Cameroon : Requests for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, Extension of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Rephasing of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement; and Statement by the Executive Director for Cameroon »

06/12/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

CAMEROON

IMF Country Report No. 20/185

June 2020

REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, AND REPHASING OF ACCESS-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; STAFF STATEMENT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR CAMEROON

In the context of the Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

  • A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.
  • The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on May 4, 2020, following discussions that ended on April 16, 2020, with the officials of Cameroon on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on April 28, 2020.
  • A Debt Sustainability Analysis prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the World Bank.
  • A Staff Statement updating information on recent developments.
  • A Statement by the Executive Director for Cameroon.

The documents listed below have been or will be separately released:

Letter of Intent sent to the IMF by the authorities of Cameroon* *Also included in Staff Report

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

PR20/205

IMF Executive Board Approves a US$226 million

Disbursement to Cameroon to Address the impact of the

COVID-19 Pandemic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

  • The IMF approved a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) of
    US$ 226 million to support the authorities' efforts in addressing Cameroon's urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices.
  • The IMF also approved the authorities' request for an extension of the ECF arrangement, due to expire on June 25, 2020, to September 30, 2020 with a rephasing of access.
  • To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the government has taken several actions to contain the spread of the pandemic, increase health spending, strengthen existing social safety nets and provide support to affected businesses and households.

WASHINGTON, DC - May 4, 2020. The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved today a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)equivalent to SDR

165.6 million (about US$ 226 million, 60 percent of quota) to help Cameroon meet the urgent balance of payments needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices are having a significant impact on Cameroon's economy, leading to a historic fall of real GDP growth.

The authorities are taking several actions to contain the spread of the disease, boost health and social protection spending, and provide support to affected businesses and households. However, due to a significant deterioration of the macroeconomic outlook and weakening of fiscal situation, driven by the drop of revenue in combination with additional direct health and social expenditures, urgent external and fiscal financing needs have emerged. The IMF's support will help to fill immediate external needs and preserve fiscal space for essential COVID-19-related health expenditure. It is also expected to help catalyze additional donor support.

Following the Executive Board's discussion on Cameroon, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

"Cameroon is facing serious challenges from the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Weak global demand, depressed commodity prices, and domestic containment measures weigh on the outlook, and are causing significant adverse economic and social effects. The shocks have given rise to substantial fiscal pressures and an urgent balance of payments need.

"The authorities are taking decisive actions to limit the spread of the virus and its economic and social impact. They have implemented strong crisis containment and mitigation measures and are scaling up spending to bolster their health response. Additional measures currently under consideration will provide support to vulnerable households and firms.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

"Given the sudden and pressing nature of the shocks, accommodative fiscal and monetary policies are warranted to mitigate the human and economic impact of the outbreak. However, the authorities remain committed to their reform agenda under the ECF arrangement. They plan to undertake adjustments to return to the fiscal consolidation path once the crisis abates to safeguard debt sustainability and ensure a strong recovery.

"IMF emergency financing under the RCF will support the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of the twin shocks. Additional assistance from development partners will be critical to fill the remaining financing need. Strict budgetary controls and transparency will be needed to ensure that the assistance under the RCF meets its intended objectives."

More information

IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board) https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker

IMF Executive Board calendar https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

April 28, 2020

REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, AND REPHASING OF ACCESS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Context. Cameroon is facing urgent financing needs driven by the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Externally, Cameroon is exposed to demand and supply shocks due to the slowdown in major trading partners (China and Europe) and falling oil prices. Domestically, containment efforts to slow the number of Covid-19 cases, which have grown rapidly since March 6, 2020, are expected to further slow growth and widen the fiscal and current account deficits.

Request for Fund Support. Given limited buffers and urgent balance of payments needs due to the pandemic, the authorities are requesting financial assistance under the "exogenous shocks window" of the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to 60 percent of quota (SDR 165.6 million), provided that the Executive Board also approves the request for an extension of the ECF arrangement, due to expire on June 25, 2020, to September 30, 2020 with a rephasing of access.

Macroeconomic Policies and IMF Engagement. The authorities' immediate priority is to boost health and social protection spending and use counter-cyclicalfiscal policy measures to limit the spread of the disease in Cameroon and its humanitarian, economic and financial impact. The government's preparedness and response plan envisages scaling up health spending to ensure infection prevention and control, improve case management, upgrade health facilities, train and increase health personnel. The funds linked to the fight against the Covid-19pandemic will be subject to the strict application of budgetary procedures and controls, including audits. Cameroon remains committed to its medium-termreform agenda and the authorities expressed their interest in a successor arrangement following completion of the 6th and final ECF Review.

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Approved By

David Owen (AFR) and Ashvin Ahuja (SPR)

An IMF team consisting of Mr. Sy (Head), Messrs. Benlamine and Tintchev (all AFR), Mr. Blache (MCM), Mr. Arnoud (FAD), Ms. Schauer (SPR), Messrs. Nsengiyumva (Resident Representative), Mr. Tchakote (local economist), and Mr. N'Sonde (OED) exchanged information and held discussions with the authorities by video conferences on April 16, 2020.

CONTENTS

BACKGROUND___________________________________________________________________________________ 3

PRE-COVID-19 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS___________________________________________________ 3

IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC_________________________________________________________ 3

POLICY ISSUES___________________________________________________________________________________ 7

FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY ________________________________________ 9

STAFF APPRAISAL _____________________________________________________________________________ 10

TABLES

  1. Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2018-25 _________________________________________12 2a. Central Government Operations, 2018-25 (CFAF billion) _____________________________________13 2b. Central Government Operations, 2018-25 (In percent of GDP)_______________________________14
  1. Balance of Payments, 2018-25 ________________________________________________________________15
  2. Monetary Survey, 2018-25 ____________________________________________________________________16
  3. Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-33____________________________________________17 6a. Original Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement, 2017-20 _________________18 6b. Proposed New Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement, 2017-20 __________18

APPENDIX

I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________19

2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

BACKGROUND

1. The Covid-19pandemic creates urgent BOP and fiscal needs and the authorities have requested the Fund's financial assistance through the RCF. The authorities' immediate priority is to boost health and social protection spending and use counter-cyclical fiscal policy to limit the spread of the disease in Cameroon and its humanitarian, economic, and financial impact. The government's preparedness and response plan envisages scaling up health spending to ensure infection prevention and control, improve case management, upgrade health facilities, train and increase health personnel. The government is committed to prevent a collapse in revenue collection through various measures. Measures to mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the private sector are also being considered, including strengthening social safety nets, subsidizing basic medications, and providing support to affected companies.

PRE-COVID-19 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS

2. The pandemic shock hit as the authorities were seeking to strengthen fiscal and external buffers and manage risks to the economy (Country Report No 20/48). Growth in 2020-22was expected to remain relatively stable after declining to 3.9 percent in 2019. The authorities were encouraged to broaden the non-oilrevenue base and to urgently address systemic financial and fiscal risks associated with the state-ownedoil refinery (SONARA), including by reprofiling its bank debt. Continued fiscal consolidation and efforts to repatriate export proceeds were expected to help strengthen buffers over the medium-term.These efforts were also needed to stabilize and then reverse the public debt trajectory and maintain debt service at sustainable levels. The external risks that could have affected growth were related primarily to uncertainty from international trade tensions, slower global growth, and the persistent volatility of commodity prices. Domestically, a further deterioration of the security situation in the two Anglophone regions could have undermined the fiscal consolidation efforts underway and the implementation of reforms. Nevertheless, the non-oilsector was set to remain strong and help mitigate the negative impact of some shocks.

IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

3. Cameroon is already feeling a severe impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, which will slow economic growth in 2020 (Text Table 1). GDP growth is projected to fall sharply to -1.2percent or about 5 ppt below the pre-pandemicprojection. The pandemic has led to a substantial deterioration in the global economic environment, reflecting a combination of global supply and demand shocks. On top of the large expected spillovers from the external shock to Cameroon, the country is facing a rapid increase of the number of infected persons. The pandemic is expected to create further disruptions in production factors (both capital and labor), as well as a credit retrenchment and economic losses from fatalities and adverse confidence effects. While an agreement with regards to reprofiling SONARA's domestic bank debt has become more likely with

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

the introduction of a new price structure, further delays would pose a risk to the capital and liquidity situation of banks.

