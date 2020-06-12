MarketScreener Homepage > News > Economy & Forex > All News News : Economy & Forex Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Economy Currencies / Forex Cryptocurrencies Economic Events Press releases Cameroon : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Rephasing of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Cameroon » 0 06/12/2020 | 01:38pm EDT Send by mail :

In the context of the Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, the following documents have been released and are included in this package: A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.

prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on May 4, 2020, following discussions that ended on April 16, 2020, with the officials of Cameroon on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on April 28, 2020. A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the World Bank.

prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the World Bank. A Staff Statement updating information on recent developments.

updating information on recent developments. A Statement by the Executive Director for Cameroon. The documents listed below have been or will be separately released: Letter of Intent sent to the IMF by the authorities of Cameroon* *Also included in Staff Report The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents. Copies of this report are available to the public from International Monetary Fund • Publication Services PO Box 92780 • Washington, D.C. 20090 Telephone: (202) 623-7430• Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org Price: $18.00 per printed copy International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. © 2020 International Monetary Fund ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution PR20/205 IMF Executive Board Approves a US$226 million Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of

US$ 226 million to support the authorities' efforts in addressing Cameroon's urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices. The IMF also approved the authorities' request for an extension of the ECF arrangement, due to expire on June 25, 2020, to September 30, 2020 with a rephasing of access.

To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the government has taken several actions to contain the spread of the pandemic, increase health spending, strengthen existing social safety nets and provide support to affected businesses and households. WASHINGTON, DC - May 4, 2020. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)equivalent to SDR 165.6 million (about US$ 226 million, 60 percent of quota) to help Cameroon meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices are having a significant impact on Cameroon's economy, leading to a historic fall of real GDP growth. The authorities are taking several actions to contain the spread of the disease, boost health and social protection spending, and provide support to affected businesses and households. However, due to a significant deterioration of the macroeconomic outlook and weakening of fiscal situation, driven by the drop of revenue in combination with additional direct health and social expenditures, urgent external and fiscal financing needs have emerged. The IMF's support will help to fill immediate external needs and preserve fiscal space for essential COVID-19-related health expenditure. It is also expected to help catalyze additional donor support. Following the Executive Board's discussion on Cameroon, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement: "Cameroon is facing serious challenges from the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Weak global demand, depressed commodity prices, and domestic containment measures weigh on the outlook, and are causing significant adverse economic and social effects. The shocks have given rise to substantial fiscal pressures and an urgent balance of payments need. "The authorities are taking decisive actions to limit the spread of the virus and its economic and social impact. They have implemented strong crisis containment and mitigation measures and are scaling up spending to bolster their health response. Additional measures currently under consideration will provide support to vulnerable households and firms. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution "Given the sudden and pressing nature of the shocks, accommodative fiscal and monetary policies are warranted to mitigate the human and economic impact of the outbreak. However, the authorities remain committed to their reform agenda under the ECF arrangement. They plan to undertake adjustments to return to the fiscal consolidation path once the crisis abates to safeguard debt sustainability and ensure a strong recovery. "IMF emergency financing under the RCF will support the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of the twin shocks. Additional assistance from development partners will be critical to fill the remaining financing need. Strict budgetary controls and transparency will be needed to ensure that the assistance under the RCF meets its intended objectives." More information IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board) https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker IMF Executive Board calendar https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON April 28, 2020 REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, AND REPHASING OF ACCESS EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Context. Cameroon is facing urgent financing needs driven by the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Externally, Cameroon is exposed to demand and supply shocks due to the slowdown in major trading partners (China and Europe) and falling oil prices. Domestically, containment efforts to slow the number of Covid-19 cases, which have grown rapidly since March 6, 2020, are expected to further slow growth and widen the fiscal and current account deficits. Request for Fund Support. Given limited buffers and urgent balance of payments needs due to the pandemic, the authorities are requesting financial assistance under the "exogenous shocks window" of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to 60 percent of quota (SDR 165.6 million), provided that the Executive Board also approves the request for an extension of the ECF arrangement, due to expire on June 25, 2020, to September 30, 2020 with a rephasing of access. Macroeconomic Policies and IMF Engagement. The authorities' immediate priority is to boost health and social protection spending and use counter-cyclicalfiscal policy measures to limit the spread of the disease in Cameroon and its humanitarian, economic and financial impact. The government's preparedness and response plan envisages scaling up health spending to ensure infection prevention and control, improve case management, upgrade health facilities, train and increase health personnel. The funds linked to the fight against the Covid-19pandemic will be subject to the strict application of budgetary procedures and controls, including audits. Cameroon remains committed to its medium-termreform agenda and the authorities expressed their interest in a successor arrangement following completion of the 6th and final ECF Review. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Approved By David Owen (AFR) and Ashvin Ahuja (SPR) An IMF team consisting of Mr. Sy (Head), Messrs. Benlamine and Tintchev (all AFR), Mr. Blache (MCM), Mr. Arnoud (FAD), Ms. Schauer (SPR), Messrs. Nsengiyumva (Resident Representative), Mr. Tchakote (local economist), and Mr. N'Sonde (OED) exchanged information and held discussions with the authorities by video conferences on April 16, 2020. CONTENTS BACKGROUND___________________________________________________________________________________ 3 PRE-COVID-19 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS___________________________________________________ 3 IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC_________________________________________________________ 3 POLICY ISSUES___________________________________________________________________________________ 7 FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY ________________________________________ 9 STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 10 TABLES Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2018-25 _________________________________________ 12 2a. Central Government Operations, 2018-25 (CFAF billion) _____________________________________ 13 2b. Central Government Operations, 2018-25 (In percent of GDP)_______________________________ 14 Balance of Payments, 2018-25 ________________________________________________________________ 15 Monetary Survey, 2018-25 ____________________________________________________________________ 16 Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-33____________________________________________ 17 6a. Original Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement, 2017-20 _________________ 18 6b. Proposed New Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement, 2017-20 __________ 18 APPENDIX I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________19 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON BACKGROUND 1. The Covid-19pandemic creates urgent BOP and fiscal needs and the authorities have requested the Fund's financial assistance through the RCF. The authorities' immediate priority is to boost health and social protection spending and use counter-cyclical fiscal policy to limit the spread of the disease in Cameroon and its humanitarian, economic, and financial impact. The government's preparedness and response plan envisages scaling up health spending to ensure infection prevention and control, improve case management, upgrade health facilities, train and increase health personnel. The government is committed to prevent a collapse in revenue collection through various measures. Measures to mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector are also being considered, including strengthening social safety nets, subsidizing basic medications, and providing support to affected companies. PRE-COVID-19 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS 2. The pandemic shock hit as the authorities were seeking to strengthen fiscal and external buffers and manage risks to the economy (Country Report No 20/48). Growth in 2020-22was expected to remain relatively stable after declining to 3.9 percent in 2019. The authorities were encouraged to broaden the non-oilrevenue base and to urgently address systemic financial and fiscal risks associated with the state-ownedoil refinery (SONARA), including by reprofiling its bank debt. Continued fiscal consolidation and efforts to repatriate export proceeds were expected to help strengthen buffers over the medium-term.These efforts were also needed to stabilize and then reverse the public debt trajectory and maintain debt service at sustainable levels. The external risks that could have affected growth were related primarily to uncertainty from international trade tensions, slower global growth, and the persistent volatility of commodity prices. Domestically, a further deterioration of the security situation in the two Anglophone regions could have undermined the fiscal consolidation efforts underway and the implementation of reforms. Nevertheless, the non-oilsector was set to remain strong and help mitigate the negative impact of some shocks. IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC 3. Cameroon is already feeling a severe impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, which will slow economic growth in 2020 (Text Table 1). GDP growth is projected to fall sharply to -1.2percent or about 5 ppt below the pre-pandemicprojection. The pandemic has led to a substantial deterioration in the global economic environment, reflecting a combination of global supply and demand shocks. On top of the large expected spillovers from the external shock to Cameroon, the country is facing a rapid increase of the number of infected persons. The pandemic is expected to create further disruptions in production factors (both capital and labor), as well as a credit retrenchment and economic losses from fatalities and adverse confidence effects. While an agreement with regards to reprofiling SONARA's domestic bank debt has become more likely with INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON the introduction of a new price structure, further delays would pose a risk to the capital and liquidity situation of banks. Text Table 1. Cameroon: Selected Economic Indicators (percent change yoy, unless otherwise indicated) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Real GDP 3.8 4.1 4.2 4.5 5.0 Before Shock After Shock -1.2 4.5 4.4 4.5 5.0 Total Revenue -1.8 6.9 5.5 5.0 6.7 Before Shock After Shock -14.9 14.5 5.7 5.8 7.3 Current Expenditure -2.3 3.9 3.6 4.5 6.3 Before Shock After Shock 1/ 0.1 -0.6 3.7 4.8 5.3 Capital Expenditure 4.7 5.1 6.0 5.8 7.1 Before Shock After Shock 0.1 9.9 1.5 5.7 6.5 Fiscal Deficit (payment order basis, incl. grants) Before Shock -1.2 -18.0 -5.0 4.8 7.4 After Shock 90.2 -34.9 -12.6 0.8 -4.2 Fiscal Deficit (cash basis, incl. grants) Before Shock -12.9 -23.7 -8.5 3.2 6.8 After Shock 68.9 -27.9 -19.1 -3.6 -9.8 Public Debt Before Shock 5.8 4.6 4.3 4.3 4.2 After Shock 10.8 6.2 5.2 4.9 4.4 Current Account Deficit Before Shock 5.1 0.3 3.7 4.5 1.9 After Shock 53.5 -13.5 -14.0 -1.6 -2.7 Export of Goods Before Shock 1.7 -1.2 -0.5 1.1 2.2 After Shock -26.6 11.4 6.1 5.8 5.8 Import of Goods Before Shock 4.2 1.8 2.3 2.7 3.1 After Shock -11.0 6.5 4.9 5.0 5.1 Memorandum items: (percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Overall balance (payment order basis, incl. grants) Before Shock -2.1 -1.7 -1.5 -1.5 -1.5 After Shock -4.5 -2.7 -2.2 -2.1 -1.9 Overall balance (cash basis, incl. grants) Before Shock -2.6 -1.9 -1.6 -1.6 -1.6 After Shock -5.0 -3.4 -2.6 -2.3 -2.0 Nominal GDP (Billions CFAF) Before Shock 24,022 25,370 26,857 28,497 30,378 After Shock 22,615 24,181 25,706 27,300 29,142 Source: Cameroonian authorites and IMF staff estimates 1/ The decline in current expenditure is partly driven by lower fuel subsidies due to the decline in the international oil price, which partly offsets the increase in health spending and other subsidies and transfers. 4. The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to an urgent BOP need as the external accounts are severely affected through a range of channels. The resulting BOP financing need is assessed to be some CFAF 628 billion, 2.8 percent of GDP (see Text Table 2). As a result of the pandemic shock, a strong decline in growth of main trading partners coupled with a broad-basedcommodity price collapse are expected to worsen Cameroon's trade balance further. With Europe and Asia making up more than 80 percent of Cameroon's foreign demand for goods and price declines in Cameroon's key commodities such as crude oil, natural gas and cocoa, the slump in exports is expected to far outweigh any contraction in imports due to slowing domestic demand. Furthermore, imports related to health expenditure will likely increase. While the primary income account is expected to improve due to lower repatriated profits in the oil sector, inflows of remittances (1.6 percent of GDP in 2018) would likely weaken as has happened in previous global crises. With global 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Cameroonianauthorities and IMF staff estimates. CAMEROON financial conditions tightening and high uncertainty about the shock and its impact depressing investment sentiment, FDI and short-term capital flows are also expected to take a hit. 5. The increase in 2020 fiscal financing needs related to the pandemic are estimated at CFAF 497 billion (2.2 percent of GDP). The overall 2020 fiscal deficit (cash basis) Cameroon. Fiscal Performance Before and After the Shock (percent of GDP) will deteriorate to 5 percent of GDP, from 17.0 Total revenue (before shock) 2.8 percent of GDP in the pre-virus 16.5 Total revenue (after shock) baseline (Text Table 1). This reflects lower Overall balance (before shock)-RHS 16.0 Overall balance (after shock)-RHS oil revenue (0.7 percent of GDP) and non- 15.5 oil revenues (0.6 percent of GDP) due to 15.0 the decline in oil exports and domestic 14.5 activity, respectively. The package of 14.0 containment measures (social distancing 13.5 and partial confinement) is expected to 13.0 severely hit growth in individual sectors, in 12.5 particular agriculture, commerce, 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 construction, manufacturing, restaurants and hotels, transportation, and tourism. Revenues are projected to drop by about 14 percent relative to the pre-virus baseline, particularly international trade taxes and customs duties, direct taxes and VAT. To mitigate the severity of the shock, the authorities are considering allowing companies to defer payments of tax penalties and granting a tax moratorium to companies facing extreme and clear difficulties. 0.0 -0.5 -1.0 -1.5 -2.0 -2.5 -3.0 -3.5 -4.0 -4.5 -5.0 6. On the expenditure side, savings from lower oil import prices partly offset an increase in crisis-related costs. The decline in international oil prices will create room to reduce fuel subsidies by an estimated 0.5 percent of GDP and partly offset the increase in other current expenditures, which will rise by 0.8 percent of GDP, driven by health and social spending. Under the WEO oil price assumptions, 2020 non-taxrevenue could outperform by at least CFAF 20 billion (0.1 percent of GDP) as the price of imported refined oil (including taxes, margin, and fees) falls below the fixed pump price. However, Staff did not include this possible windfall in its projections given the increased oil price volatility. The authorities are also considering subsidies to mitigate the burden on affected businesses. They plan to press on with the 2020 drawing plan on committed external project loans to avoid any contractionary impact on growth. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Text Table 2. Cameroon: COVID-19 Financing Needs in 2020 Fiscal financing need in 2020 External financing need in 2020 CFAF Percent of billions GDP Total revenue and grants 3,152 13.9 Oil sector revenue 267 1.2 Non-oil sector revenue 2,784 12.3 Total grants 101 0.4 Total expenditure 4,162 18.4 Current expenditure 2,732 12.1 Wages and salaries 1,064 4.7 Goods and services 821 3.6 Subsidies and transfers 627 2.8 Interest 220 1.0 Capital expenditure 1,430 6.3 Overall balance (payment order basis) -1,010 -4.5 Overall balance (cash basis) -1,127 -5.0 Overall balance (cash basis) before shock (5th review) -630 -2.8 Projected increase in financing needs -497 -2.2 Financing 497 2.2 External financing (increase +) -25 -0.1 Deposit accumulation (increase - ) 60 0.3 Increase in non-IMF budget support (AfDB) 1/ 53 0.2 Prospective exceptional financing 410 1.8 IMF-RCF 136 0.6 Non-IMF 274 1.2 Sources: Cameroon authorities; and staff calculations. CFAF Percent of billions GDP Current account balance -1,280 -5.7 Trade balance -765 -3.4 Exports, goods 2,229 9.9 Oil exports 654 2.9 Non-oil exports 1,575 7.0 Imports -2,994 -13.2 Services (net) -415 -1.8 Income (net) -367 -1.6 Transfers (net) 267 1.2 Capital and financial account balance 616 2.7 Capital account 28 0.1 Financial account 588 2.6 Overall balance -664 -2.9 Overall balance before shock (5th review) -1 0.0 Increase in 2019 BEAC GFA (vis-à-vis 5th review) 2/ 35 0.2 Projected increase in financing needs -628 -2.8 Financing 628 2.8 Increase in non-IMF budget support (AfDB) 1/ 53 0.2 Prospective exceptional financing 410 1.8 IMF-RCF 136 0.6 Non-IMF 274 1.2 BEAC Gross Foreign Assets (increase - ) 165 0.7 1/ The disbursement of the AfDB budget support loan was moved from 2019 to early 2020. 2/ The actual 2019 BEAC gross foreign assets (GFA) turned out higher than the 5th review projection by CFAF 35 billion Budget support through the proposed RCF will cover less than a third of the financing needs and is expected to catalyze additional support from IFIs. The proposed access of 60 percent of quota (CFAF 136 billion) represents 33 percent of the estimated residual external financing gap of CFAF 410 billion, after taking into account a projected slight drop in external disbursements (CFAF 25 billion), a decumulation of government deposits at the BEAC of CFAF 60 billion, and a shift of some budget support from 2019 to 2020 in the amount of CFAF 53 billion (Text Table 2). On the external side, the BEAC gross foreign assets are projected to decline by CFAF 165 billion (US $280 million) compared to projections at the 5 th review. The authorities are also expected to receive additional support from other donors (World Bank, AfDB, France, BCEAC) which should fill some of the remaining needs (CFAF 274 billion). Cameroon could also unlock potential financing by taking advantage of its eligibility to the G20 debt moratorium. Any remaining needs would need to be covered through policy adjustment. Downside external and domestic risks to the baseline are relatively high. The global outlook (G-RAM) accounts for several downside external risks including a more severe Covid-19 pandemic causing widespread and prolonged disruptions to economic activity both directly, through global trade and supply chain spillovers, and via confidence effects on financial markets and 6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON investment. The global economic outlook is grounded on the temporary nature of the pandemic and the beginning of a recovery from the second half of 2020. Additionally, large swings in energy prices constitute an increased source of risks, especially with uncertainty in the OPEC+ alliance. Domestically, a significant expansion of the local outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic or a more persistent impact of the shock, could have sizeable effects on Cameroon, inflicting casualties and sharper fall of economic growth, with sizeable additional financing needs. Socio-political tensions as well as fiscal, financial and debt sustainability risks related to SOEs such as a failure to turnaround SONARA's performance, could curtail the authorities' ability to accommodate a local outbreak of the pandemic. If downside risks materialize, the authorities would likely need to identify additional measures to ensure that debt is sustainable. POLICY ISSUES The authorities' immediate priority is to stop the expansion of the pandemic and limit its humanitarian, economic, and financial impact. Beyond this short-term objective, the government remains committed to its medium-term reform agenda after the crisis passes. 9. The government of Cameroon is taking steps to limit the spread of the pandemic and alleviate its socio-economic impact. A Preparedness and Response Plan envisages increased health spending to ensure adequate infection prevention and control and improved case management. The plan aims to (i) strengthen epidemiological surveillance through mass screening; (ii) improve the provision of medical care to positive cases by upgrading hospitals' technical capacities and supply of medications; (iii) mitigate the community spread of Covid-19 through social distancing; (iv) improve the coordination of Covid-19 measures. The plan's total cost is estimated at CFAF 58 billion (text table below).

