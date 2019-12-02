Log in
Camera Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Mirrorless Cameras and DSLRs from Sony, Nikon, and Canon Compared by Deal Answers

12/02/2019 | 07:14pm EST

Fierce competition between camera makers such as Sony, Nikon, and Canon has reduced prices of DSLR and mirrorless cameras. It has also led to great discounts for Cyber Monday, where people can easily save hundreds of dollars on a new camera. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:

DSLR Black Friday Cameras

Mirrorless Black Friday Cameras

DSLR cameras offer proven technology at an affordable price. They have a rotating mirror that exposes light to the sensor. Mirrorless cameras expose light directly on the chip without needing the mirror. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Sony is currently the leader when it comes to mirrorless cameras. Their cameras are often lighter and they can sometimes be better at capturing video than the competition. Canon has started releasing mirrorless cameras of their own as the competition heats up.

Prices and availability fluctuate during Cyber Monday. The best way to get a good deal is to compare offerings across stores.

More expensive cameras often do not come with lenses. This is because professional photographers often already have a collection of lenses for certain tasks. Also, high-end lenses can cost more than the camera itself and they play an extremely important role in image quality. Numerous lenses and other accessories are also on sale for Cyber Monday.

People can save money by purchasing a bundle that includes the camera, a lens, a bag, and a few additional items. Bundles like this are often much cheaper than the individual parts are to purchase by themselves. Overall, Sony, Canon, and Nikon are all discounting their cameras for Cyber Monday significantly.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