Text Table 1. Cameroon: Selected Economic Indicators

(percent change yoy, unless otherwise indicated)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Real GDP

3.8

4.1

4.2

4.5

5.0

Before Shock

After Shock

-1.2

4.5

4.4

4.5

5.0

Total Revenue

-1.8

6.9

5.5

5.0

6.7

Before Shock

After Shock

-14.9

14.5

5.7

5.8

7.3

Current Expenditure

-2.3

3.9

3.6

4.5

6.3

Before Shock

After Shock 1/

0.1

-0.6

3.7

4.8

5.3

Capital Expenditure

4.7

5.1

6.0

5.8

7.1

Before Shock

After Shock

0.1

9.9

1.5

5.7

6.5

Fiscal Deficit (payment order basis, incl. grants)

Before Shock

-1.2

-18.0

-5.0

4.8

7.4

After Shock

90.2

-34.9

-12.6

0.8

-4.2

Fiscal Deficit (cash basis, incl. grants)

Before Shock

-12.9

-23.7

-8.5

3.2

6.8

After Shock

68.9

-27.9

-19.1

-3.6

-9.8

Public Debt

Before Shock

5.8

4.6

4.3

4.3

4.2

After Shock

10.8

6.2

5.2

4.9

4.4

Current Account Deficit

Before Shock

5.1

0.3

3.7

4.5

1.9

After Shock

53.5

-13.5

-14.0

-1.6

-2.7

Export of Goods

Before Shock

1.7

-1.2

-0.5

1.1

2.2

After Shock

-26.6

11.4

6.1

5.8

5.8

Import of Goods

Before Shock

4.2

1.8

2.3

2.7

3.1

After Shock

-11.0

6.5

4.9

5.0

5.1

Memorandum items:

(percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Overall balance (payment order basis, incl. grants)

Before Shock

-2.1

-1.7

-1.5

-1.5

-1.5

After Shock

-4.5

-2.7

-2.2

-2.1

-1.9

Overall balance (cash basis, incl. grants)

Before Shock

-2.6

-1.9

-1.6

-1.6

-1.6

After Shock

-5.0

-3.4

-2.6

-2.3

-2.0

Nominal GDP (Billions CFAF)

Before Shock

24,022

25,370

26,857

28,497

30,378

After Shock

22,615

24,181

25,706

27,300

29,142

Source: Cameroonian authorites and IMF staff estimates

1/ The decline in current expenditure is partly driven by lower fuel subsidies due to the decline in the international oil price, which partly offsets the increase in health spending and other subsidies and transfers.

4. The Covid-19 pandemic has given rise to an urgent BOP need as the external accounts are severely affected through a range of channels. The resulting BOP financing need is assessed to be some CFAF 628 billion, 2.8 percent of GDP (see Text Table 2). As a result of the pandemic shock, a strong decline in growth of main trading partners coupled with a broad-basedcommodity price collapse are expected to worsen Cameroon's trade balance further. With Europe and Asia making up more than 80 percent of Cameroon's foreign demand for goods and price declines in Cameroon's key commodities such as crude oil, natural gas and cocoa, the slump in exports is expected to far outweigh any contraction in imports due to slowing domestic demand. Furthermore, imports related to health expenditure will likely increase. While the primary income account is expected to improve due to lower repatriated profits in the oil sector, inflows of remittances (1.6 percent of GDP in 2018) would likely weaken as has happened in previous global crises. With global

4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

Cameroonianauthorities and IMF staff estimates.

CAMEROON

financial conditions tightening and high uncertainty about the shock and its impact depressing investment sentiment, FDI and short-term capital flows are also expected to take a hit.

5. The increase in 2020 fiscal financing needs related to the pandemic are estimated at CFAF 497 billion (2.2 percent of GDP).

The overall 2020 fiscal deficit (cash basis)

Cameroon. Fiscal Performance Before and After the Shock

(percent of GDP)

will deteriorate to 5 percent of GDP, from

17.0

Total revenue (before shock)

2.8 percent of GDP in the pre-virus

16.5

Total revenue (after shock)

baseline (Text Table 1). This reflects lower

Overall balance (before shock)-RHS

16.0

Overall balance (after shock)-RHS

oil revenue (0.7 percent of GDP) and non-

15.5

oil revenues (0.6 percent of GDP) due to

15.0

the decline in oil exports and domestic

14.5

activity, respectively. The package of

14.0

containment measures (social distancing

13.5

and partial confinement) is expected to

13.0

severely hit growth in individual sectors, in

12.5

particular agriculture, commerce,

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

construction, manufacturing, restaurants and hotels, transportation, and tourism.

Revenues are projected to drop by about 14 percent relative to the pre-virus baseline, particularly international trade taxes and customs duties, direct taxes and VAT. To mitigate the severity of the shock, the authorities are considering allowing companies to defer payments of tax penalties and granting a tax moratorium to companies facing extreme and clear difficulties.

0.0

-0.5

-1.0

-1.5

-2.0

-2.5

-3.0

-3.5

-4.0

-4.5

-5.0

6. On the expenditure side, savings from lower oil import prices partly offset an increase in crisis-related costs. The decline in international oil prices will create room to reduce fuel subsidies by an estimated 0.5 percent of GDP and partly offset the increase in other current expenditures, which will rise by 0.8 percent of GDP, driven by health and social spending. Under the WEO oil price assumptions, 2020 non-taxrevenue could outperform by at least CFAF 20 billion (0.1 percent of GDP) as the price of imported refined oil (including taxes, margin, and fees) falls below the fixed pump price. However, Staff did not include this possible windfall in its projections given the increased oil price volatility. The authorities are also considering subsidies to mitigate the burden on affected businesses. They plan to press on with the 2020 drawing plan on committed external project loans to avoid any contractionary impact on growth.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Text Table 2. Cameroon: COVID-19 Financing Needs in 2020

Fiscal financing need in 2020

External financing need in 2020

CFAF

Percent of

billions

GDP

Total revenue and grants

3,152

13.9

Oil sector revenue

267

1.2

Non-oil sector revenue

2,784

12.3

Total grants

101

0.4

Total expenditure

4,162

18.4

Current expenditure

2,732

12.1

Wages and salaries

1,064

4.7

Goods and services

821

3.6

Subsidies and transfers

627

2.8

Interest

220

1.0

Capital expenditure

1,430

6.3

Overall balance (payment order basis)

-1,010

-4.5

Overall balance (cash basis)

-1,127

-5.0

Overall balance (cash basis) before shock (5th review)

-630

-2.8

Projected increase in financing needs

-497

-2.2

Financing

497

2.2

External financing (increase +)

-25

-0.1

Deposit accumulation (increase - )

60

0.3

Increase in non-IMF budget support (AfDB) 1/

53

0.2

Prospective exceptional financing

410

1.8

IMF-RCF

136

0.6

Non-IMF

274

1.2

Sources: Cameroon authorities; and staff calculations.

CFAF

Percent of

billions

GDP

Current account balance

-1,280

-5.7

Trade balance

-765

-3.4

Exports, goods

2,229

9.9

Oil exports

654

2.9

Non-oil exports

1,575

7.0

Imports

-2,994

-13.2

Services (net)

-415

-1.8

Income (net)

-367

-1.6

Transfers (net)

267

1.2

Capital and financial account balance

616

2.7

Capital account

28

0.1

Financial account

588

2.6

Overall balance

-664

-2.9

Overall balance before shock (5th review)

-1

0.0

Increase in 2019 BEAC GFA (vis-à-vis 5th review) 2/

35

0.2

Projected increase in financing needs

-628

-2.8

Financing

628

2.8

Increase in non-IMF budget support (AfDB) 1/

53

0.2

Prospective exceptional financing

410

1.8

IMF-RCF

136

0.6

Non-IMF

274

1.2

BEAC Gross Foreign Assets (increase - )

165

0.7

1/ The disbursement of the AfDB budget support loan was moved from 2019 to early 2020.

2/ The actual 2019 BEAC gross foreign assets (GFA) turned out higher than the 5th review projection by CFAF 35 billion

  1. Budget support through the proposed RCF will cover less than a third of the financing needs and is expected to catalyze additional support from IFIs. The proposed access of 60 percent of quota (CFAF 136 billion) represents 33 percent of the estimated residual external financing gap of CFAF 410 billion, after taking into account a projected slight drop in external disbursements (CFAF 25 billion), a decumulation of government deposits at the BEAC of CFAF 60 billion, and a shift of some budget support from 2019 to 2020 in the amount of CFAF 53 billion (Text Table 2). On the external side, the BEAC gross foreign assets are projected to decline by CFAF 165 billion (US $280 million) compared to projections at the 5th review. The authorities are also expected to receive additional support from other donors (World Bank, AfDB, France, BCEAC) which should fill some of the remaining needs (CFAF 274 billion). Cameroon could also unlock potential financing by taking advantage of its eligibility to the G20 debt moratorium. Any remaining needs would need to be covered through policy adjustment.
  2. Downside external and domestic risks to the baseline are relatively high. The global outlook (G-RAM)accounts for several downside external risks including a more severe Covid-19pandemic causing widespread and prolonged disruptions to economic activity both directly, through global trade and supply chain spillovers, and via confidence effects on financial markets and

6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

investment. The global economic outlook is grounded on the temporary nature of the pandemic and the beginning of a recovery from the second half of 2020. Additionally, large swings in energy prices constitute an increased source of risks, especially with uncertainty in the OPEC+ alliance. Domestically, a significant expansion of the local outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic or a more persistent impact of the shock, could have sizeable effects on Cameroon, inflicting casualties and sharper fall of economic growth, with sizeable additional financing needs. Socio-political tensions as well as fiscal, financial and debt sustainability risks related to SOEs such as a failure to turnaround SONARA's performance, could curtail the authorities' ability to accommodate a local outbreak of the pandemic. If downside risks materialize, the authorities would likely need to identify additional measures to ensure that debt is sustainable.