Covid-19 through social distancing; (iv) improve the coordination of Covid-19 measures. The plan's total cost is estimated at CFAF 58 billion (text table below). Measures to mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable include strengthening existing social safety nets and providing support to affected businesses and households. The measures will be spelled out in a global response plan that is currently under preparation. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Text Table 3. Cameroon: Preparation and Response Plan to COVID-19, 2020 (Summary of budgetary impact) Operational Axes Cost (CFAF billion) Active case finding 17.4 Management of confirmed cases 34.0 Social regulation 5.5 Governance and accountability 1.5 Total 58.3 The authorities intend to mitigate the significant revenue loss in 2020 from the Covid- pandemic. Although the expected bounce-back of economic activity in 2021 will help, the government is committed to support work on tax and customs administrations in order to limit revenue losses and support hard-hit taxpayers, notably by: Facilitating e-filing and payment obligations by expanding on-line/web services to taxpayers;

e-filing and payment obligations by expanding on-line/web services to taxpayers; Offering extended payment arrangements to enterprises that are experiencing cash flow problems;

Establishing "mobile payment" options for tax and non-tax payments;

non-tax payments; Ensuring continuity of trade processing and sufficient on-site presence/control by customs to protect revenue and the borders;

on-site presence/control by customs to protect revenue and the borders; Designing and implementing simplified and (very) quick release procedures to clear goods deemed necessary for immediate critical needs;

Strengthening in 2021 the collection of deferred tax penalties and payments under moratorium from 2020 by signing and enforcing a protocol specifying the deadlines by which payments will have to be made. 11. The regional central bank (BEAC) Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) recently announced a package of monetary easing measures: The BEAC loosened its monetary policy stance, narrowed its interest rate corridor, increased its liquidity provision, and widened the range of private financial instruments accepted as collateral for monetary policy operations. The CPM also encouraged BEAC's management to propose to its Board a reduction in haircuts applicable to public securities and private instruments accepted as collateral for refinancing operations, and to postpone by one year principal repayment of consolidated central bank's credits to member states. Likewise, the CPM recalled that the BEAC made available to the Development Bank of the Central African States (BDEAC) a financing line of FCFA 90 billion to finance public investment projects and invited 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON the latter to make use of it. The CPM also recommended that banks ensure continuity of financial services, including provision of cash through ATMs, strengthen operations of remote banking and reduce banking services costs. The banking association of Cameroon has also taken the initiative for banks to maintain short term credits to the real economy but expects that the government will not increase domestic arrears. 12. The government is considering measures to manage the medium-term impact of the twin pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Following the Covid-19shock, Cameroon has accumulated a small amount of arrears to official and private creditors. The authorities have cleared these arrears. They are actively considering the G20 moratorium on bilateral government loan repayments for lower income countries to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which could alleviate debt service by up to CFAF100 billion in 2020. They are in discussion with the World Bank about the doubling of its budgetary support to USD200 million. The authorities are actively seeking concessional financing from development partners and are committed to avoid new non- concessional borrowing. Allowing for new non-concessionalborrowing (NCB) would further weaken already compromised debt sustainability, go against the authorities' interest and undermine their efforts to secure the international community's support in an environment in which the G-20just agreed on debt service suspension on bilateral government loans for low-incomecountries. The authorities have identified so far about CFAF229 billion of expected financing from development partners (World Bank, AfDB, France, and BDEAC). Efforts to accelerate export diversification while maintaining debt sustainability are also being continued through a range of initiatives with financial and technical support from the World Bank and the EU. FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY 13. Cameroon meets the eligibility requirements for support under the RCF as: Discussions on the sixth review under the ECF and reaching new understandings with the authorities will take additional time given the current uncertainty regarding the duration and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on partial and preliminary data at least half of the performance criteria and indicative targets for end-December 2019 (test date) have been missed. Given that it is not feasible to complete the last (sixth) review by the expiration of the current arrangement on June 25, 2020, the authorities are requesting that the ECF arrangement be extended to end-September 2020, and the availability date for the sixth review (seventh disbursement) under the ECF arrangement be moved from May 31, 2020 to July 25, 2020. This would allow for an RCF request of 60 percent of quota within the normal PRGT access limits. Given the expected delay in concluding the sixth review and the urgency of BOP needs, support under the RCF is warranted. Cameroon meets the criteria for support under the RCF as it has urgent balance of payments needs that, if not addressed would result in an immediate and severe disruption; the BOP needs are not caused by a withdrawal of donors; and Cameroon lacks capacity to implement a upper credit tranche (UCT) program owing to the urgent nature of its BOP needs. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Cameroon is assessed at high risk of debt distress; however debt remains sustainable. The DSA, dated February 2020, showed debt to be sustainable and the updated DSA, incorporating the Covid-19 pandemic shock, suggests that while risks have increased it continues to remain sustainable conditioned on the availability of concessional resources and avoidance of additional NCB (see Annex I).

Covid-19 pandemic shock, suggests that while risks have increased it continues to remain sustainable conditioned on the availability of concessional resources and avoidance of additional NCB (see Annex I). Cameroon's capacity to repay the Fund remains strong. A disbursement of 60 percent of quota would result in Fund exposure to Cameroon of 2.3 percent of GDP in 2020 (Table 5). Annual repayments will remain below 0.4 percent of GDP over the 2020-34 period and should peak at 0.3 percent of GDP and 2.1 percent of government revenue in 2026.

