th century Camden was declared the gateway to Space. Camden will
retain that title again,” said Spaceport Camden project leader and
County Administrator Steve Howard.
Georgia’s newly elected Governor, Brian Kemp - a strong supporter of the
project on the campaign trail - hailed the submission as an important
economic development project and STEM opportunity for rural Georgians.
As Governor, I am focused on expanding economic opportunity to every
corner of our State - especially rural Georgia. Spaceport Camden is a
visionary project that will bring high-paying aerospace jobs to
Southeast Georgia while supporting a new wave of STEM education and
career opportunities to the region. Spaceport Camden will also support
our first-class universities and technical colleges ensuring that
students who are educated in Georgia stay in Georgia to pursue their
careers and raise their families.
Former Speaker of the House and member of the National Space Council
Users Advisory Group, Newt Gingrich, joined Camden officials in
celebrating the successful application submission and noted the
importance of the project for US competitiveness in commercial space
exploration.
Spaceport Camden is not only an important economic engine for
Georgia, it is also good public policy. The Trump Administration is
streamlining commercial space regulations to ensure American companies
remain world leaders in space technology. But these regulatory
reforms will not hasten space innovation if we do not also increase
launch capacity, particularly vertical launch capacity on the east coast.
Speaker Gingrich’s call for additional launch capacity is echoed by
retired Air Force Major General and Camden County resident Bob Dickman,
the former commander of the 45 Space Wing.
Having overseen the Eastern Range for the United States Air Force and
been involved with commercial space for the past decade I can attest to
the growing launch demand in the commercial space sector. Spaceport
Camden is an ideal location for the safe launch of the small satellites
and rockets that are rapidly becoming the most important segment of this
new market. The Spaceport, local colleges and the nearby
opportunities for the development, manufacture and test of satellites,
ground hardware and rockets are valuable assets for the economic growth
of Coastal Georgia and the space launch industry.
Spaceport Camden has received widespread political support from
lawmakers throughout Georgia. In June, both US Senators and the entire
House Delegation from Georgia sent letters to the FAA supporting the
Spaceport Camden draft environmental impact statement. Georgia’s federal
lawmakers were joined by then Governor Nathan Deal and Lt. Governor
Casey Cagle.
Buddy Carter, the Georgia Congressman who led the delegation letter in
June and represents Spaceport Camden congratulated Camden County on its
achievement. “The spaceport is a tremendous opportunity for our area.
The site’s location is strategic and the economic benefits that could
result from this project could be enormous. I have been a longtime
supporter of this project and I am glad to see it move forward.”