POLICY ISSUES

The authorities' immediate priority is to stop the expansion of the pandemic and limit its humanitarian, economic, and financial impact. Beyond this short-term objective, the government remains committed to its medium-term reform agenda after the crisis passes.

9. The government of Cameroon is taking steps to limit the spread of the pandemic and alleviate its socio-economic impact.

  • A Preparedness and Response Plan envisages increased health spending to ensure adequate infection prevention and control and improved case management. The plan aims to (i) strengthen epidemiological surveillance through mass screening; (ii) improve the provision of medical care to positive cases by upgrading hospitals' technical capacities and supply of medications; (iii) mitigate the community spread of Covid-19 through social distancing; (iv) improve the coordination of Covid-19 measures. The plan's total cost is estimated at CFAF 58 billion (text table below).
  • Measures to mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the most vulnerable include strengthening existing social safety nets and providing support to affected businesses and households. The measures will be spelled out in a global response plan that is currently under preparation.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Text Table 3. Cameroon: Preparation and Response Plan to COVID-19, 2020

(Summary of budgetary impact)

Operational Axes

Cost (CFAF billion)

Active case finding

17.4

Management of confirmed cases

34.0

Social regulation

5.5

Governance and accountability

1.5

Total

58.3

  1. The authorities intend to mitigate the significant revenue loss in 2020 from the Covid-
  1. pandemic. Although the expected bounce-back of economic activity in 2021 will help, the government is committed to support work on tax and customs administrations in order to limit revenue losses and support hard-hit taxpayers, notably by:
  • Facilitating e-filing and payment obligations by expanding on-line/web services to taxpayers;
  • Offering extended payment arrangements to enterprises that are experiencing cash flow problems;
  • Establishing "mobile payment" options for tax and non-tax payments;
  • Ensuring continuity of trade processing and sufficient on-site presence/control by customs to protect revenue and the borders;
  • Designing and implementing simplified and (very) quick release procedures to clear goods deemed necessary for immediate critical needs;
  • Strengthening in 2021 the collection of deferred tax penalties and payments under moratorium from 2020 by signing and enforcing a protocol specifying the deadlines by which payments will have to be made.

11. The regional central bank (BEAC) Monetary Policy Committee (CPM) recently announced a package of monetary easing measures: The BEAC loosened its monetary policy stance, narrowed its interest rate corridor, increased its liquidity provision, and widened the range of private financial instruments accepted as collateral for monetary policy operations. The CPM also encouraged BEAC's management to propose to its Board a reduction in haircuts applicable to public securities and private instruments accepted as collateral for refinancing operations, and to postpone by one year principal repayment of consolidated central bank's credits to member states. Likewise, the CPM recalled that the BEAC made available to the Development Bank of the Central African States (BDEAC) a financing line of FCFA 90 billion to finance public investment projects and invited

8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

the latter to make use of it. The CPM also recommended that banks ensure continuity of financial services, including provision of cash through ATMs, strengthen operations of remote banking and reduce banking services costs. The banking association of Cameroon has also taken the initiative for banks to maintain short term credits to the real economy but expects that the government will not increase domestic arrears.

12. The government is considering measures to manage the medium-term impact of the twin pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Following the Covid-19shock, Cameroon has accumulated a small amount of arrears to official and private creditors. The authorities have cleared these arrears. They are actively considering the G20 moratorium on bilateral government loan repayments for lower income countries to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which could alleviate debt service by up to CFAF100 billion in 2020. They are in discussion with the World Bank about the doubling of its budgetary support to USD200 million. The authorities are actively seeking concessional financing from development partners and are committed to avoid new non- concessional borrowing. Allowing for new non-concessionalborrowing (NCB) would further weaken already compromised debt sustainability, go against the authorities' interest and undermine their efforts to secure the international community's support in an environment in which the G-20just agreed on debt service suspension on bilateral government loans for low-incomecountries. The authorities have identified so far about CFAF229 billion of expected financing from development partners (World Bank, AfDB, France, and BDEAC). Efforts to accelerate export diversification while maintaining debt sustainability are also being continued through a range of initiatives with financial and technical support from the World Bank and the EU.

FUND SUPPORT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY

13. Cameroon meets the eligibility requirements for support under the RCF as:

  • Discussions on the sixth review under the ECF and reaching new understandings with the authorities will take additional time given the current uncertainty regarding the duration and scale of the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on partial and preliminary data at least half of the performance criteria and indicative targets for end-December 2019 (test date) have been missed. Given that it is not feasible to complete the last (sixth) review by the expiration of the current arrangement on June 25, 2020, the authorities are requesting that the ECF arrangement be extended to end-September 2020, and the availability date for the sixth review (seventh disbursement) under the ECF arrangement be moved from May 31, 2020 to July 25, 2020. This would allow for an RCF request of 60 percent of quota within the normal PRGT access limits. Given the expected delay in concluding the sixth review and the urgency of BOP needs, support under the RCF is warranted. Cameroon meets the criteria for support under the RCF as it has urgent balance of payments needs that, if not addressed would result in an immediate and severe disruption; the BOP needs are not caused by a withdrawal of donors; and Cameroon lacks capacity to implement a upper credit tranche (UCT) program owing to the urgent nature of its BOP needs.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

  • Cameroon is assessed at high risk of debt distress; however debt remains sustainable. The DSA, dated February 2020, showed debt to be sustainable and the updated DSA, incorporating the Covid-19 pandemic shock, suggests that while risks have increased it continues to remain sustainable conditioned on the availability of concessional resources and avoidance of additional NCB (see Annex I).
  • Cameroon's capacity to repay the Fund remains strong. A disbursement of 60 percent of quota would result in Fund exposure to Cameroon of 2.3 percent of GDP in 2020 (Table 5). Annual repayments will remain below 0.4 percent of GDP over the 2020-34 period and should peak at 0.3 percent of GDP and 2.1 percent of government revenue in 2026.
  • Staff has confidence that the authorities will cooperate with the Fund and pursue economic policies appropriate for addressing the impact of the virus, based on the country's track record of economic policies and relations with the Fund. The authorities have committed to ensure that the financial assistance received will be subject to the application of budgetary procedures and controls, including audits in strict compliance with the provisions of the Law on the Code for Transparency and Good Governance in Public Finance Management in Cameroon and the Law on the Financial Regime for the Government and Other Public Entities, all enacted in July 2018 under the ECF-supported program.
  • Cameroon has an existing ECF arrangement approved on June 26, 2017, with an access level of 175 percent of quota. Access of 60 percent of quota, together with a rephasing of the availability date of the final 20 percent of quota disbursement of the sixth and final review beyond July 25, 2020, would place Cameroon at 100 percent of quota annual access normal limit and below 300 percent of the cumulative three years limit.

14. Resources will be channeled to the Treasury by the BEAC. RCF disbursements will be disbursed to the BEAC and be on-lentto the government to provide urgent budgetary financing. The BEAC has implemented most recommendations from the 2017 safeguards assessment. In particular, the alignment of the BEAC's secondary legal instruments with its Charter was recently concluded, and work is advancing as planned on the full transition to IFRS for FY 2019.

STAFF APPRAISAL

  1. Cameroon is being adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Externally, Cameroon is exposed to demand and supply shocks due to the slowdown of major trading partners (China and Europe) and falling commodity prices. Domestically, containment efforts to slow the number of Covid-19cases, which have increased rapidly since March 6, 2020, are expected to further slow growth and widen the fiscal and balance of payment deficits. The health system is weak and unprepared to face a major outbreak.
  2. Urgent financing needs are emerging as a consequence of the pandemic and the deterioration of terms of trade. The Covid-19-relatedfinancing needs in 2020 are estimated at

10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

CFAF 497 billion (2.2 percent of GDP). After taking into account already secured financing and some drawdown of government deposits at the BEAC, the residual needs should reach CFAF 410 billion (1.8 percent of GDP).

  1. Staff supports the authorities' priorities to mitigate the humanitarian and economic impact of the pandemic. Staff welcomes the government's resolve to implement its preparedness and response plan against the pandemic, with technical and financial support from its development partners. Efforts to prevent a collapse in revenue collection through various measures should be scaled up and measures to mitigate the negative financial impact of the COVID-19pandemic on the private sector, which could include strengthening social safety nets, subsidizing basic medications, and providing support to affected companies should be effectively implemented.
  2. Given limited buffers, staff supports the authorities' request for financial assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) equivalent to 60 percent of quota (SDR 165.6 million or
    0.6 percent of GDP), extension of the arrangement and rephasing of access. The funds will be provided to the government under the RCF exogenous shock window in the form of budget support to help close the BoP financing gap. Staff assesses that Cameroon meets the eligibility requirements for the RCF. Public debt is sustainable-contingenton identifying sufficient concessional resources to close the identified financing gaps and avoiding additional NCB-andthere is adequate capacity to repay the Fund. Staff supports the authorities' request for extension of the arrangement under the ECF with rephasing of access, which would provide sufficient time to conclude the discussions and complete the sixth and final review when conditions return to normal.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Table 1. Cameroon: Selected Economic and Financial Indicators, 2018-25

(CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

5th Rev.