2020-34 period and should peak at 0.3 percent of GDP and 2.1 percent of government revenue in 2026. Staff has confidence that the authorities will cooperate with the Fund and pursue economic policies appropriate for addressing the impact of the virus, based on the country's track record of economic policies and relations with the Fund. The authorities have committed to ensure that the financial assistance received will be subject to the application of budgetary procedures and controls, including audits in strict compliance with the provisions of the Law on the Code for Transparency and Good Governance in Public Finance Management in Cameroon and the Law on the Financial Regime for the Government and Other Public Entities, all enacted in July 2018 under the ECF-supported program.

ECF-supported program. Cameroon has an existing ECF arrangement approved on June 26, 2017, with an access level of 175 percent of quota. Access of 60 percent of quota, together with a rephasing of the availability date of the final 20 percent of quota disbursement of the sixth and final review beyond July 25, 2020, would place Cameroon at 100 percent of quota annual access normal limit and below 300 percent of the cumulative three years limit. 14. Resources will be channeled to the Treasury by the BEAC. RCF disbursements will be disbursed to the BEAC and be on-lentto the government to provide urgent budgetary financing. The BEAC has implemented most recommendations from the 2017 safeguards assessment. In particular, the alignment of the BEAC's secondary legal instruments with its Charter was recently concluded, and work is advancing as planned on the full transition to IFRS for FY 2019. STAFF APPRAISAL Cameroon is being adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Externally, Cameroon is exposed to demand and supply shocks due to the slowdown of major trading partners (China and Europe) and falling commodity prices. Domestically, containment efforts to slow the number of Covid-19 cases, which have increased rapidly since March 6, 2020, are expected to further slow growth and widen the fiscal and balance of payment deficits. The health system is weak and unprepared to face a major outbreak. Urgent financing needs are emerging as a consequence of the pandemic and the deterioration of terms of trade. The Covid-19-related financing needs in 2020 are estimated at 10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON CFAF 497 billion (2.2 percent of GDP). After taking into account already secured financing and some drawdown of government deposits at the BEAC, the residual needs should reach CFAF 410 billion (1.8 percent of GDP). Staff supports the authorities' priorities to mitigate the humanitarian and economic impact of the pandemic. Staff welcomes the government's resolve to implement its preparedness and response plan against the pandemic, with technical and financial support from its development partners. Efforts to prevent a collapse in revenue collection through various measures should be scaled up and measures to mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector, which could include strengthening social safety nets, subsidizing basic medications, and providing support to affected companies should be effectively implemented. Given limited buffers, staff supports the authorities' request for financial assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to 60 percent of quota (SDR 165.6 million or

