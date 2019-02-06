Camelot Education : Program Receives Exemplary Commendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Education

Camelot
Education’s Achieve Academy was recently commended by the
Pennsylvania Department of Education as exceeding all requirements
during a periodic audit of Pennsylvania’s Alternative Education for
Disruptive Youth (AEDY) program. Of the ten categories, the school
received an exemplary report on all of them, notably, with no areas for
improvement identified.
“We are deeply committed to the academic and social-emotional success of
our students. Thanks to our strong partnership with Chester-Upland
School District, we can focus on the holistic needs of our students,
successfully re-engage them in their education, get them back to their
conventional school environment, and prepare them for long-term
success,” said Kenny Tate, Director of Operations for Camelot’s Achieve
Academy. “We are thrilled, but not surprised by the results of the most
recent audit, because we see first-hand the impact that the relationship
between the staff and students can have and how much strength the
students derive from having the room to make better choices in a
supportive culture designed specifically for their needs.”
The audit which took place in Q4 of 2018 cited high commendations that
include:
-
The comradery among staff, indicating strong teams that have an
emphasis on building positive and highly involved relationships
between teachers and student;
-
A high level of communications with parents;
-
The regularity of group counseling and administration of the Behavior
Intervention Monitoring Assessment System (BIMAS) with results
incorporated into group counseling sessions;
-
Formal quarterly reviews offered more frequently than the required
once per semester;
-
A wide range of supplemental, wrap-around services provided for the
students, including mentoring, community engagement, tutoring,
internship program, post-graduation transition plan assistance, family
support services, and mental health counseling;
-
Praise for the program referrals and the collaboration among the
district and program staff to take a restorative approach to student
behavior;
-
Recognition for the comprehensive transition plans back into the
larger student body to ensure the success of the transitioning
student; and
-
Acknowledgment for the program being held in the same building as the
conventional education classes, providing a feeling of continuity for
educational programming.
Students who were interviewed as part of the state’s review offered
overwhelmingly positive feedback about the school, including:
-
“It builds trust and allows me to mature and be my own person.”
-
“Camelot is bettering me in a lot of ways.”
-
“If I had a choice to stay here, I would.”
Camelot’s Achieve Academy serves Chester-Upland School District students
who have been removed from a traditional classroom setting for severe
behavioral violations. The primary goals of the program are to provide
students with the academic supports to help them get back on track for
promotion and graduation, and to give students the behavioral tools and
strategies to help them make decisions different from the ones that led
them to their suspension or expulsion.
About Camelot Education:
Camelot Education is an elite provider of alternative education
solutions for public school districts in the United States. Most of our
programs serve students disengaged from the educational process, and who
are often grappling with issues of extreme poverty, violence, trauma,
and insecurity. In partnership with school districts across the country,
Camelot excels in re-engaging students and helping them overcome social,
emotional and academic challenges, resulting in improved life skills and
educational outcomes. For school year 2017-18, Camelot managed 44
separate programs with an enrollment of approximately 4,500 students,
achieving an average single-year academic growth (as measured by
third-party standardized tests) of 2.4 years in reading and 2.6 years in
math, and a national graduation rate of 93 percent.