Proj.

5th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

(Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated)

National account and prices

GDP at constant prices

4.1

3.9

3.7

3.8

-1.2

4.5

4.4

4.5

5.0

5.2

Oil GDP at constant prices

-2.7

6.0

4.3

0.5

-5.4

1.0

-4.2

-6.3

-6.6

-5.7

Non-Oil GDP at constant prices

4.4

3.8

3.7

4.0

-1.0

4.7

4.8

5.0

5.5

5.6

GDP deflator

1.6

1.7

1.8

1.9

0.9

2.3

1.8

1.6

1.6

1.7

Nominal GDP (at market prices, CFAF billions)

21,493

22,714

22,690

24,022

22,615

24,181

25,706

27,300

29,142

31,196

Oil

1,000

959

937

903

514

552

583

547

500

471

Non-Oil

20,493

21,755

21,753

23,118

22,101

23,628

25,123

26,753

28,642

30,725

Consumer prices (average)

1.1

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.8

2.3

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.0

Consumer prices (eop)

2.0

2.8

2.4

2.0

2.4

2.1

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

External trade

Export volume

-0.9

4.1

3.8

4.1

-4.0

8.5

6.7

6.7

7.0

7.6

Oil sector

-16.7

16.5

14.8

0.5

-5.7

1.6

-4.2

-6.3

-6.6

-4.7

Non-oil sector

2.5

1.9

1.9

4.9

-3.7

9.8

8.7

8.8

8.9

9.0

Import volume

7.0

7.9

7.8

3.8

-2.5

6.8

3.1

4.3

5.7

5.7

Nominal effective exchange rate (depreciation -)

2.7

Real effective exchange rate (depreciation -)

0.6

Terms of trade

1.7

1.7

1.5

-2.7

-16.2

3.0

-2.2

-1.6

-0.5

-2.8

Export price index

8.9

1.8

1.4

-2.4

-23.6

2.7

-0.5

-0.9

-1.1

-2.1

Non-oil export price index

-3.5

-1.0

-0.7

-1.5

-12.4

0.6

-2.7

-1.3

-0.7

-1.0

Import price index

7.1

0.1

-0.1

0.4

-8.8

-0.3

1.7

0.7

-0.6

0.8

Money and credit

Broad money (M2)

9.8

7.1

6.0

7.2

-1.8

6.9

6.3

6.2

6.7

8.0

Net foreign assets 1/

2.3

0.7

5.5

1.3

-6.2

0.9

3.1

2.2

2.4

2.7

Net domestic assets 1/

7.5

6.4

0.5

5.9

4.4

6.0

3.2

4.0

4.3

5.2

Domestic credit to the private sector

4.6

2.7

1.4

3.8

-2.7

5.0

5.0

5.9

6.8

8.7

Savings and investments

(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Gross national savings

26.2

25.8

25.7

25.7

22.5

25.2

26.4

27.2

28.5

29.9

Gross domestic investment

29.8

29.4

29.4

29.3

28.2

29.8

30.1

30.7

31.6

32.9

Public investment

6.9

6.3

6.3

6.2

6.3

6.5

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.1

Private investment

23.0

23.1

23.1

23.1

21.8

23.3

23.9

24.5

25.4

26.8

Central government operations

Total revenue (including grants)

16.1

16.4

16.3

15.2

13.9

14.9

14.9

14.8

14.9

15.0

Oil revenue

2.3

2.3

2.3

1.8

1.2

1.4

1.2

1.1

0.9

0.8

Non-oil revenue

13.3

13.6

13.6

12.9

12.3

13.1

13.2

13.4

13.6

13.9

Non-oil revenue (percent of non-oil GDP)

14.0

14.2

14.2

13.4

12.6

13.4

13.5

13.6

13.8

14.1

Total expenditure

18.5

18.6

18.7

17.3

18.4

17.6

17.1

16.9

16.8

16.6

Overall fiscal balance (payment order basis)

Excluding grants

-2.9

-2.7

-2.8

-2.6

-4.9

-3.1

-2.6

-2.5

-2.2

-1.9

Including grants

-2.5

-2.3

-2.3

-2.1

-4.5

-2.7

-2.2

-2.1

-1.9

-1.5

Overall fiscal balance (cash basis)

Excluding grants

-3.7

-3.6

-3.4

-3.0

-5.4

-3.8

-3.0

-2.7

-2.3

-1.9

Including grants

-3.3

-3.2

-2.9

-2.6

-5.0

-3.4

-2.6

-2.3

-2.0

-1.6

Non-oil primary balance (payment basis, percent of non-

-4.1

-3.9

-3.9

-3.2

-4.8

-3.2

-2.5

-2.3

-2.0

-1.5

oil GDP)

External sector Current account balance

Excluding official grants Including official grants

Public debt

Stock of public debt

Of which: external debt

-4.0

-4.1

-4.2

-4.1

-6.2

-5.1

-4.2

-3.8

-3.5

-3.4

-3.6

-3.6

-3.7

-3.6

-5.7

-4.6

-3.7

-3.4

-3.1

-3.1

39.5

40.8

40.9

40.8

45.5

45.2

44.7

44.1

43.2

41.7

28.6

30.5

30.4

30.6

34.3

34.8

34.8

34.2

33.2

32.2

Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections using updated nominal GDP.

1/ Percent of broad money at the beginning of the period.

12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Table 2a. Cameroon: Central Government Operations, 2018-25

(CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

5th Rev.

Proj.

5th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Total revenue and grants

3,451

3,716

3,704

3,651

3,152

3,610

3,818

4,040

4,333

4,692

Total revenue

3,365

3,616

3,604

3,548

3,051

3,507

3,712

3,946

4,239

4,597

Oil sector revenue

500

532

520

443

267

331

316

296

274

254

Non-oil sector revenue

2,864

3,084

3,084

3,105

2,784

3,176

3,397

3,651

3,965

4,344

Direct taxes

643

768

768

732

659

757

806

859

920

1,015

Special tax on petroleum products

128

123

123

131

131

147

155

162

179

197

Other taxes on goods and services

1,497

1,614

1,614

1,599

1,433

1,612

1,735

1,883

2,026

2,202

Taxes on international trade

406

397

397

431

388

468

490

509

556

605

Non-tax revenue

191

182

182

212

172

192

211

239

284

325

Total grants

86.7

100

100

102

101

103

105

94

94

94

Projects

38

28

28

29

28

30

32

34

36

39

Other (debt relief)

48

72

72

73

73

73

73

60

58

55

Total expenditure

3,986

4,235

4,235

4,163

4,162

4,268

4,392

4,619

4,888

5,175

Current expenditure

2,485

2,731

2,731

2,667

2,732

2,716

2,817

2,952

3,108

3,263

Wages and salaries

1,007

1,012

1,012

1,064

1,064

1,109

1,136

1,195

1,229

1,293

Goods and services

733

802

802

786

821

786

800

852

912

949

Subsidies and transfers

547

717

717

597

627

581

618

652

697

740

Interest

199

200

200

220

220

241

263

253

270

281

External

151

152

152

170

170

197

218

218

233

247

Domestic

48

48

48

50

50

44

45

35

37

33

Capital expenditure

1,474

1,429

1,429

1,496

1,430

1,571

1,595

1,687

1,796

1,912

Domestically financed investment

674

604

604

654

614

699

694

752

768

821

Foreign-financed investment

749

775

775

796

770

823

850

880

969

1,027

Rehabilitation and participation

50

50

50

46

46

49

52

56

59

64

Net lending

27

76

76

0

0

-20

-20

-20

-16

0

Overall balance (payment order basis)

Excluding grants

-621

-619

-631

-615

-1,111

-761

-680

-673

-649

-577

Including grants

-535

-519

-531

-513

-1,010

-658

-575

-579

-555

-483

CEMAC reference fiscal balance

-629

-666

-666

-535

-885

-614

-559

-600

-543

-466

Adjustment to cash basis

-174

-204

-136

-117

-117

-155

-83

-55

-17

-17

Unexecuted payment orders (-=reduction)

-96

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Floats and arrears (- = reduction)

-78

-204

-136

-117

-117

-155

-83

-55

-17

-17

o/w Arrears (- = reduction)

-135

-110

-43

-65

-65

-35

0

0

-2

-2

o/w Floats (- = reduction)

136

-55

-55

-52

-43

-70

-48

-15

-15

-15

o/w other arrears 1/

-78

-39

-39

0

-9

-50

-35

-40

0

0

Overall balance (cash basis)

