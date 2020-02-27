Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cameron Brate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joins 21 & Change for 2nd Annual Champions for Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:42pm EST

Tampa, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all Champions for Change! If you are a professional athlete, a 'differently-abled' athlete or an amateur, register today and join TE Cameron Brate and Mascot Cpt. Fear of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the folks from 21 & Change for the 2nd annual Champions for Change (CFC) Challenge taking place at the Tampa Movement Lab on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Individual athletes wanting to participate can register before the event or online. Individual registration is $30. Participants must be eight (8) years or older and registration for 'differently-abled' athletes is FREE!

21 & Change President John Bodor said, “The CFC Challenge is much more than a couple hours of fun and exercise.  It’s a unique event created to promote inclusion, diversity, and to showcase ability; and that moves the ball towards the goal-line of acceptance.  This year we have a record number of community partners, leaders, and representatives who are strong supporters of the ‘differently-abled’. Please join us, meet the kids, adults and families and talk heart-to-heart about positive change.”

CFC Event organizers and board members Michelle Richards (Owner of Tampa Movement Lab) and Sunny Alexander (Realtor at Tomlin St Cyr Realty Services) deliver a fun-filled event that partners up professional and amateur athletes with Down syndrome and other developmentally-disabled children and adults to showcase their abilities doing CrossFit-type exercises such as burpees, sit-ups, box jumps, kettle swings and the sled push.

According to Richards, CFC 2020 participants will also enjoy a special appearance by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, NFL Free Agent Safety Chris Conte (2019 Host), and other community leaders. Additionally, Miss Tampa will attend to cheer on these amazing 'differently-abled' athletes and will kick off the event singing the national anthem.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we want to thank the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for being our community partner for the second year in a row.  We also want to thank all of our returning and new sponsors for their support of this important mission we pursue in our community and throughout the state of Florida.  We would never be able to do this without their support and generosity,” said Bodor.

Special Thanks to all our 2020 Champions for Change Sponsors:
TECO Energy, University of Tampa, All American Title, Brenda Wade Team, Aramark, ViaTeK Solutions, PBX-Change, First Command Bank, Nasatka Security, Tampa General Hospital, Outback Steakhouse, Aqua Tech Consultants, Holton Companies, Steven Bodziner, Saint Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Hay’s Staffing Anthony De La Torre, Rally For Rhett, BayCare, Sheraton Sand Key Resort, Tampa Theatre, Shumaker Advisors, AdventHealth, HCP Associates, Milorian Consulting, Tomlin St Cyr Real Estate Services, Carr Pediatric Dentistry, Prida Guida & Perez, P.A., Empower Adventures, Yeoman’s Cask & Lion, Bio-Tech Consulting, Inc., Jennifer Bishop, and Steven Bodznier.

To register for the event or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer for the 2021 Champions for Change Challenge, please visit https://21andchange.org/championsforchange/

John Bodor
21 & Change
9107974171
bodorj45@gmail.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pSONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pLIBERTY BROADBAND CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pNUVASIVE : to Participate in Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
04:04pTRACON Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
04:04pSoybean Futures Rise as Market Digests Coronavirus Worries
DJ
04:04pSunrun Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:04pULTA BEAUTY : Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04:03pTHE TRADE DESK : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
04:03pPURE STORAGE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:03pPURE STORAGE : Evergreen Provides Next Generation FlashArray to Customers, Without Disruption
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields touch record low
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group