0.6 percent of GDP), extension of the arrangement and rephasing of access. The funds will be provided to the government under the RCF exogenous shock window in the form of budget support to help close the BoP financing gap. Staff assesses that Cameroon meets the eligibility requirements for the RCF. Public debt is sustainable-contingent on identifying sufficient concessional resources to close the identified financing gaps and avoiding additional NCB-and there is adequate capacity to repay the Fund. Staff supports the authorities' request for extension of the arrangement under the ECF with rephasing of access, which would provide sufficient time to conclude the discussions and complete the sixth and final review when conditions return to normal. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Table 1. Cameroon: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2018-25 (CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 5th Rev. Proj. 5th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. (Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated) National account and prices GDP at constant prices 4.1 3.9 3.7 3.8 -1.2 4.5 4.4 4.5 5.0 5.2 Oil GDP at constant prices -2.7 6.0 4.3 0.5 -5.4 1.0 -4.2 -6.3 -6.6 -5.7 Non-Oil GDP at constant prices 4.4 3.8 3.7 4.0 -1.0 4.7 4.8 5.0 5.5 5.6 GDP deflator 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.9 0.9 2.3 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.7 Nominal GDP (at market prices, CFAF billions) 21,493 22,714 22,690 24,022 22,615 24,181 25,706 27,300 29,142 31,196 Oil 1,000 959 937 903 514 552 583 547 500 471 Non-Oil 20,493 21,755 21,753 23,118 22,101 23,628 25,123 26,753 28,642 30,725 Consumer prices (average) 1.1 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.8 2.3 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.0 Consumer prices (eop) 2.0 2.8 2.4 2.0 2.4 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 External trade Export volume -0.9 4.1 3.8 4.1 -4.0 8.5 6.7 6.7 7.0 7.6 Oil sector -16.7 16.5 14.8 0.5 -5.7 1.6 -4.2 -6.3 -6.6 -4.7 Non-oil sector 2.5 1.9 1.9 4.9 -3.7 9.8 8.7 8.8 8.9 9.0 Import volume 7.0 7.9 7.8 3.8 -2.5 6.8 3.1 4.3 5.7 5.7 Nominal effective exchange rate (depreciation -) 2.7 … … … … … … … … … Real effective exchange rate (depreciation -) 0.6 … … … … … … … … … Terms of trade 1.7 1.7 1.5 -2.7 -16.2 3.0 -2.2 -1.6 -0.5 -2.8 Export price index 8.9 1.8 1.4 -2.4 -23.6 2.7 -0.5 -0.9 -1.1 -2.1 Non-oil export price index -3.5 -1.0 -0.7 -1.5 -12.4 0.6 -2.7 -1.3 -0.7 -1.0 Import price index 7.1 0.1 -0.1 0.4 -8.8 -0.3 1.7 0.7 -0.6 0.8 Money and credit Broad money (M2) 9.8 7.1 6.0 7.2 -1.8 6.9 6.3 6.2 6.7 8.0 Net foreign assets 1/ 2.3 0.7 5.5 1.3 -6.2 0.9 3.1 2.2 2.4 2.7 Net domestic assets 1/ 7.5 6.4 0.5 5.9 4.4 6.0 3.2 4.0 4.3 5.2 Domestic credit to the private sector 4.6 2.7 1.4 3.8 -2.7 5.0 5.0 5.9 6.8 8.7 Savings and investments (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Gross national savings 26.2 25.8 25.7 25.7 22.5 25.2 26.4 27.2 28.5 29.9 Gross domestic investment 29.8 29.4 29.4 29.3 28.2 29.8 30.1 30.7 31.6 32.9 Public investment 6.9 6.3 6.3 6.2 6.3 6.5 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.1 Private investment 23.0 23.1 23.1 23.1 21.8 23.3 23.9 24.5 25.4 26.8 Central government operations Total revenue (including grants) 16.1 16.4 16.3 15.2 13.9 14.9 14.9 14.8 14.9 15.0 Oil revenue 2.3 2.3 2.3 1.8 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 Non-oil revenue 13.3 13.6 13.6 12.9 12.3 13.1 13.2 13.4 13.6 13.9 Non-oil revenue (percent of non-oil GDP) 14.0 14.2 14.2 13.4 12.6 13.4 13.5 13.6 13.8 14.1 Total expenditure 18.5 18.6 18.7 17.3 18.4 17.6 17.1 16.9 16.8 16.6 Overall fiscal balance (payment order basis) Excluding grants -2.9 -2.7 -2.8 -2.6 -4.9 -3.1 -2.6 -2.5 -2.2 -1.9 Including grants -2.5 -2.3 -2.3 -2.1 -4.5 -2.7 -2.2 -2.1 -1.9 -1.5 Overall fiscal balance (cash basis) Excluding grants -3.7 -3.6 -3.4 -3.0 -5.4 -3.8 -3.0 -2.7 -2.3 -1.9 Including grants -3.3 -3.2 -2.9 -2.6 -5.0 -3.4 -2.6 -2.3 -2.0 -1.6 Non-oil primary balance (payment basis, percent of non- -4.1 -3.9 -3.9 -3.2 -4.8 -3.2 -2.5 -2.3 -2.0 -1.5 oil GDP) External sector Current account balance Excluding official grants Including official grants Public debt Stock of public debt Of which: external debt -4.0 -4.1 -4.2 -4.1 -6.2 -5.1 -4.2 -3.8 -3.5 -3.4 -3.6 -3.6 -3.7 -3.6 -5.7 -4.6 -3.7 -3.4 -3.1 -3.1 39.5 40.8 40.9 40.8 45.5 45.2 44.7 44.1 43.2 41.7 28.6 30.5 30.4 30.6 34.3 34.8 34.8 34.2 33.2 32.2 Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections using updated nominal GDP. 1/ Percent of broad money at the beginning of the period. 12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Table 2a. Cameroon: Central Government Operations, 2018-25 (CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 5th Rev. Proj. 5th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Total revenue and grants 3,451 3,716 3,704 3,651 3,152 3,610 3,818 4,040 4,333 4,692 Total revenue 3,365 3,616 3,604 3,548 3,051 3,507 3,712 3,946 4,239 4,597 Oil sector revenue 500 532 520 443 267 331 316 296 274 254 Non-oil sector revenue 2,864 3,084 3,084 3,105 2,784 3,176 3,397 3,651 3,965 4,344 Direct taxes 643 768 768 732 659 757 806 859 920 1,015 Special tax on petroleum products 128 123 123 131 131 147 155 162 179 197 Other taxes on goods and services 1,497 1,614 1,614 1,599 1,433 1,612 1,735 1,883 2,026 2,202 Taxes on international trade 406 397 397 431 388 468 490 509 556 605 Non-tax revenue 191 182 182 212 172 192 211 239 284 325 Total grants 86.7 100 100 102 101 103 105 94 94 94 Projects 38 28 28 29 28 30 32 34 36 39 Other (debt relief) 48 72 72 73 73 73 73 60 58 55 Total expenditure 3,986 4,235 4,235 4,163 4,162 4,268 4,392 4,619 4,888 5,175 Current expenditure 2,485 2,731 2,731 2,667 2,732 2,716 2,817 2,952 3,108 3,263 Wages and salaries 1,007 1,012 1,012 1,064 1,064 1,109 1,136 1,195 1,229 1,293 Goods and services 733 802 802 786 821 786 800 852 912 949 Subsidies and transfers 547 717 717 597 627 581 618 652 697 740 Interest 199 200 200 220 220 241 263 253 270 281 External 151 152 152 170 170 197 218 218 233 247 Domestic 48 48 48 50 50 44 45 35 37 33 Capital expenditure 1,474 1,429 1,429 1,496 1,430 1,571 1,595 1,687 1,796 1,912 Domestically financed investment 674 604 604 654 614 699 694 752 768 821 Foreign-financed investment 749 775 775 796 770 823 850 880 969 1,027 Rehabilitation and participation 50 50 50 46 46 49 52 56 59 64 Net lending 27 76 76 0 0 -20 -20 -20 -16 0 Overall balance (payment order basis) Excluding grants -621 -619 -631 -615 -1,111 -761 -680 -673 -649 -577 Including grants -535 -519 -531 -513 -1,010 -658 -575 -579 -555 -483 CEMAC reference fiscal balance -629 -666 -666 -535 -885 -614 -559 -600 -543 -466 Adjustment to cash basis -174 -204 -136 -117 -117 -155 -83 -55 -17 -17 Unexecuted payment orders (-=reduction) -96 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Floats and arrears (- = reduction) -78 -204 -136 -117 -117 -155 -83 -55 -17 -17 o/w Arrears (- = reduction) -135 -110 -43 -65 -65 -35 0 0 -2 -2 o/w Floats (- = reduction) 136 -55 -55 -52 -43 -70 -48 -15 -15 -15 o/w other arrears 1/ -78 -39 -39 0 -9 -50 -35 -40 0 0 Overall balance (cash basis) Excluding grants -795 -823 -768 -732 -1,228 -916 -763 -728 -666 -594 Including grants -708 -723 -668 -630 -1,127 -813 -658 -634 -572 -500 Financing 710 407 417 468 503 553 477 489 572 500 External financing, net 825 509 509 465 440 486 452 337 419 448 Amortization -210 -343 -343 -302 -302 -307 -366 -509 -513 -541 Drawings 1,036 852 852 767 742 793 818 846 932 988 Domestic financing, net -116 -101 -92 3 63 66 25 153 153 52 Banking system 246 50 50 130 190 164 87 41 42 5 o/w statutory advances from BEAC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -58 -58 -58 Other domestic financing -362 -151 -141 -127 -127 -98 -62 112 110 48 Financing gap 0 316 251 162 625 260 181 145 0 0 Of which: IMF-ECF 45 45 90 90 0 0 0 0 0 Of which: budget support (excl. IMF) 271 206 72 125 0 0 0 0 0 AFDB 66 0 0 53 0 0 0 0 0 WB 117 117 56 56 0 0 0 0 0 France 66 66 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EU 23 23 16 16 0 0 0 0 0 Of which: exceptional financing 410 260 181 145 0 0 Prospective IMF-RCF 136 0 0 0 0 0 Other 274 260 181 145 0 0 Memorandum items: Floor of social spending 657 711 711 Primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants) -336 -319 -331 -293 -790 -417 -312 -326 -285 -202 Primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants) -510 -523 -468 -410 -907 -572 -395 -381 -302 -219 Non-oil primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants) -836 -851 -851 -736 -1,058 -747 -628 -622 -559 -456 Non-oil primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants) -1,010 -1,055 -988 -853 -1,175 -902 -711 -677 -576 -473 Unpaid government obligations 583 379 446 262 329 174 91 36 19 2 Float 262 207 207 155 164 94 46 31 16 1 Arrears 146 36 104 -29 39 4 4 4 2 0 Other arrears 1/ 174 135 135 135 126 76 41 1 1 1 Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections with updated nominal GDP. 1/ Other arrears include the stock of unstructured debt that is held by CAA and the "floating" domestic debt at the Treasury as defined in the TMU. The payments of arrears are adjusted starting end-2018 and the stock of unpaid government obligations is adjusted starting end-2016 to reflect these operations. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Table 2b. Cameroon: Central Government Operations, 2018-25 (In percent of GDP) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 5th Rev. Proj. 5th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Total revenue and grants 16.1 16.4 16.3 15.2 13.9 14.9 14.9 14.8 14.9 15.0 Total revenue 15.7 15.9 15.9 14.8 13.5 14.5 14.4 14.5 14.5 14.7 Oil sector revenue 2.3 2.3 2.3 1.8 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 Non-oil sector revenue 13.3 13.6 13.6 12.9 12.3 13.1 13.2 13.4 13.6 13.9 Direct taxes 3.0 3.4 3.4 3.0 2.9 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.2 3.3 Special tax on petroleum products 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 Other taxes on goods and services 7.0 7.1 7.1 6.7 6.3 6.7 6.7 6.9 7.0 7.1 Taxes on international trade 1.9 1.7 1.7 1.8 1.7 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Non-tax revenue 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.0 Total grants 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.3 Projects 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Other (debt relief) 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 Total expenditure 18.5 18.6 18.7 17.3 18.4 17.6 17.1 16.9 16.8 16.6 Current expenditure 11.6 12.0 12.0 11.1 12.1 11.2 11.0 10.8 10.7 10.5 Wages and salaries 4.7 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.7 4.6 4.4 4.4 4.2 4.1 Goods and services 3.4 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.6 3.2 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.0 Subsidies and transfers 2.5 3.2 3.2 2.5 2.8 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 Interest 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 External 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 Domestic 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 Capital expenditure 6.9 6.3 6.3 6.2 6.3 6.5 6.2 6.2 6.2 6.1 Domestically financed investment 3.1 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.6 Foreign-financed investment 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.3 3.3 Rehabilitation and participation 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Net lending 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 Overall balance (payment order basis) Excluding grants -2.9 -2.7 -2.8 Including grants -2.5 -2.3 -2.3 CEMAC reference fiscal balance -2.9 -2.9 -2.9 Adjustment to cash basis -0.8 -0.9 -0.6 Unexecuted payment orders (-=reduction) -0.4 0.0 0.0 Floats and arrears (- = reduction) -0.4 -0.9 -0.6 o/w Arrears (- = reduction) -0.6 -0.5 -0.2 o/w Floats (- = reduction) 0.6 -0.2 -0.2 o/w other arrears 1/ -0.4 -0.2 -0.2 Overall balance (cash basis) Excluding grants -3.7 -3.6 -3.4 Including grants -3.3 -3.2 -2.9 -2.6 -4.9 -3.1 -2.6 -2.5 -2.2 -1.9 -2.1 -4.5 -2.7 -2.2 -2.1 -1.9 -1.5 -2.2 -3.9 -2.5 -2.2 -2.2 -1.9 -1.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.6 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.5 -0.5 -0.6 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.0 0.0 -3.0 -5.4 -3.8 -3.0 -2.7 -2.3 -1.9 -2.6 -5.0 -3.4 -2.6 -2.3 -2.0 -1.6 Financing 3.3 1.8 1.8 1.9 2.2 2.3 1.9 1.8 2.0 1.6 External financing, net 3.8 2.2 2.2 1.9 1.9 2.0 1.8 1.2 1.4 1.4 Amortization -1.0 -1.5 -1.5 -1.3 -1.3 -1.3 -1.4 -1.9 -1.8 -1.7 Drawings 4.8 3.8 3.8 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.1 3.2 3.2 Domestic financing, net -0.5 -0.4 -0.4 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 0.5 0.2 Banking system 1.1 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.8 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.0 o/w statutory advances from BEAC 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 Other domestic financing -1.7 -0.7 -0.6 -0.5 -0.6 -0.4 -0.2 0.4 0.4 0.2 Financing gap 0.0 1.4 1.1 0.7 2.8 1.1 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 Of which: IMF-ECF 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Of which: budget support (excl. IMF) 1.2 0.9 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 AFDB 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 WB 0.5 0.5 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 France 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 EU 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Of which: exceptional financing 1.8 1.1 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 Prospective IMF-RCF 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other 1.2 1.1 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.0 Memorandum items: Floor of social spending 3.1 3.1 3.1 Primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants) -1.6 -1.4 -1.5 -1.2 -3.5 -1.7 -1.2 -1.2 -1.0 -0.6 Primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants) -2.4 -2.3 -2.1 -1.7 -4.0 -2.4 -1.5 -1.4 -1.0 -0.7 Non-oil primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants) -3.9 -3.7 -3.8 -3.1 -4.7 -3.1 -2.4 -2.3 -1.9 -1.5 Non-oil primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants) -4.7 -4.6 -4.4 -3.6 -5.2 -3.7 -2.8 -2.5 -2.0 -1.5 Unpaid government obligations 2.7 1.7 2.0 1.1 1.5 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.0 Float 1.2 0.9 0.9 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 Arrears 0.7 0.2 0.5 -0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other arrears 1/ 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections with updated nominal GDP. 1/ Other arrears include the stock of unstructured debt that is held by CAA and the "floating" domestic debt at the Treasury as defined in the TMU. The payments of arrears are adjusted starting end-2018 and the stock of unpaid government obligations are adjusted starting end-2016 to reflect these operations. 