Excluding grants

-795

-823

-768

-732

-1,228

-916

-763

-728

-666

-594

Including grants

-708

-723

-668

-630

-1,127

-813

-658

-634

-572

-500

Financing

710

407

417

468

503

553

477

489

572

500

External financing, net

825

509

509

465

440

486

452

337

419

448

Amortization

-210

-343

-343

-302

-302

-307

-366

-509

-513

-541

Drawings

1,036

852

852

767

742

793

818

846

932

988

Domestic financing, net

-116

-101

-92

3

63

66

25

153

153

52

Banking system

246

50

50

130

190

164

87

41

42

5

o/w statutory advances from BEAC

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-58

-58

-58

Other domestic financing

-362

-151

-141

-127

-127

-98

-62

112

110

48

Financing gap

0

316

251

162

625

260

181

145

0

0

Of which: IMF-ECF

45

45

90

90

0

0

0

0

0

Of which: budget support (excl. IMF)

271

206

72

125

0

0

0

0

0

AFDB

66

0

0

53

0

0

0

0

0

WB

117

117

56

56

0

0

0

0

0

France

66

66

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EU

23

23

16

16

0

0

0

0

0

Of which: exceptional financing

410

260

181

145

0

0

Prospective IMF-RCF

136

0

0

0

0

0

Other

274

260

181

145

0

0

Memorandum items:

Floor of social spending

657

711

711

Primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants)

-336

-319

-331

-293

-790

-417

-312

-326

-285

-202

Primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants)

-510

-523

-468

-410

-907

-572

-395

-381

-302

-219

Non-oil primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants)

-836

-851

-851

-736

-1,058

-747

-628

-622

-559

-456

Non-oil primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants)

-1,010

-1,055

-988

-853

-1,175

-902

-711

-677

-576

-473

Unpaid government obligations

583

379

446

262

329

174

91

36

19

2

Float

262

207

207

155

164

94

46

31

16

1

Arrears

146

36

104

-29

39

4

4

4

2

0

Other arrears 1/

174

135

135

135

126

76

41

1

1

1

Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections with updated nominal GDP.

1/ Other arrears include the stock of unstructured debt that is held by CAA and the "floating" domestic debt at the Treasury as defined in the TMU. The payments of arrears are adjusted starting end-2018 and the stock of unpaid government obligations is adjusted starting end-2016 to reflect these operations.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Table 2b. Cameroon: Central Government Operations, 2018-25

(In percent of GDP)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

5th Rev.

Proj.

5th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Total revenue and grants

16.1

16.4

16.3

15.2

13.9

14.9

14.9

14.8

14.9

15.0

Total revenue

15.7

15.9

15.9

14.8

13.5

14.5

14.4

14.5

14.5

14.7

Oil sector revenue

2.3

2.3

2.3

1.8

1.2

1.4

1.2

1.1

0.9

0.8

Non-oil sector revenue

13.3

13.6

13.6

12.9

12.3

13.1

13.2

13.4

13.6

13.9

Direct taxes

3.0

3.4

3.4

3.0

2.9

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.3

Special tax on petroleum products

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Other taxes on goods and services

7.0

7.1

7.1

6.7

6.3

6.7

6.7

6.9

7.0

7.1

Taxes on international trade

1.9

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.7

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

1.9

Non-tax revenue

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.9

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.9

1.0

1.0

Total grants

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.3

Projects

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Other (debt relief)

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

Total expenditure

18.5

18.6

18.7

17.3

18.4

17.6

17.1

16.9

16.8

16.6

Current expenditure

11.6

12.0

12.0

11.1

12.1

11.2

11.0

10.8

10.7

10.5

Wages and salaries

4.7

4.5

4.5

4.4

4.7

4.6

4.4

4.4

4.2

4.1

Goods and services

3.4

3.5

3.5

3.3

3.6

3.2

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.0

Subsidies and transfers

2.5

3.2

3.2

2.5

2.8

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

2.4

Interest

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

1.0

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.9

0.9

External

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

Domestic

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

Capital expenditure

6.9

6.3

6.3

6.2

6.3

6.5

6.2

6.2

6.2

6.1

Domestically financed investment

3.1

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.9

2.7

2.8

2.6

2.6

Foreign-financed investment

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.3

3.4

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.3

3.3

Rehabilitation and participation

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Net lending

0.1

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

Overall balance (payment order basis)

Excluding grants

-2.9

-2.7

-2.8

Including grants

-2.5

-2.3

-2.3

CEMAC reference fiscal balance

-2.9

-2.9

-2.9

Adjustment to cash basis

-0.8

-0.9

-0.6

Unexecuted payment orders (-=reduction)

-0.4

0.0

0.0

Floats and arrears (- = reduction)

-0.4

-0.9

-0.6

o/w Arrears (- = reduction)

-0.6

-0.5

-0.2

o/w Floats (- = reduction)

0.6

-0.2

-0.2

o/w other arrears 1/

-0.4

-0.2

-0.2

Overall balance (cash basis)

Excluding grants

-3.7

-3.6

-3.4

Including grants

-3.3

-3.2

-2.9

-2.6

-4.9

-3.1

-2.6

-2.5

-2.2

-1.9

-2.1

-4.5

-2.7

-2.2

-2.1

-1.9

-1.5

-2.2

-3.9

-2.5

-2.2

-2.2

-1.9

-1.5

-0.5

-0.5

-0.6

-0.3

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.5

-0.5

-0.6

-0.3

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

-0.3

-0.3

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.2

-0.2

-0.3

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.2

-0.1

-0.1

0.0

0.0

-3.0

-5.4

-3.8

-3.0

-2.7

-2.3

-1.9

-2.6

-5.0

-3.4

-2.6

-2.3

-2.0

-1.6

Financing

3.3

1.8

1.8

1.9

2.2

2.3

1.9

1.8

2.0

1.6

External financing, net

3.8

2.2

2.2

1.9

1.9

2.0

1.8

1.2

1.4

1.4

Amortization

-1.0

-1.5

-1.5

-1.3

-1.3

-1.3

-1.4

-1.9

-1.8

-1.7

Drawings

4.8

3.8

3.8

3.2

3.3

3.3

3.2

3.1

3.2

3.2

Domestic financing, net

-0.5

-0.4

-0.4

0.0

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.6

0.5

0.2

Banking system

1.1

0.2

0.2

0.5

0.8

0.7

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.0

o/w statutory advances from BEAC

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

Other domestic financing

-1.7

-0.7

-0.6

-0.5

-0.6

-0.4

-0.2

0.4

0.4

0.2

Financing gap

0.0

1.4

1.1

0.7

2.8

1.1

0.7

0.5

0.0

0.0

Of which: IMF-ECF

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Of which: budget support (excl. IMF)

1.2

0.9

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

AFDB

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

WB

0.5

0.5

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

France

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

EU

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Of which: exceptional financing

1.8

1.1

0.7

0.5

0.0

0.0

Prospective IMF-RCF

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

1.2

1.1

0.7

0.5

0.0

0.0

Memorandum items:

Floor of social spending

3.1

3.1

3.1

Primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants)

-1.6

-1.4

-1.5

-1.2

-3.5

-1.7

-1.2

-1.2

-1.0

-0.6

Primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants)

-2.4

-2.3

-2.1

-1.7

-4.0

-2.4

-1.5

-1.4

-1.0

-0.7

Non-oil primary balance (payment order basis, incl. grants)

-3.9

-3.7

-3.8

-3.1

-4.7

-3.1

-2.4

-2.3

-1.9

-1.5

Non-oil primary balance (cash basis, incl. grants)

-4.7

-4.6

-4.4

-3.6

-5.2

-3.7

-2.8

-2.5

-2.0

-1.5

Unpaid government obligations

2.7

1.7

2.0

1.1

1.5

0.7

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.0

Float

1.2

0.9

0.9

0.6

0.7

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.0

Arrears

0.7

0.2

0.5

-0.1

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other arrears 1/

0.8

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections with updated nominal GDP.

1/ Other arrears include the stock of unstructured debt that is held by CAA and the "floating" domestic debt at the Treasury as defined in the TMU. The payments of arrears are adjusted starting end-2018 and the stock of unpaid government obligations are adjusted starting end-2016 to reflect these operations.

14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Table 3. Cameroon: Balance of Payments, 2018-25

(CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

5th Rev.

Proj.

5th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

(CFAF billion)

Current account balance

-778

-825

-834

-866

-1,280

-1,107

-952

-937

-912

-961

Trade balance

-295

-316

-327

-405

-765

-706

-709

-725

-740

-825

Exports, goods

2,885

3058

3,038

3110

2,229

2,482

2,635

2,787

2,949

3,106

Oil and oil products

1,040

1196

1,171

1187

654

743

796

813

816

804

Non-oil sector

1,845

1862

1,867

1923

1,575

1,739

1,839

1,974

2,133

2,302

Imports, goods

-3,180

-3374

-3,365

-3515

-2,994

-3,188

-3,344

-3,511

-3,690

-3,931

Services (net)

-324

-344

-347

-336

-415

-349

-232

-219

-205

-193

Exports, services

1,187

1212

1,213

1244

891

1,113

1,297

1,377

1,465

1,560

Imports, services

-1,511

-1555

-1,560

-1580

-1,306

-1,462

-1,530

-1,597

-1,670

-1,753

Income (net)

-411

-443

-438

-418

-367

-358

-340

-303

-291

-280

Of which: interest due on public debt

-151

-152

-152

-170

-170

-197

-218

-218

-233

-247

Transfers (net)

253

278

278

293

267

307

330

311

324

337

Inflows

417

470

470

488

460

503

529

513

529

547

Outflows

-164

-192

-192

-195

-192

-196

-200

-202

-205

-210

Capital and financial account balance

869

671

780

866

616

898

951

929

1,070

1,152

Capital account

91

28

28

29

28

30

32

34

36

39

Capital transfers

87

28

28

29

28

30

32

34

36

39

Of which: private transfers

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Financial account

778

643

752

837

588

868

919

895

1,034

1,113

Official capital

825

509

509

465

440

486

452

337

419

448

Borrowing

1,036

852

852

767

742

793

818

846

932

988

Of which: SDR allocation

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Principal not yet due rescheduled

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Amortization

-210

-343

-343

-302

-302

-307

-366

-509

-513

-541

Principal not yet due (relief)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Non-official capital (net)

348

417

417

512

308

482

547

598

645

695

of which: Foreign direct investment

365

404

404

497

303

469

534

585

631

681

Oil sector (net)

87

99

99

101

42

67

75

83

82

81

Non-oil sector

262

318

318

411

265

414

472

515

563

614

Short-term private capital, net

-396

-283

-174

-140

-160

-100

-80

-40

-30

-30

Errors and omissions

76

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Overall balance

167

-154

-54

-1

-664

-209

-1

-8

158

191

Financing

-167

154

54

1

664

209

1

8

-158

-191

Bank of Central African States

-237

-147

-181

-161

39

-51

-179

-104

-107

-112

Use of IMF credit (net)

70

-15

-15

0

0

0

0

-33

-51

-80

Financing gap

0

316

251

162

625

260

181

145

0

0

Of which :

Possible IMF financing

45

45

90

90

0

0

0

0

0

Remaining financing gap

271

206

72

535

260

181

145

0

0

AFDB

66

0

0

53

0

0

0

0

0

WB

117

117

56

56

0

0

0

0

0

France

66

66

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EU

23

23

16

16

0

0

0

0

0

Exceptional Financing

410

260

181

145

0

0

Prospective IMF-RCF

136

Non-IMF

274

(Percent of GDP)

Trade balance

-1.4

-1.4

-1.4

-1.7

-3.4

-2.9

-2.8

-2.7

-2.5

-2.6

Oil exports

4.8

5.3

5.2

4.9

2.9

3.1

3.1

3.0

2.8

2.6

Non-oil exports

8.6

8.2

8.2

8.0

7.0

7.2

7.2

7.2

7.3

7.4

Imports

14.8

14.9

14.8

14.6

13.2

13.2

13.0

12.9

12.7

12.6

Current account balance

Including grants

-3.6

-3.6

-3.7

-3.6

-5.7

-4.6

-3.7

-3.4

-3.1

-3.1

Excluding grants

-4.0

-4.1

-4.2

-4.1

-6.2

-5.1

-4.2

-3.8

-3.5

-3.4

Overall balance

0.8

-0.7

-0.2

0.0

-2.9

-0.9

0.0

0.0

0.5

0.6

Foreign direct investment

1.7

1.8

1.8

2.1

1.3

1.9

2.1

2.1

2.2

2.2

(Percentage change, unless otherwise indicated)

Export volume

-0.9

4.1

3.8

4.1

-4.0

8.5

6.7

6.7

7.0

7.6

Crude oil

-16.7

16.5

14.8

0.5

-5.7

1.6

-4.2

-6.3

-6.6

-4.7

Nonoil

2.5

1.9

1.9

4.9

-3.7

9.8

8.7

8.8

8.9

9.0

Import volume

7.0

7.9

7.8

3.8

-2.5

6.8

3.1

4.3

5.7

5.7

Terms of trade

1.7

1.7

1.5

-2.7

-16.2

3.0

-2.2

-1.6

-0.5

-2.8

Non-oil export price index

-3.5

-1.0

-0.7

-1.5

-12.4

0.6

-2.7

-1.3

-0.7

-1.0

Export price index

8.9

1.8

1.4

-2.4

-23.6

2.7

-0.5

-0.9

-1.1

-2.1

Import price index

3.6

-0.6

-0.1

-0.2

-8.8

-0.3

1.7

0.7

-0.6

0.8

Oil price ($US dollars per barrel)

68.3

61.8

61.4

57.9

35.6

37.9

40.9

43.2

45.0

46.4

Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

CAMEROON

Table 4. Cameroon: Monetary Survey, 2018-25

(CFAF billion, unless otherwise indicated)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

Incl. CCA

Q1 Act. Q2 Act. Q3 Act. 5th Rev.

Est.

5th Rev.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Proj.

Net foreign assets

2,074

2,073

2,105

2,214

1,995

2,110

2,361

2,182

Bank of Central African States (BEAC)

1,477

1,477

1,522

1,702

1,447

1,594

1,643

1,666

Of which : BEAC foreign assets

2,007

2,007

2,045

2,254

2,016

2,153

2,189

2,315

Of which: IMF credit

-268

-268

-265

-265

-306

-297

-302

-387

Commercial banks

597

595

583

513

548

516

718

516

Net domestic assets

2,978

3,162

3,075

3,105

3,353

3,497

3,188

3,830

Domestic credit

3,655

3,774

3,716

3,742

3,891

4,057

4,005

4,390

Net claims on the public sector

761

785

785

814

927

989

967

1,208

Net credit to the central government

882

883

893

928

1,085

977

1,165

1,197

Central Bank

309

309

285

192

282

263

394

321

Claims

845

845

842

842

883

875

879

965

Credit under statutory ceiling

577

577

577

577

577

577

577

577

Counterpart of IMF credit

268

268

265

265

306

297

302

387

Deposits

-536

-536

-557

-650

-602

-611

-485

-643

Commercial Banks

573

574

609

737

804

714

771

876

Claims on the Treasury

576

577

615

774

834

727

802

887

Deposits

-3

-3

-6

-38

-30

-13

-31

-11

Deposits of other public entities

-397

-397

-388

-413

-414

-312

-465

-312

Credit to autonomous agencies

33

56

38

52

33

56

37

56

Credit to the economy 1/

3,137

3,232

3,173

3,175

3,186

3,336

3,268

3,449

Credit to public enterprises

243

243

242

247

223

267

230

267

Credit to financial institutions

54

60

46

35

34

60

68

60

Credit to the private sector

2,839

2,929

2,885

2,893

2,930

3,008

2,970

3,122

Other items (net)

3,137

-612

-640

-637

-538

-560

-816

-560

Broad money

5,053

5,235

5,180

5,320

5,348

5,607

5,550

6,012

Currency outside banks

1,074

1,057

1,002

1,035

1,042

1,131

1,124

1,212

Deposits

3,979

4,178

4,178

4,285

4,306

4,476

4,425

4,800

Memorandum items:

Net borrowing from the central bank excluding IMF

41

41

20

-73

-24

-34

92

-66

Contribution to the growth of broad money (percentage points)

Net foreign assets

2.3

2.2

1.5

7.9

3.7

0.7

5.5

1.3

Net domestic assets

7.5

11.5

10.1

6.9

9.2

6.4

0.5

5.9

Of which : net credit to the central government

6.5

6.5

6.8

5.9

6.3

1.8

5.4

3.9

Credit to the economy (annual percentage change)

7.2

10.5

7.7

4.4

2.8

3.2

1.1

3.4

Credit to the private sector

Annual percentage change

4.6

7.9

7.1

7.8

4.4

2.7

1.4

3.8

In percent of GDP

13.3

13.6

12.7

12.7

12.9

13.2

13.1

13.0

Broad money (annual percentage change)

9.8

13.7

11.9

14.8

12.9

7.1

6.0

7.2

Currency outside banks

9.8

8.0

8.5

14.6

8.1

7.1

6.4

7.2

Deposits

9.8

15.3

12.8

14.8

14.1

7.1

5.9

7.2

Velocity (GDP/average M2)