14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Table 3. Cameroon: Balance of Payments, 2018-25 (CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 5th Rev. Proj. 5th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. (CFAF billion) Current account balance -778 -825 -834 -866 -1,280 -1,107 -952 -937 -912 -961 Trade balance -295 -316 -327 -405 -765 -706 -709 -725 -740 -825 Exports, goods 2,885 3058 3,038 3110 2,229 2,482 2,635 2,787 2,949 3,106 Oil and oil products 1,040 1196 1,171 1187 654 743 796 813 816 804 Non-oil sector 1,845 1862 1,867 1923 1,575 1,739 1,839 1,974 2,133 2,302 Imports, goods -3,180 -3374 -3,365 -3515 -2,994 -3,188 -3,344 -3,511 -3,690 -3,931 Services (net) -324 -344 -347 -336 -415 -349 -232 -219 -205 -193 Exports, services 1,187 1212 1,213 1244 891 1,113 1,297 1,377 1,465 1,560 Imports, services -1,511 -1555 -1,560 -1580 -1,306 -1,462 -1,530 -1,597 -1,670 -1,753 Income (net) -411 -443 -438 -418 -367 -358 -340 -303 -291 -280 Of which: interest due on public debt -151 -152 -152 -170 -170 -197 -218 -218 -233 -247 Transfers (net) 253 278 278 293 267 307 330 311 324 337 Inflows 417 470 470 488 460 503 529 513 529 547 Outflows -164 -192 -192 -195 -192 -196 -200 -202 -205 -210 Capital and financial account balance 869 671 780 866 616 898 951 929 1,070 1,152 Capital account 91 28 28 29 28 30 32 34 36 39 Capital transfers 87 28 28 29 28 30 32 34 36 39 Of which: private transfers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financial account 778 643 752 837 588 868 919 895 1,034 1,113 Official capital 825 509 509 465 440 486 452 337 419 448 Borrowing 1,036 852 852 767 742 793 818 846 932 988 Of which: SDR allocation 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Principal not yet due rescheduled 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Amortization -210 -343 -343 -302 -302 -307 -366 -509 -513 -541 Principal not yet due (relief) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Non-official capital (net) 348 417 417 512 308 482 547 598 645 695 of which: Foreign direct investment 365 404 404 497 303 469 534 585 631 681 Oil sector (net) 87 99 99 101 42 67 75 83 82 81 Non-oil sector 262 318 318 411 265 414 472 515 563 614 Short-term private capital, net -396 -283 -174 -140 -160 -100 -80 -40 -30 -30 Errors and omissions 76 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overall balance 167 -154 -54 -1 -664 -209 -1 -8 158 191 Financing -167 154 54 1 664 209 1 8 -158 -191 Bank of Central African States -237 -147 -181 -161 39 -51 -179 -104 -107 -112 Use of IMF credit (net) 70 -15 -15 0 0 0 0 -33 -51 -80 Financing gap 0 316 251 162 625 260 181 145 0 0 Of which : Possible IMF financing 45 45 90 90 0 0 0 0 0 Remaining financing gap 271 206 72 535 260 181 145 0 0 AFDB 66 0 0 53 0 0 0 0 0 WB 117 117 56 56 0 0 0 0 0 France 66 66 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EU 23 23 16 16 0 0 0 0 0 Exceptional Financing 410 260 181 145 0 0 Prospective IMF-RCF 136 Non-IMF 274 (Percent of GDP) Trade balance -1.4 -1.4 -1.4 -1.7 -3.4 -2.9 -2.8 -2.7 -2.5 -2.6 Oil exports 4.8 5.3 5.2 4.9 2.9 3.1 3.1 3.0 2.8 2.6 Non-oil exports 8.6 8.2 8.2 8.0 7.0 7.2 7.2 7.2 7.3 7.4 Imports 14.8 14.9 14.8 14.6 13.2 13.2 13.0 12.9 12.7 12.6 Current account balance Including grants -3.6 -3.6 -3.7 -3.6 -5.7 -4.6 -3.7 -3.4 -3.1 -3.1 Excluding grants -4.0 -4.1 -4.2 -4.1 -6.2 -5.1 -4.2 -3.8 -3.5 -3.4 Overall balance 0.8 -0.7 -0.2 0.0 -2.9 -0.9 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.6 Foreign direct investment 1.7 1.8 1.8 2.1 1.3 1.9 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 (Percentage change, unless otherwise indicated) Export volume -0.9 4.1 3.8 4.1 -4.0 8.5 6.7 6.7 7.0 7.6 Crude oil -16.7 16.5 14.8 0.5 -5.7 1.6 -4.2 -6.3 -6.6 -4.7 Nonoil 2.5 1.9 1.9 4.9 -3.7 9.8 8.7 8.8 8.9 9.0 Import volume 7.0 7.9 7.8 3.8 -2.5 6.8 3.1 4.3 5.7 5.7 Terms of trade 1.7 1.7 1.5 -2.7 -16.2 3.0 -2.2 -1.6 -0.5 -2.8 Non-oil export price index -3.5 -1.0 -0.7 -1.5 -12.4 0.6 -2.7 -1.3 -0.7 -1.0 Export price index 8.9 1.8 1.4 -2.4 -23.6 2.7 -0.5 -0.9 -1.1 -2.1 Import price index 3.6 -0.6 -0.1 -0.2 -8.8 -0.3 1.7 0.7 -0.6 0.8 Oil price ($US dollars per barrel) 68.3 61.8 61.4 57.9 35.6 37.9 40.9 43.2 45.0 46.4 Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Table 4. Cameroon: Monetary Survey, 2018-25 (CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated) 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Incl. CCA Q1 Act. Q2 Act. Q3 Act. 5th Rev. Est. 5th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Net foreign assets 2,074 2,073 2,105 2,214 1,995 2,110 2,361 2,182 Bank of Central African States (BEAC) 1,477 1,477 1,522 1,702 1,447 1,594 1,643 1,666 Of which : BEAC foreign assets 2,007 2,007 2,045 2,254 2,016 2,153 2,189 2,315 Of which: IMF credit -268 -268 -265 -265 -306 -297 -302 -387 Commercial banks 597 595 583 513 548 516 718 516 Net domestic assets 2,978 3,162 3,075 3,105 3,353 3,497 3,188 3,830 Domestic credit 3,655 3,774 3,716 3,742 3,891 4,057 4,005 4,390 Net claims on the public sector 761 785 785 814 927 989 967 1,208 Net credit to the central government 882 883 893 928 1,085 977 1,165 1,197 Central Bank 309 309 285 192 282 263 394 321 Claims 845 845 842 842 883 875 879 965 Credit under statutory ceiling 577 577 577 577 577 577 577 577 Counterpart of IMF credit 268 268 265 265 306 297 302 387 Deposits -536 -536 -557 -650 -602 -611 -485 -643 Commercial Banks 573 574 609 737 804 714 771 876 Claims on the Treasury 576 577 615 774 834 727 802 887 Deposits -3 -3 -6 -38 -30 -13 -31 -11 Deposits of other public entities -397 -397 -388 -413 -414 -312 -465 -312 Credit to autonomous agencies 33 56 38 52 33 56 37 56 Credit to the economy 1/ 3,137 3,232 3,173 3,175 3,186 3,336 3,268 3,449 Credit to public enterprises 243 243 242 247 223 267 230 267 Credit to financial institutions 54 60 46 35 34 60 68 60 Credit to the private sector 2,839 2,929 2,885 2,893 2,930 3,008 2,970 3,122 Other items (net) 3,137 -612 -640 -637 -538 -560 -816 -560 Broad money 5,053 5,235 5,180 5,320 5,348 5,607 5,550 6,012 Currency outside banks 1,074 1,057 1,002 1,035 1,042 1,131 1,124 1,212 Deposits 3,979 4,178 4,178 4,285 4,306 4,476 4,425 4,800 Memorandum items: Net borrowing from the central bank excluding IMF 41 41 20 -73 -24 -34 92 -66 Contribution to the growth of broad money (percentage points) Net foreign assets 2.3 2.2 1.5 7.9 3.7 0.7 5.5 1.3 Net domestic assets 7.5 11.5 10.1 6.9 9.2 6.4 0.5 5.9 Of which : net credit to the central government 6.5 6.5 6.8 5.9 6.3 1.8 5.4 3.9 Credit to the economy (annual percentage change) 7.2 10.5 7.7 4.4 2.8 3.2 1.1 3.4 Credit to the private sector Annual percentage change 4.6 7.9 7.1 7.8 4.4 2.7 1.4 3.8 In percent of GDP 13.3 13.6 12.7 12.7 12.9 13.2 13.1 13.0 Broad money (annual percentage change) 9.8 13.7 11.9 14.8 12.9 7.1 6.0 7.2 Currency outside banks 9.8 8.0 8.5 14.6 8.1 7.1 6.4 7.2 Deposits 9.8 15.3 12.8 14.8 14.1 7.1 5.9 7.2 Velocity (GDP/average M2) 4.2 4.1 4.4 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.0 2,016 2,067 2,246 2,384 2,542 2,733 1,378 1,429 1,609 1,746 1,904 2,095 2,150 2,201 2,380 2,484 2,591 2,703 -528 -528 -528 -494 -443 -364 638 638 638 638 638 638 3,435 3,761 3,950 4,197 4,483 4,850 4,251 4,578 4,766 5,013 5,299 5,667 1,290 1,468 1,506 1,561 1,614 1,665 1,445 1,609 1,697 1,737 1,780 1,785 532 560 530 480 430 347 1,105 1,105 1,105 1,014 905 768 577 577 577 519 462 404 528 528 528 494 443 364 -573 -545 -575 -534 -475 -421 913 1,049 1,167 1,257 1,351 1,428 942 1,076 1,194 1,284 1,378 1,455 -29 -27 -27 -27 -27 -27 -435 -435 -485 -485 -490 -460 39 41 41 43 45 47 3,203 3,363 3,514 3,718 3,965 4,295 241 253 253 266 279 293 71 75 75 79 83 87 2,890 3,034 3,185 3,373 3,602 3,915 -816 -816 -816 -816 -816 -816 5,451 5,829 6,196 6,580 7,025 7,584 1,105 1,180 1,254 1,331 1,419 1,531 4,347 4,648 4,943 5,250 5,605 6,052 4 32 2 -14 -14 -17 -6.2 0.9 3.1 2.2 2.4 2.7 4.4 6.0 3.2 4.0 4.3 5.2 5.0 3.0 1.5 0.7 0.6 0.1 -2.0 5.0 4.5 5.8 6.6 8.3 -2.7 5.0 5.0 5.9 6.8 8.7 12.8 12.5 12.4 12.4 12.4 12.5 -1.8 6.9 6.3 6.2 6.7 8.0 -1.7 6.8 6.2 6.1 6.7 7.9 -1.8 6.9 6.3 6.2 6.8 8.0 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 4.1 Sources: BEAC; and IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Credit to the economy includes credit to public enterprises, financial institutions and the private sector. 16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Redistribution for Not .Fund Monetary ©International 17FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Table 5. Cameroon: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-33 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Projections Fund obligations based on existing credit (SDR millions) Principal 19.9 - - - - 41.4 63.5 80.0 85.6 85.6 44.2 22.1 5.5 - - - Charges and interest 0.4 - 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Fund obligations based on existing and prospective credit (In millions of SDRs) 1/ Principal 19.9 - - - - 41.4 63.5 96.6 129.7 129.7 88.3 66.2 33.1 - - - Charges and interest 0.4 - 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total obligations based on existing and prospective credit SDR millions 20.3 - 0.2 0.1 0.1 41.5 63.6 96.7 129.9 129.9 88.5 66.4 33.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 CFAF billions 15.7 - 0.2 0.1 0.1 33.4 51.0 77.4 103.9 103.9 70.8 53.1 26.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 Charges and interest 0.3 - 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Principal 15.4 - - - - 33.3 50.9 77.3 103.8 103.8 70.7 53.0 26.5 - - - Percent of government revenue 0.5 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 1.2 1.7 2.1 1.9 1.2 0.8 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of exports of goods and services 0.4 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 1.2 1.7 2.1 2.0 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of debt service 2/ 4.3 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.6 6.8 9.8 14.5 13.0 8.0 5.4 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of GDP 0.1 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of quota 7.4 - 0.1 0.0 0.0 15.0 23.0 35.0 47.0 47.0 32.0 24.0 12.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of gross reserves 0.8 - 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3 2.0 2.9 3.8 4.0 3.1 2.9 2.0 0.0 (0.2) (0.0) Outstanding Fund credit SDR millions 336.2 372.6 648.6 648.6 648.6 607.2 543.7 447.1 317.4 187.7 99.4 33.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 CFAF billions 259.5 303.4 530.5 525.1 522.7 488.0 436.1 357.9 254.1 150.2 79.5 26.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of government revenue 7.5 8.2 16.8 14.5 13.7 12.1 10.1 7.6 5.1 2.8 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of exports of goods and services 6.4 7.1 17.0 14.6 13.3 11.7 9.9 7.7 5.2 2.9 1.4 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of debt service 2/ 71.8 61.3 112.4 104.2 89.6 67.1 58.4 45.4 35.4 18.8 9.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of GDP 1.2 1.3 2.3 2.2 2.0 1.8 1.5 1.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Percent of quota 121.8 135.0 235.0 235.0 235.0 220.0 197.0 162.0 115.0 68.0 36.0 12.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net use of Fund credit (SDR millions) 90.5 36.4 276.0 0.0 0.0 -41.4 -63.5 -96.6 -129.7 -129.7 -88.3 -66.2 -33.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 Disbursements 110.4 55.2 276.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Repayments and repurchases 19.9 18.8 - - - 41.4 63.5 96.6 129.7 129.7 88.3 66.2 33.1 - - - Memorandum items: (CFA F billions) Nominal GDP 21,493 22,690 22,615 24,181 25,706 27,300 29,142 31,196 33,468 35,973 38,710 41,783 45,156 48,519 52,160 56,102 Exports of goods and services 4,072 4,251 3,120 3,595 3,932 4,164 4,414 4,666 4,915 5,193 5,491 5,822 6,173 6,556 6,977 7,439 Government revenue 3,451 3,704 3,152 3,610 3,818 4,040 4,333 4,692 4,997 5,423 5,836 6,308 6,816 7,379 7,967 8,665 Debt service 2/ 361 495 472 504 583 727 747 788 717 799 883 976 1,054 1,089 1,178 1,231 CFA francs/SDR (period average) 771.6 814.3 818.0 809.7 805.8 803.7 802.1 800.5 800.5 800.5 800.5 800.5 800.5 800.5 800.5 800.5 Source: IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ On May 24, 2019 the IMF Executive Board approved a modified interest rate setting mechanism which effectively sets interest rates to zero on ECF and SCF through June 2021 and possibly longer. The Board also decided to extend zero interest rate on ESF till end June 2021 while interest rate on RCF was set to zero in July 2015. Based on these decisions and current projections of SDR rate, the following interest rates are assumed beyond June 2021: 0/0/0/0 percent per annum for the ECF, SCF, RCF and ESF, respectively. The Executive Board will review the interest rates on concessional lending by end-June 2021 and every two years thereafter. 2/ Total debt service includes IMF repurchases and repayments. Quota (in SDRs) 276,000,000 Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections using updated nominal GDP. CAMEROON CAMEROON Table 6a. Cameroon: Original Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement, 2017-20 Date of Amount Percent of quota Conditions for Disbursement Availability (SDR Million) 1/ 1 6/26/2017 124.2 45 Executive Board approval of the ECF arrangement. 2 12/15/2017 82.8 30 Observance of continuous and end-June 2017 performance criteria, and completion of the first review. 3 6/30/2018 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-December 2017 performance criteria, and completion of the second review. 4 12/15/2018 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-June 2018 performance criteria, and completion of the third review. 5 6/15/2019 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-December 2018 performance criteria, and completion of the fourth review. 6 12/15/2019 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-June 2019 performance criteria, and completion of the fifth review. 7 5/31/2020 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-December 2019 performance criteria, and completion of the sixth review. Total 483.0 175 Source: IMF staff calculations. 1/ Cameroon's current quota is SDR 276.0 million, and SDR 427.8 million was outstanding as of April 15, 2020 Table 6b. Cameroon: Proposed New Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement, 2017-20 Date of Amount Percent of quota Conditions for Disbursement Availability (SDR Million) 1/ 1 6/26/2017 124.2 45 Executive Board approval of the ECF arrangement. 2 12/15/2017 82.8 30 Observance of continuous and end-June 2017 performance criteria, and completion of the first review. 3 6/30/2018 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-December 2017 performance criteria, and completion of the second review. 4 12/15/2018 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-June 2018 performance criteria, and completion of the third review. 5 6/15/2019 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-December 2018 performance criteria, and completion of the fourth review. 6 12/15/2019 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-June 2019 performance criteria, and completion of the fifth review. 7 7/25/2020 55.2 20 Observance of continuous and end-December 2019 performance criteria, and completion of the sixth review. Total 483.0 175 Source: IMF staff calculations. 1/ Cameroon's current quota is SDR 276.0 million, and SDR 427.8 million was outstanding as of April 15, 2020 18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Appendix I. Letter of Intent Yaoundé, April 28, 2020 To Madam Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director International Monetary Fund 700 19th Street N.W. Washington, DC. 20431 USA Subject: Letter of Intent for access to the Rapid Credit Facility Dear Madam Managing Director, While the government is continuing to implement its Economic and Financial Program,

supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF), the COVID-19 pandemic has appeared and is causing a significant impact on Cameroon's economy, potentially undoing hard-won macroeconomic gains and endangering our development agenda. The economic impact was being felt even before the first case was confirmed on March 5 when trade with China and Europe, Cameroon's largest partners, was disrupted and our export and service sectors have been hit hard following a grinding halt to imports from and exports to China and Europe, the reduction in tourism and transfers from abroad, the cancellation of multiple large international events (including the Soccer African Nations Championship) that were planned to take place in Douala and Yaoundé during this first semester of this year, and the slowdown in the world's global growth. The pandemic comes on the back of the negative economic impact of the security crisis in the two anglophone regions as well as in the far-northern region and the suspension of production at the SONARA since it was hit by a fire at end-May 2019. Since the first case of infected person were uncovered in Cameroon, the negative economic impact of the pandemic has accelerated as the number of cases started to climb. To contain and mitigate the spread of the disease, we took on March 17 a set of strict measures including closure of our land, air and sea borders (with the exception of cargo flights and vessels transporting consumer products and essential goods and materials), cancellations of sport competitions, closure of schools, bar and restaurants, and prohibition of the gathering of more than 50 people throughout the national territory. We have also scaled up health care spending to respond to this outbreak. In conjunction with the implementation of these drastic measures, a COVID-19 preparation and response plan has been developed by our Ministry of Public Health with the support of WHO and INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON other local government institutions. The plan includes country-level coordination, case investigation and rapid response, provision of patient care and medical supplies, infection prevention and control, case management, and raising public awareness of the risks posed by the pandemic and prevention methods. At this juncture, the cost of preparedness and response plan is estimated at about CFAF 58.3 billion (about 0.2 percent of GDP). Our country is hit by the COVID-19 at the same time as the collapse of international oil prices. These two shocks, combined, have a major negative impact on Cameroon's economic activity. Our preliminary projections indicate that real GDP growth could decline from 3.9 percent in 2019 to -1.2 percent in 2020 -down from a pre-pandemic projection of 3.8 percent at the time of the 5th review of the ECF arrangement-owing to the various channels through which the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting economic activities, particularly the closing of our borders and the restrictions imposed on the movement of the population. Despite the disruption of the food supply channels, inflation is expected to rise moderately due to multiple factors that are dampening domestic demand. We are experiencing significant deterioration in our external sector position. The projected decline in international oil prices, global demand of our non-oil exports, tourism receipts and current transfers (including remittances) are expected to widen our current account by 2 percentage point of GDP. This rise in current account deficit, together with projected decline in non-official capital inflows, will generate an additional external financing gap estimated at 2 percent of GDP in 2020. The dramatic fall in oil prices, the slowdown in economic activity, and the implementation of measures to limit the spread of the pandemic have a strong negative impact on fiscal revenues, while expenditures are increasing, in particular to implement our anti-pandemic response plan, meet basic health care needs, and support the most vulnerable segments of the population. The uncertainties about the duration and extent of the pandemic is complicating a full assessment of the full impact of the two shocks on public finances. We currently expect a shortfall in total domestic revenue of 1.3 percentage point of GDP in 2020, compared to the pre-COVID-19 projections. To cope with the pandemic, the government has intensified the tightening of controls over spending and initiated a reassessment of its investment program to reprioritize projects and free up room for the funding of expenditures related to COVID-19 and support hard-hitprivate-sector enterprises and vulnerable groups. Despite these measures and the automatic drop in budgeted pump price subsidies, the pandemic shock has generated immediate fiscal needs close to CFAF 400 milliards for 2020 (about US$700 million). Against this background, and in the face of the urgent fiscal and balance of payments needs arising from the two exogenous shocks and the need to limit the negative impact of the shocks on poverty and growth, the Government of Cameroon requests emergency financing from the IMF under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR165.6 million, equivalent to 60 percent of our quota, to ease the pressure on our fiscal resources and official foreign reserves. We are confident that IMF involvement in the international effort to assist Cameroon in dealing with the economic fallout from the global pandemic will play a catalytic role in securing additional financing from our development partners, particularly to cover urgent needs to upgrade our health system. We commit 20INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON also to strengthen our efforts to seek additional financial assistance from donors, either in the form of grants or concessional loans. We will ensure that the financial assistance received is used for the intended purposes, in strict compliance with the provisions of the Law on the Code for Transparency and Good Governance in Public Finance Management in Cameroon and the Law on the Financial Regime for the Government and Other Public Entities, all adopted in July 2018. For this purpose, the funds linked to COVID-19 will be subject to the strict application of the budgetary procedures and controls provided for by the above Laws. In addition, we commit to issue a semi-annual report on COVID-19 related spending and to commission an independent audit of this spending at the end of the 2020 fiscal year and publish the results. We also commit to publishing documents relating to the results of public procurement awarded by the government and the beneficial ownership of companies receiving procurement contracts on COVID-19 related expenditures. In the meantime, such COVID-19 related expenditures are being incorporated in a supplementary budget in preparation and expected to be presented to the Parliament in June 2020 We remain firmly determined in fulfilling our commitments made in our January 7, 2020 Letter of Intent for the fifth review and committed to the ECF-supported program. However, the impact of the pandemic on the economic outlook and the accompanying restrictions make completing the sixth review of the ECF arrangement difficult at this juncture. Maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening the fiscal revenue base, improving spending efficiency, fostering good governance, and promoting the formal private sector are still key goals. The government will ensure that the support and assistance measures taken as part of the response to COVID-19 do not prejudice the mobilization of tax revenues in the medium and long term. The government is committed to observe fiscal transparency by enshrining the measures in a revised budget. Moreover, the government will not introduce measures or policies that would compound its BoP difficulties or introduce any new exchange or trade restrictions. Due to the delay in the completion of the sixth review under the ECF arrangement and to allow for an RCF request of 60 percent of quota, we request that (i) the ECF arrangement be extended from June 25, 2020 to September 30, 2020 and; (ii) the availability date for the sixth review (seventh disbursement) under the ECF arrangement be moved from May 31, 2020 to July 25, 2020. The Cameroon government will continue to maintain a constructive dialogue with the IMF and will provide the Fund staff with all the data and information necessary to evaluate our policies, including those taken under the access to the RCF. We agree to cooperate with the IMF in relation to any update safeguards assessment of the BEAC to be carried out by the IMF. We further authorize the IMF to publish this Letter and the staff report for the request for disbursement under the RCF. Sincerely yours, /s/ Louis Paul Motaze Minister of Finance INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON April 28, 2020 REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, AND REPHASING OF ACCESS-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS Approved By Joint Bank-Fund Debt Sustainability Analysis1 David Owen and Marcello Estevão (IDA) Risk of external debt distress: High2 Overall risk of debt distress High Granularity in the risk rating Sustainable Application of judgement No Updated to incorporate expected Macroeconomic projections economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic (lower growth and exports and wider fiscal deficit) Updated to include a larger Financing strategy financing gap and shift towards more concessional financing. Realism tools flagged None Mechanical risk rating under the external DSA High Mechanical risk rating under the public DSA High Debt coverage has remained unchanged compared to the previous DSA (IMF Country Report No. 20/48). Cameroon's Composite Indicator score is 2.76 based on the October WEO 2019 and the World Bank's 2018 CPIA. This implies that Cameroon has medium debt-carrying capacity. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON This provides an update to the joint IMF-World Bank LIC-DSA for the 5th review under the concurrent ECF arrangement (IMF Country Report No. 20/48) from January 2020, in the context of the Cameroonian authorities' request for a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility to help meet a financing shortfall as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It includes updated projections for the macroeconomic framework and new information on borrowing. Cameroon remains at high risk of external and overall public debt distress; however debt remains sustainable conditioned on the availability of concessional resources and avoidance of additional non-concessional borrowing. The assessment is driven by breaches of the two thresholds for external debt service under the baseline, which have further intensified due to the incorporation of the Covid-19 shock, as well as a new one-off breach in the PV of debt-to-exports ratio and a worsening of market financing risks. However, a range of factors support the conclusion that debt remains sustainable. This rating is highly vulnerable to a range of risks and if downside risks were to materialize, the authorities would likely need to identify additional measures to ensure that debt is sustainable. Highly preliminary estimates suggest Cameroon's public debt reached 42.9 percent of GDP at end-December 2019 (text table 1). This increase was largely driven by disbursements of multilateral and bilateral financing and the issuance of government bonds. Preliminary data on non-concessional external disbursements and new borrowing suggests that end-December PCs were met, remaining well below the ceiling for the latter (text figure 1). As of mid-March 2020, disbursements and borrowing appear limited, mainly driven by budget support and the signing of AfDB projects. A small amount of external arrears arose in April (10 billion CFAF) due to the Covid-19 shock but are in the process of being cleared. Updated macroeconomic assumptions incorporate the expected economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic (text table 2). The shock is expected to concentrate in 2020, severely lowering growth and exports and widening the fiscal deficit, due to revenue losses and urgent spending needs. It is also projected to drag into 2021, owing to lower commodity price projections and delays in investment projects. There are also changes in a number of financing assumptions (text table 3). In particular, 2020 includes budget support from the AfDB that was slightly delayed due to administrative reasons. Furthermore, the financing under the RCF at 136 billion FCFA was added to 2020 as well as an unallocated external financing gap over the medium term, which would allow restoring NFAs close to the level of the 5 th review. Financing terms for the unallocated financing gap are assumed to be at IDA terms, reflecting expected additional financing from various sources (World Bank, AFDB, France, BDEAC) and the authorities' commitment to seek and prioritize concessional borrowing. Project loan disbursements are lowered for 2020, reflecting potential delays in imports, and shifted towards more concessional financing reflecting the authorities' commitment to prioritize concessional financing. As the last domestic bond issuance in mid- March was undersubscribed by 15 percent and inflation revised up, domestic interest rates are raised by 1 percentage point for 2020. Given that SONARA is expected to benefit from lower oil prices, external short- term debt in the medium term has been reduced to 0.1 percent of GDP as its viability should be restored more quickly. Cameroon remains at high overall risk of public debt distress, but debt remains sustainable. As previously, thresholds are breached for the two external debt service indicators, due to the fragile 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON liquidity situation. The Covid-19 shock aggravates these breaches in the short-term and raises debt stock projections. In addition, the PV of debt-to-exports ratio now breaches its threshold in 2020 due to the severe drop in exports and market financing risks have increased to moderate with a recent jump in EMBI spreads. Yet, staff continues to assess debt as sustainable due to a range of factors: Debt indicators remain on non-explosive paths and debt stock indicators remain below their thresholds under the baseline, except for a one-off breach.