4.2

4.1

4.4

4.3

4.2

4.1

4.1

4.0

2,016

2,067

2,246

2,384

2,542

2,733

1,378

1,429

1,609

1,746

1,904

2,095

2,150

2,201

2,380

2,484

2,591

2,703

-528

-528

-528

-494

-443

-364

638

638

638

638

638

638

3,435

3,761

3,950

4,197

4,483

4,850

4,251

4,578

4,766

5,013

5,299

5,667

1,290

1,468

1,506

1,561

1,614

1,665

1,445

1,609

1,697

1,737

1,780

1,785

532

560

530

480

430

347

1,105

1,105

1,105

1,014

905

768

577

577

577

519

462

404

528

528

528

494

443

364

-573

-545

-575

-534

-475

-421

913

1,049

1,167

1,257

1,351

1,428

942

1,076

1,194

1,284

1,378

1,455

-29

-27

-27

-27

-27

-27

-435

-435

-485

-485

-490

-460

39

41

41

43

45

47

3,203

3,363

3,514

3,718

3,965

4,295

241

253

253

266

279

293

71

75

75

79

83

87

2,890

3,034

3,185

3,373

3,602

3,915

-816

-816

-816

-816

-816

-816

5,451

5,829

6,196

6,580

7,025

7,584

1,105

1,180

1,254

1,331

1,419

1,531

4,347

4,648

4,943

5,250

5,605

6,052

4

32

2

-14

-14

-17

-6.2

0.9

3.1

2.2

2.4

2.7

4.4

6.0

3.2

4.0

4.3

5.2

5.0

3.0

1.5

0.7

0.6

0.1

-2.0

5.0

4.5

5.8

6.6

8.3

-2.7

5.0

5.0

5.9

6.8

8.7

12.8

12.5

12.4

12.4

12.4

12.5

-1.8

6.9

6.3

6.2

6.7

8.0

-1.7

6.8

6.2

6.1

6.7

7.9

-1.8

6.9

6.3

6.2

6.8

8.0

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

4.1

Sources: BEAC; and IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ Credit to the economy includes credit to public enterprises, financial institutions and the private sector.

Table 5. Cameroon: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the Fund, 2020-33

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Projections

Fund obligations based on existing credit (SDR millions)

Principal

19.9

-

-

-

-

41.4

63.5

80.0

85.6

85.6

44.2

22.1

5.5

-

-

-

Charges and interest

0.4

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Fund obligations based on existing and prospective credit

(In millions of SDRs) 1/

Principal

19.9

-

-

-

-

41.4

63.5

96.6

129.7

129.7

88.3

66.2

33.1

-

-

-

Charges and interest

0.4

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total obligations based on existing and prospective credit

SDR millions

20.3

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

41.5

63.6

96.7

129.9

129.9

88.5

66.4

33.3

0.1

0.1

0.1

CFAF billions

15.7

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

33.4

51.0

77.4

103.9

103.9

70.8

53.1

26.6

0.1

0.1

0.1

Charges and interest

0.3

-

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

Principal

15.4

-

-

-

-

33.3

50.9

77.3

103.8

103.8

70.7

53.0

26.5

-

-

-

Percent of government revenue

0.5

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.8

1.2

1.7

2.1

1.9

1.2

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of exports of goods and services

0.4

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.8

1.2

1.7

2.1

2.0

1.3

0.9

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of debt service 2/

4.3

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

4.6

6.8

9.8

14.5

13.0

8.0

5.4

2.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of GDP

0.1

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of quota

7.4

-

0.1

0.0

0.0

15.0

23.0

35.0

47.0

47.0

32.0

24.0

12.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of gross reserves

0.8

-

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.3

2.0

2.9

3.8

4.0

3.1

2.9

2.0

0.0

(0.2)

(0.0)

Outstanding Fund credit

SDR millions

336.2

372.6

648.6

648.6

648.6

607.2

543.7

447.1

317.4

187.7

99.4

33.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

CFAF billions

259.5

303.4

530.5

525.1

522.7

488.0

436.1

357.9

254.1

150.2

79.5

26.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of government revenue

7.5

8.2

16.8

14.5

13.7

12.1

10.1

7.6

5.1

2.8

1.4

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of exports of goods and services

6.4

7.1

17.0

14.6

13.3

11.7

9.9

7.7

5.2

2.9

1.4

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of debt service 2/

71.8

61.3

112.4

104.2

89.6

67.1

58.4

45.4

35.4

18.8

9.0

2.7

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of GDP

1.2

1.3

2.3

2.2

2.0

1.8

1.5

1.1

0.8

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Percent of quota

121.8

135.0

235.0

235.0

235.0

220.0

197.0

162.0

115.0

68.0

36.0

12.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Net use of Fund credit (SDR millions)

90.5

36.4

276.0

0.0

0.0

-41.4

-63.5

-96.6

-129.7

-129.7

-88.3

-66.2

-33.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

Disbursements

110.4

55.2

276.0

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Repayments and repurchases

19.9

18.8

-

-

-

41.4

63.5

96.6

129.7

129.7

88.3

66.2

33.1

-

-

-

Memorandum items: (CFA F billions)

Nominal GDP

21,493

22,690

22,615

24,181

25,706

27,300

29,142

31,196

33,468

35,973

38,710

41,783

45,156

48,519

52,160

56,102

Exports of goods and services

4,072

4,251

3,120

3,595

3,932

4,164

4,414

4,666

4,915

5,193

5,491

5,822

6,173

6,556

6,977

7,439

Government revenue

3,451

3,704

3,152

3,610

3,818

4,040

4,333

4,692

4,997

5,423

5,836

6,308

6,816

7,379

7,967

8,665

Debt service 2/

361

495

472

504

583

727

747

788

717

799

883

976

1,054

1,089

1,178

1,231

CFA francs/SDR (period average)

771.6

814.3

818.0

809.7

805.8

803.7

802.1

800.5

800.5

800.5

800.5

800.5

800.5

800.5

800.5

800.5

Source: IMF staff estimates and projections.

1/ On May 24, 2019 the IMF Executive Board approved a modified interest rate setting mechanism which effectively sets interest rates to zero on ECF and SCF through June 2021 and possibly longer. The Board also decided to extend zero interest rate on ESF till end June 2021 while interest rate on RCF was set to zero in July 2015. Based on these decisions and current projections of SDR rate, the following interest rates are assumed beyond June 2021: 0/0/0/0 percent per annum for the ECF, SCF, RCF and ESF, respectively. The Executive Board will review the interest rates on concessional lending by end-June 2021 and every two years thereafter.

2/ Total debt service includes IMF repurchases and repayments.

Quota (in SDRs)

276,000,000

Sources: Cameroonian authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections using updated nominal GDP.

CAMEROON

CAMEROON

Table 6a. Cameroon: Original Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement, 2017-20

Date of

Amount

Percent of quota

Conditions for Disbursement

Availability

(SDR Million)

1/

1

6/26/2017

124.2

45

Executive Board approval of the ECF arrangement.

2

12/15/2017

82.8

30

Observance of continuous and end-June 2017 performance

criteria, and completion of the first review.

3

6/30/2018

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-December 2017

performance criteria, and completion of the second review.

4

12/15/2018

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-June 2018 performance

criteria, and completion of the third review.

5

6/15/2019

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-December 2018

performance criteria, and completion of the fourth review.

6

12/15/2019

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-June 2019 performance

criteria, and completion of the fifth review.

7

5/31/2020

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-December 2019

performance criteria, and completion of the sixth review.

Total

483.0

175

Source: IMF staff calculations.

1/ Cameroon's current quota is SDR 276.0 million, and SDR 427.8 million was outstanding as of April 15, 2020

Table 6b. Cameroon: Proposed New Schedule of Disbursements Under the ECF Arrangement,

2017-20

Date of

Amount

Percent of quota

Conditions for Disbursement

Availability

(SDR Million)

1/

1

6/26/2017

124.2

45

Executive Board approval of the ECF arrangement.

2

12/15/2017

82.8

30

Observance of continuous and end-June 2017 performance

criteria, and completion of the first review.

3

6/30/2018

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-December 2017

performance criteria, and completion of the second review.

4

12/15/2018

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-June 2018 performance

criteria, and completion of the third review.

5

6/15/2019

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-December 2018

performance criteria, and completion of the fourth review.

6

12/15/2019

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-June 2019 performance

criteria, and completion of the fifth review.

7

7/25/2020

55.2

20

Observance of continuous and end-December 2019

performance criteria, and completion of the sixth review.

Total

483.0

175

Source: IMF staff calculations.

1/ Cameroon's current quota is SDR 276.0 million, and SDR 427.8 million was outstanding as of April 15, 2020

CAMEROON

Appendix I. Letter of Intent

Yaoundé, April 28, 2020

To

Madam Kristalina Georgieva

Managing Director

International Monetary Fund

700 19th Street N.W.