non-explosive paths and debt stock indicators remain below their thresholds under the baseline, except for a one-off breach. The debt-service-to-revenue ratio is on a clear downward trajectory and falls below the threshold after 2023.

debt-service-to-revenue ratio is on a clear downward trajectory and falls below the threshold after 2023. The breach of the debt-service-to-exports ratio has become more severe but remains largely due to the inclusion of SONARA's short-term supplier debt (text figure 1), which is backed by imported oil and is sensitive to rollover and reprofiling assumptions.

debt-service-to-exports ratio has become more severe but remains largely due to the inclusion of SONARA's short-term supplier debt (text figure 1), which is backed by imported oil and is sensitive to rollover and reprofiling assumptions. The lower oil prices are expected to benefit SONARA and reduce its vulnerabilities, given the fixed domestic market price of refined oil.

While SONARA does have external arrears, the authorities have only guaranteed one of SONARA's loans which has no outstanding payments and has been discontinued.

The first principal payment of the Eurobond is only coming due in 2023, by when external market financing conditions are projected to have normalized.

The baseline does not include the possible G20 debt service suspension, which could cover as much as 100 billion CFAF in 2020 and which the authorities are actively assessing to take part in.

This rating is highly vulnerable to a range of risks. Key downside risks include a more protracted and severe Covid-19 shock, and realization of contingent liabilities, including from SONARA's potential reconstruction costs or delays in the expected restoration of its viability. On the upside the G20 debt service suspension and a successful reprofiling of SONARA's arrears, which stands to benefit from lower projected international oil prices, could lower debt-service ratios. If downside risks materialize, the authorities would likely need to identify additional measures to ensure that debt is sustainable. Allowing for new non-concessional borrowing would further weaken already compromised debt sustainability, go against the authorities' interest and undermine their efforts to secure international community's support in an environment in which G-20 just agreed on debt service suspension on bilateral government loans for low-income countries. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Text Figure 1. Cameroon - Key Debt Developments Disbursements of External Project Loans, Budget Support and Grants (CFAF billion) 1800 Budget support (ECF) Concessional projects 1600 Non-concessional projects 1400 Project grants 274 RCF 1200 Unallocated financing gap 136 1000 508 480 800 625 566 570 600 264 205 400 116 182 193 200 355 370 351 317 251 0 98 2017 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 (plan) (plan) (mid- March) EMBI Spreads 1300 1200 Cameroon Senegal Cote d'Ivoire 1100 Ghana Benchmark 1000 900 800 700 600 500 400 300 Apr-19 May-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Dec-19 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Nov-19 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Borrowing plan (New project loan contracts signed) (CFAF billion) 1800 1600 Concessional Non-concessional 1400 1200 1000 1116 800 600 500 434 350 400 436 341 168 200 308 300 242 234 196 0 111 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 2020 2020 (plan) (plan) (plan) (mid- March) External Debt-Service-to-Export Ratio 30 Other debt service C2D 1/ Eurobond 25 SONARA supplier debt Threshold 20 15 10 5 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 1/ C2D is an initiative of the French Development Agency (AFD), where debt repayments are returned to Cameroon in the form of grants for specific projects. Sources: Bloomberg, Cameroonian authorities', IMF staff calculation and projections. Text Table 1. Cameroon: Public and Publicly Guaranteed Debt, 2017-19 Dec-17 Dec-18 Dec-19 (Est.) percent of percent of percent of CFAF billion GDP CFAF billion GDP CFAF billion GDP A. Public and publicly guaranteed debt 6279 30.9 7389 34.4 8424 37.1 (authorities' estimate: 1+2+3) 1. External debt 4650 22.9 5652 26.3 6445 28.4 2. Domestic debt 1578 7.8 1691 7.9 1942 8.6 3. (External) Publicly guaranteed debt 51 0.3 46 0.2 37 0.2 4. Unpaid government obligations (float and arrears) 1/ 838 4.1 489 2.3 598 2.6 5. External claims to SOEs (ex-SONARA) 9 0.0 9 0.0 9 0.0 6. SONARA debt 2/ 534 2.6 597 2.8 711 3.1 7. o/w external 383 1.9 446 2.1 377 1.7 B. Public and publicly guaranteed debt 7659 37.7 8484 39.5 9741 42.9 (staff estimate: A + 4+5+6) Domestic 2567 12.6 2331 10.8 2873 12.7 External 5093 25.1 6153 28.6 6868 30.3 o/w publicly guaranteed 60 0.3 55 0.3 46 0.2 C. Stock of contracted but undisbursed debt 3/ 4424 21.8 4043 18.8 3473 15.3 Domestic 178 0.9 171 0.8 65 0.3 External 4245 20.9 3873 18.0 3408 15.0 o/w multilateral 1848 9.1 1627 7.6 1674 7.4 o/w bilateral 1719 8.5 1545 7.2 1122 4.9 o/w commercial 679 3.3 701 3.3 613 2.7 Sources: Cameroonian authorities, and IMF staff calculations. 1/ Data is very preliminary and could likely be revised. 2/ 2019 data as of end-September. 3/ Excludes budget support. 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Text Table 2. Cameroon: Key Macroeconomic Assumptions, 2016-38 2016-2019 2020 2021-2025 2026-2038 Real GDP growth (percent) 4.0 -1.2 4.7 5.7 RCF DSA Update DSA 2018 1/ 4.0 3.8 4.6 5.6 Updated DSA 2017 4.1 4.7 5.3 5.5 Inflation (GDP deflator) 1.5 0.9 1.8 1.8 RCF DSA Update DSA 2018 1/ 1.5 1.9 1.6 1.8 Updated DSA 2017 1.4 1.5 1.7 1.8 Primary fiscal balance (percent of GDP) -2.9 -3.5 -1.2 -0.7 RCF DSA Update DSA 2018 1/ -2.9 -1.2 -0.6 -0.7 Updated DSA 2017 -3.0 -0.6 -0.7 -0.8 Total revenue excluding grants (percent of GDP) 15.2 13.5 14.5 15.5 RCF DSA Update DSA 2018 1/ 15.2 14.8 15.0 15.5 Updated DSA 2017 14.9 15.2 15.3 15.7 Exports of goods and services (percent of GDP) 18.9 13.8 15.1 13.5 RCF DSA Update DSA 2018 1/ 18.9 18.1 15.9 13.3 Updated DSA 2017 18.4 16.8 14.4 12.0 Oil price (US dollars per barrel) 56.3 35.6 42.7 46.4 RCF DSA Update DSA 2018 1/ 56.4 57.9 55.0 55.3 Updated DSA 2017 58.4 65.7 61.0 60.3 Sources: Cameroonian authorities; IMF staff calculations. 1/ The year of the DSA refers to the latest year with actual data. The updated DSA 2017 refers to the DSA prepared in September 2018, while DSA 2017 was prepared in June 2018. Text Table 3. Cameroon: Key Financing Assumptions (in CFAF billion) 2020 2021 5th review RCF request 5th review RCF request Total external disbursements (excl. grants) 913 1351 793 1053 Project loans 767 742 793 793 Budget support (allocated) 161 350 0 0 IMF - ECF 90 90 0 0 IMF - RCF 0 136 0 0 WB 56 56 0 0 AFDB 1/ 0 53 0 0 EU (grant) 16 16 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 Budget support (unallocated) 0 274 0 260 1/ budget support was delayed from 2019 to 2020 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Redistribution for Not .Fund Monetary ©International FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL 6 Table 1. Cameroon: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2016-39 (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections Average 8/ 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2029 2039 Historical Projections External debt (nominal) 1/ 25.4 27.7 30.5 32.3 36.3 36.8 36.8 36.1 35.1 30.8 20.1 18.0 34.2 Definition of external/domestic debt Residency-based of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) 22.3 25.1 28.6 30.4 34.3 34.8 34.8 34.2 33.2 29.2 19.1 15.9 32.4 Is there a material difference between the Yes two criteria? Change in external debt 1.3 2.3 2.8 1.8 3.9 0.5 0.0 -0.6 -1.0 -1.0 -1.1 Identified net debt-creating flows 0.8 -1.3 -0.7 0.8 4.7 1.1 0.1 -0.3 -0.7 -1.7 -2.9 0.7 -0.1 Non-interest current account deficit 2.1 1.9 2.5 2.8 4.6 3.6 2.7 2.5 2.2 1.2 -1.3 2.9 2.4 Deficit in balance of goods and services 2.5 2.0 2.9 3.0 5.2 4.4 3.7 3.5 3.2 1.9 -1.2 2.9 3.2 Exports 19.2 18.7 18.9 18.7 13.8 14.9 15.3 15.3 15.1 14.0 12.5 Debt Accumulation Imports 21.7 20.6 21.8 21.7 19.0 19.2 19.0 18.7 18.4 15.9 11.3 3.0 40 -1.0 -1.1 Net current transfers (negative = inflow) -1.1 -1.2 -1.2 -1.2 -1.2 -1.3 -1.3 -1.1 -1.1 -1.0 -0.8 of which: official -0.2 -0.2 -0.2 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.2 0.9 0.3 2.5 35 Other current account flows (negative = net inflow) 0.7 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.7 Net FDI (negative = inflow) -1.1 -2.3 -1.7 -1.8 -1.3 -1.9 -2.1 -2.1 -2.2 -2.0 -1.0 -2.0 -2.0 30 Endogenous debt dynamics 2/ -0.2 -1.0 -1.5 -0.2 1.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.6 -0.8 -0.9 -0.6 2.0 25 Contribution from nominal interest rate 1.0 0.8 1.1 0.9 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.9 0.7 0.5 Contribution from real GDP growth -1.1 -0.8 -1.0 -1.1 0.4 -1.5 -1.5 -1.5 -1.7 -1.7 -1.1 1.5 20 Contribution from price and exchange rate changes -0.2 -0.9 -1.6 … … … … … … … … Residual 3/ 0.6 3.6 3.5 1.1 -0.8 -0.6 -0.1 -0.4 -0.2 0.7 1.8 1.3 0.1 1.0 15 of which: exceptional financing 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 10 Sustainability indicators 0.5 5 PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio ... ... 21.6 23.4 25.9 25.8 25.5 24.7 23.9 21.6 14.8 PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio ... ... 114.2 124.7 187.4 173.5 166.4 161.9 158.0 154.5 118.3 0.0 0 PPG debt service-to-exports ratio 12.1 14.1 17.3 21.4 26.3 20.5 20.5 21.5 18.8 14.2 12.0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio 14.0 15.6 18.5 23.2 24.5 18.4 18.8 19.4 16.8 11.4 9.0 Gross external financing need (Billion of U.S. dollars) 1.8 1.5 2.6 2.9 3.4 2.5 2.2 2.2 1.9 1.3 -0.7 Debt Accumulation Key macroeconomic assumptions Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP) 4.3 4.4 Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale) Real GDP growth (in percent) 4.6 3.5 4.1 3.7 -1.2 4.5 4.4 4.5 5.0 5.7 5.8 GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent) 0.8 3.6 6.3 -3.6 0.4 3.4 2.3 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.9 -0.2 1.4 External debt (nominal) 1/ Effective interest rate (percent) 4/ 4.5 3.2 4.5 2.9 3.4 3.1 3.0 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.6 3.4 2.7 Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) -7.1 4.4 12.3 -1.1 -26.9 16.4 9.9 6.2 6.2 6.0 6.6 1.4 3.6 of which: Private Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) -9.1 2.0 16.9 -0.5 -13.1 9.3 5.3 5.1 5.1 4.3 3.8 1.7 3.0 40 Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent) ... ... ... 29.5 36.8 36.1 34.5 33.6 30.0 28.9 26.2 ... 31.6 35 Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP) 16.6 16.9 17.7 17.3 14.9 16.5 16.7 16.9 17.0 17.3 16.6 16.7 16.9 Aid flows (in Billion of US dollars) 5/ 1801.7 1981.3 2268.7 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 ... 1.5 30 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/ ... ... ... 1.8 2.6 2.0 1.7 1.6 1.3 0.9 0.5 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/ ... ... ... 35.7 41.2 41.8 40.7 39.4 36.4 32.2 32.2 ... 36.4 25 Nominal GDP (Billion of US dollars) 33 35 39 39 38 42 44 47 50 72 153 4.1 5.9 20 Nominal dollar GDP growth 5.5 7.2 10.6 0.0 -0.8 8.0 6.8 6.5 7.0 7.6 7.8 Memorandum items: 15 PV of external debt 7/ ... ... 23.5 25.3 27.8 27.7 27.4 26.6 25.9 23.2 15.8 10 In percent of exports ... ... 124.0 134.9 201.6 186.5 179.1 174.6 170.8 165.9 125.8 5 Total external debt service-to-exports ratio 18.3 18.2 23.0 25.2 31.0 23.5 23.5 24.6 21.9 17.0 13.8 PV of PPG external debt (in Billion of US dollars) 8.4 9.0 9.9 10.7 11.3 11.7 12.1 15.6 22.7 0 (PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent) 1.7 2.3 2.0 1.4 0.8 0.9 1.1 0.4 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio 0.8 -0.4 -0.3 0.9 0.6 3.0 2.7 3.1 3.2 2.2 -0.2 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt. 2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g) + Ɛα (1+r)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms, Ɛ=nominal appreciation of the local currency, and α= share of local currency-denominated external debt in total external debt. 3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 4/ Current-year interest payments divided by previous period debt stock. 5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief. 6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value. 8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. CAMEROON Redistribution for Not .Fund Monetary ©International 7 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Table 2. Cameroon: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2016-39 (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections Average 6/ 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2029 2039 Historical Projections Public sector debt 1/ 33.3 37.7 39.5 40.9 45.5 45.2 44.7 44.1 43.1 36.1 25.3 24.0 41.6 Definition of external/domestic Residency- of which: external debt 22.3 25.1 28.6 30.4 34.3 34.8 34.8 34.2 33.2 29.2 19.1 15.9 32.4 debt based of which: local-currency denominated Change in public sector debt 1.3 4.4 1.8 1.4 4.6 -0.3 -0.5 -0.5 -1.0 -1.4 -0.9 Is there a material difference Yes Identified debt-creating flows 4.8 0.8 -0.3 0.4 4.9 0.1 -0.4 -0.6 -1.0 -1.4 -0.9 1.9 -0.3 between the two criteria? Primary deficit 5.3 4.1 1.5 1.3 3.6 1.7 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.5 0.4 2.6 1.1 Revenue and grants 16.9 17.2 18.1 17.7 15.3 16.9 17.1 17.3 17.3 17.5 16.7 17.1 17.2 Public sector debt 1/ of which: grants 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.1 19.7 18.3 Primary (noninterest) expenditure 22.1 21.2 19.6 19.0 18.9 18.6 18.3 18.4 18.2 17.9 17.1 of which: local-currency denominated Automatic debt dynamics -0.4 -3.3 -0.4 -1.2 1.4 -1.6 -1.6 -1.7 -1.9 -1.9 -1.2 Contribution from interest rate/growth differential -1.1 -1.0 -1.5 -1.2 1.4 -1.6 -1.6 -1.7 -1.9 -1.9 -1.2 of which: foreign-currency denominated of which: contribution from average real interest rate 0.4 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 of which: contribution from real GDP growth -1.4 -1.1 -1.5 -1.4 0.5 -2.0 -1.9 -1.9 -2.1 -2.0 -1.4 50 Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation 0.6 -2.3 1.2 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 45 Other identified debt-creating flows 0.0 0.0 -1.4 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 40 Privatization receipts (negative) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 35 Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 30 25 Debt relief (HIPC and other) 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20 Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify) 0.0 0.0 -1.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 15 Residual -3.6 3.7 2.1 1.0 -0.3 -0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.9 0.0 10 Sustainability indicators 5 0 2025 2027 2029 PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 2/ ... ... 33.3 34.0 36.9 36.1 35.3 34.6 33.8 28.5 21.0 2019 2021 2023 PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio … … 184.0 192.3 240.9 213.0 206.5 200.5 195.3 162.9 125.4 Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 3/ 13.8 15.3 18.1 47.7 54.3 48.2 46.7 47.7 47.7 31.2 23.8 Gross financing need 4/ 8.6 7.9 5.0 10.0 11.9 9.8 9.1 9.3 9.1 5.9 4.3 of which: held by residents Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions 50 of which: held by non-residents 4.3 4.4 Real GDP growth (in percent) 4.6 3.5 4.1 3.7 -1.2 4.5 4.4 4.5 5.0 5.7 5.8 Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent) 3.5 3.4 3.0 2.3 2.6 2.4 2.3 2.1 1.9 1.8 2.0 2.9 2.0 40 Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent) -1.1 -1.5 -1.6 0.7 2.7 1.9 2.2 2.5 2.5 3.0 3.4 -1.7 2.4 30 Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation) 3.1 -10.6 4.8 … ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 1.8 ... Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent) 1.1 1.5 1.6 1.8 0.9 2.3 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.8 1.9 1.7 1.7 20 Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent) -0.1 -0.6 -4.0 0.9 -2.2 3.1 2.5 5.1 4.1 5.2 5.3 6.8 3.6 10 Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 5/ 4.0 -0.4 -0.3 -0.1 -1.0 2.0 1.7 1.6 1.9 1.8 1.2 1.1 1.4 PV of contingent liabilities (not included in public sector debt) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Coverage of debt: The central government, central bank, government-guaranteed debt, non-guaranteed SOE debt . Definition of external debt is Residency-based. 2/ The underlying PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio under the public DSA differs from the external DSA with the size of differences depending on exchange rates projections. 3/ Debt service is defined as the sum of interest and amortization of medium and long-term, and short-term debt. 4/ Gross financing need is defined as the primary deficit plus debt service plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the last period and other debt creating/reducing flows. 5/ Defined as a primary deficit minus a change in the public debt-to-GDP ratio ((-): a primary surplus), which would stabilizes the debt ratio only in the year in question. 6/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. CAMEROON CAMEROON Figure 1. Cameroon: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2019-29 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 PV of debt-to GDP ratio 350 300 250 200 150 100 PV of debt-to-exports ratio 5 Most extreme shock: Exports 50 Most extreme shock: Exports 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 40 Debt service-to-exports ratio 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 Most extreme shock: Exports 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 Baseline Historical scenario 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 35 Debt service-to-revenue ratio 30 25 20 15 10 5 Most extreme shock: One-time depreciation 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 Most extreme shock 1 Threshold Customization of Default Settings Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress tests* Size Interactions Default User defined Shares of marginal debt No No External PPG MLT debt 100% Tailored Stress Terms of marginal debt Combined CL Yes Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 1.9% 1.9% Natural disaster n.a. n.a. USD Discount rate 5.0% 5.0% Commodity price No No Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 23 23 Market financing No No Avg. grace period 5 5 Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or interactions of the default settings for the stress tests. "n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply. Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2029. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. 2/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department. 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Figure 2. Cameroon: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2019-29 60 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio 50 40 30 20 Most extreme shock: Combined contingent liabilities 10 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 350 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio 90 Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio 300 80 70 250 60 200 50 150 40 100 30 20 50 Most extreme shock: Combined Most extreme shock: Combined contingent 10 liabilities contingent liabilities 0 0 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029 Baseline Most extreme shock 1/ TOTAL public debt benchmark Historical scenario Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the Default User defined stress tests* Shares of marginal debt External PPG medium and long-term 42% 42% Domestic medium and long-term 17% 17% Domestic short-term 36% 41% Terms of marginal debt External MLT debt Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 1.9% 1.9% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 23 23 Avg. grace period 5 5 Domestic MLT debt Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing 3.7% 3.7% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 3 3 Avg. grace period 2 2 Domestic short-term debt Avg. real interest rate 1.6% 1.6% Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2029. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Table 3. Cameroon: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt, 2019-29 Projections 1/ 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 PV of debt-to GDP ratio Baseline 23 26 26 25 25 24 23 23 23 22 22 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/ 23 23 23 24 24 24 25 26 28 29 30 0 #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 23 26 27 26 26 25 24 24 23 23 22 B2. Primary balance 23 26 28 28 27 26 26 25 25 24 24 B3. Exports 23 30 34 33 33 32 31 30 29 28 27 B4. Other flows 3/ 23 27 27 27 26 25 24 24 24 23 22 B5. Depreciation 23 33 30 29 29 28 27 27 26 26 25 B6. Combination of B1-B5 23 30 30 29 28 28 27 26 26 25 25 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 23 30 32 32 32 32 31 31 31 30 30 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 23 27 28 28 28 27 26 25 25 24 23 C4. Market Financing 23 29 29 29 28 27 26 26 25 25 24 Threshold 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 40 PV of debt-to-exports ratio Baseline 125 187 173 166 162 158 155 157 157 156 155 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/ 125 167 157 156 157 161 166 179 192 205 217 0 125 161 144 132 122 114 107 104 101 98 93 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 125 187 173 166 162 158 155 157 157 156 155 B2. Primary balance 125 191 187 181 177 174 172 173 173 172 170 B3. Exports 125 268 329 315 307 300 295 295 292 287 280 B4. Other flows 3/ 125 192 182 175 170 166 163 164 164 163 161 B5. Depreciation 125 187 159 152 148 144 142 143 145 145 144 B6. Combination of B1-B5 125 227 179 211 205 200 197 198 198 196 194 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 125 220 215 211 212 211 210 213 214 213 211 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 125 215 204 195 188 181 176 176 174 172 169 C4. Market Financing 125 188 174 168 163 159 156 157 157 156 155 Threshold 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 180 Debt service-to-exports ratio Baseline 21 26 20 20 22 19 17 13 13 14 14 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/ 21 25 20 20 22 20 19 14 15 16 17 0 21 24 18 18 19 16 15 10 9 8 7 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 21 26 20 20 22 19 17 13 13 14 14 B2. Primary balance 21 26 21 21 22 19 18 14 15 15 15 B3. Exports 21 35 32 33 35 30 28 23 25 26 26 B4. Other flows 3/ 21 26 21 21 22 19 17 14 14 15 15 B5. Depreciation 21 26 20 20 21 18 17 13 12 13 13 B6. Combination of B1-B5 21 30 25 25 27 23 21 17 17 18 18 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 21 26 21 21 23 20 18 15 15 15 15 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 21 29 23 23 24 21 19 15 15 16 16 C4. Market Financing 21 26 21 21 22 20 19 14 14 13 14 Threshold 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 Debt service-to-revenue ratio Baseline 23 24 18 19 19 17 15 11 11 11 11 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/ 23 23 18 19 20 18 16 12 12 13 14 0 23 22 17 17 17 15 13 8 7 7 6 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 23 25 19 19 20 17 15 12 12 12 12 B2. Primary balance 23 24 19 19 20 17 15 12 12 12 12 B3. Exports 23 26 20 21 22 19 17 13 15 15 15 B4. Other flows 3/ 23 24 19 19 20 17 15 11 12 12 12 B5. Depreciation 23 31 23 23 24 21 18 14 13 13 13 B6. Combination of B1-B5 23 27 21 21 22 19 17 13 13 13 13 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 23 24 19 20 20 18 16 12 12 12 12 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 23 29 22 22 23 19 16 12 13 13 13 C4. Market Financing 23 24 19 19 20 18 16 12 11 11 11 Threshold 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 18 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the threshold. 2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator (in U.S. dollar terms), non-interest current account in percent of GDP, and non-debt creating flows. 3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI. 10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution CAMEROON Table 4. Cameroon: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public Debt, 2019-29 Projections 1/ 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio Baseline 34 37 36 35 35 34 33 32 30 29 28 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/ 34 34 34 35 36 36 37 38 39 39 40 0 #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A #N/A B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 34 38 38 38 38 37 36 36 35 34 34 B2. Primary balance 34 38 40 39 38 37 36 35 33 32 31 B3. Exports 34 39 42 41 40 39 38 37 35 34 32 B4. Other flows 3/ 34 38 37 37 36 35 34 33 31 30 29 B5. Depreciation 34 42 39 37 35 32 30 28 26 24 22 B6. Combination of B1-B5 34 36 37 35 34 33 31 30 28 27 26 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 34 50 48 47 46 44 43 41 40 38 37 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 34 39 41 43 45 45 45 44 43 41 40 C4. Market Financing 34 37 36 35 35 34 33 32 30 29 28 TOTAL public debt benchmark 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 55 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio Baseline 192 241 213 207 200 195 187 179 174 169 163 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/ 192 222 204 205 206 210 213 215 221 225 230 0 48 30 22 22 19 17 17 12 10 9 9 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 192 247 225 221 218 215 208 202 200 196 192 B2. Primary balance 192 251 235 227 220 214 204 196 190 184 178 B3. Exports 192 256 248 240 233 227 217 207 200 192 184 B4. Other flows 3/ 192 245 221 214 208 202 193 185 180 174 168 B5. Depreciation 192 276 233 216 201 188 172 158 148 137 127 B6. Combination of B1-B5 192 237 216 206 197 189 178 169 162 155 148 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 192 329 286 275 265 257 245 234 228 220 213 C2. Natural disaster