Washington, DC. 20431

USA

Subject: Letter of Intent for access to the Rapid Credit Facility

Dear Madam Managing Director,

  1. While the government is continuing to implement its Economic and Financial Program,
    supported by an Extended Credit Facility (ECF), the COVID-19 pandemic has appeared and is causing a significant impact on Cameroon's economy, potentially undoing hard-won macroeconomic gains and endangering our development agenda. The economic impact was being felt even before the first case was confirmed on March 5 when trade with China and Europe, Cameroon's largest partners, was disrupted and our export and service sectors have been hit hard following a grinding halt to imports from and exports to China and Europe, the reduction in tourism and transfers from abroad, the cancellation of multiple large international events (including the Soccer African Nations Championship) that were planned to take place in Douala and Yaoundé during this first semester of this year, and the slowdown in the world's global growth. The pandemic comes on the back of the negative economic impact of the security crisis in the two anglophone regions as well as in the far-northern region and the suspension of production at the SONARA since it was hit by a fire at end-May 2019.
  2. Since the first case of infected person were uncovered in Cameroon, the negative economic impact of the pandemic has accelerated as the number of cases started to climb. To contain and mitigate the spread of the disease, we took on March 17 a set of strict measures including closure of our land, air and sea borders (with the exception of cargo flights and vessels transporting consumer products and essential goods and materials), cancellations of sport competitions, closure of schools, bar and restaurants, and prohibition of the gathering of more than 50 people throughout the national territory. We have also scaled up health care spending to respond to this outbreak.
  3. In conjunction with the implementation of these drastic measures, a COVID-19 preparation and response plan has been developed by our Ministry of Public Health with the support of WHO and

CAMEROON

other local government institutions. The plan includes country-level coordination, case investigation and rapid response, provision of patient care and medical supplies, infection prevention and control, case management, and raising public awareness of the risks posed by the pandemic and prevention methods. At this juncture, the cost of preparedness and response plan is estimated at about CFAF 58.3 billion (about 0.2 percent of GDP).

  1. Our country is hit by the COVID-19 at the same time as the collapse of international oil prices. These two shocks, combined, have a major negative impact on Cameroon's economic activity. Our preliminary projections indicate that real GDP growth could decline from 3.9 percent in 2019 to -1.2 percent in 2020 -down from a pre-pandemic projection of 3.8 percent at the time of the 5th review of the ECF arrangement-owing to the various channels through which the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting economic activities, particularly the closing of our borders and the restrictions imposed on the movement of the population. Despite the disruption of the food supply channels, inflation is expected to rise moderately due to multiple factors that are dampening domestic demand.
  2. We are experiencing significant deterioration in our external sector position. The projected decline in international oil prices, global demand of our non-oil exports, tourism receipts and current transfers (including remittances) are expected to widen our current account by 2 percentage point of GDP. This rise in current account deficit, together with projected decline in non-official capital inflows, will generate an additional external financing gap estimated at 2 percent of GDP in 2020.
  3. The dramatic fall in oil prices, the slowdown in economic activity, and the implementation of measures to limit the spread of the pandemic have a strong negative impact on fiscal revenues, while expenditures are increasing, in particular to implement our anti-pandemic response plan, meet basic health care needs, and support the most vulnerable segments of the population. The uncertainties about the duration and extent of the pandemic is complicating a full assessment of the full impact of the two shocks on public finances. We currently expect a shortfall in total domestic revenue of 1.3 percentage point of GDP in 2020, compared to the pre-COVID-19 projections. To cope with the pandemic, the government has intensified the tightening of controls over spending and initiated a reassessment of its investment program to reprioritize projects and free up room for the funding of expenditures related to COVID-19 and support hard-hitprivate-sector enterprises and vulnerable groups. Despite these measures and the automatic drop in budgeted pump price subsidies, the pandemic shock has generated immediate fiscal needs close to CFAF 400 milliards for 2020 (about US$700 million).
  4. Against this background, and in the face of the urgent fiscal and balance of payments needs arising from the two exogenous shocks and the need to limit the negative impact of the shocks on poverty and growth, the Government of Cameroon requests emergency financing from the IMF under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR165.6 million, equivalent to 60 percent of our quota, to ease the pressure on our fiscal resources and official foreign reserves. We are confident that IMF involvement in the international effort to assist Cameroon in dealing with the economic fallout from the global pandemic will play a catalytic role in securing additional financing from our development partners, particularly to cover urgent needs to upgrade our health system. We commit

CAMEROON

also to strengthen our efforts to seek additional financial assistance from donors, either in the form of grants or concessional loans.

  1. We will ensure that the financial assistance received is used for the intended purposes, in strict compliance with the provisions of the Law on the Code for Transparency and Good Governance in Public Finance Management in Cameroon and the Law on the Financial Regime for the Government and Other Public Entities, all adopted in July 2018. For this purpose, the funds linked to COVID-19 will be subject to the strict application of the budgetary procedures and controls provided for by the above Laws. In addition, we commit to issue a semi-annual report on COVID-19 related spending and to commission an independent audit of this spending at the end of the 2020 fiscal year and publish the results. We also commit to publishing documents relating to the results of public procurement awarded by the government and the beneficial ownership of companies receiving procurement contracts on COVID-19 related expenditures. In the meantime, such COVID-19 related expenditures are being incorporated in a supplementary budget in preparation and expected to be presented to the Parliament in June 2020
  2. We remain firmly determined in fulfilling our commitments made in our January 7, 2020 Letter of Intent for the fifth review and committed to the ECF-supported program. However, the impact of the pandemic on the economic outlook and the accompanying restrictions make completing the sixth review of the ECF arrangement difficult at this juncture. Maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening the fiscal revenue base, improving spending efficiency, fostering good governance, and promoting the formal private sector are still key goals. The government will ensure that the support and assistance measures taken as part of the response to COVID-19 do not prejudice the mobilization of tax revenues in the medium and long term. The government is committed to observe fiscal transparency by enshrining the measures in a revised budget. Moreover, the government will not introduce measures or policies that would compound its BoP difficulties or introduce any new exchange or trade restrictions. Due to the delay in the completion of the sixth review under the ECF arrangement and to allow for an RCF request of 60 percent of quota, we request that (i) the ECF arrangement be extended from June 25, 2020 to September 30, 2020 and; (ii) the availability date for the sixth review (seventh disbursement) under the ECF arrangement be moved from May 31, 2020 to July 25, 2020.
  3. The Cameroon government will continue to maintain a constructive dialogue with the IMF and will provide the Fund staff with all the data and information necessary to evaluate our policies, including those taken under the access to the RCF. We agree to cooperate with the IMF in relation to any update safeguards assessment of the BEAC to be carried out by the IMF. We further authorize the IMF to publish this Letter and the staff report for the request for disbursement under the RCF.

Sincerely yours, /s/

Louis Paul Motaze Minister of Finance

CAMEROON

April 28, 2020

REQUESTS FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY, EXTENSION OF THE EXTENDED CREDIT FACILITY ARRANGEMENT, AND REPHASING OF ACCESS-DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS

Approved By

Joint Bank-Fund Debt Sustainability Analysis1

David Owen and Marcello

Estevão (IDA)

Risk of external debt distress:

High2

Overall risk of debt distress

High

Granularity in the risk rating

Sustainable

Application of judgement

No

Updated to incorporate expected

Macroeconomic projections

economic impact of the covid-19

pandemic (lower growth and

exports and wider fiscal deficit)

Updated to include a larger

Financing strategy

financing gap and shift towards

more concessional financing.

Realism tools flagged

None

Mechanical risk rating under the external DSA

High

Mechanical risk rating under the public DSA

High

  1. Debt coverage has remained unchanged compared to the previous DSA (IMF Country Report No. 20/48).
  2. Cameroon's Composite Indicator score is 2.76 based on the October WEO 2019 and the World Bank's 2018 CPIA. This implies that Cameroon has medium debt-carrying capacity.

CAMEROON

This provides an update to the joint IMF-World Bank LIC-DSA for the 5th review under the concurrent ECF arrangement (IMF Country Report No. 20/48) from January 2020, in the context of the Cameroonian authorities' request for a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility to help meet a financing shortfall as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It includes updated projections for the macroeconomic framework and new information on borrowing. Cameroon remains at high risk of external and overall public debt distress; however debt remains sustainable conditioned on the availability of concessional resources and avoidance of additional non-concessional borrowing. The assessment is driven by breaches of the two thresholds for external debt service under the baseline, which have further intensified due to the incorporation of the Covid-19 shock, as well as a new one-off breach in the PV of debt-to-exports ratio and a worsening of market financing risks. However, a range of factors support the conclusion that debt remains sustainable. This rating is highly vulnerable to a range of risks and if downside risks were to materialize, the authorities would likely need to identify additional measures to ensure that debt is sustainable.

  1. Highly preliminary estimates suggest Cameroon's public debt reached 42.9 percent of GDP at end-December 2019 (text table 1). This increase was largely driven by disbursements of multilateral and bilateral financing and the issuance of government bonds. Preliminary data on non-concessionalexternal disbursements and new borrowing suggests that end-DecemberPCs were met, remaining well below the ceiling for the latter (text figure 1). As of mid-March2020, disbursements and borrowing appear limited, mainly driven by budget support and the signing of AfDB projects. A small amount of external arrears arose in April (10 billion CFAF) due to the Covid-19shock but are in the process of being cleared.
  2. Updated macroeconomic assumptions incorporate the expected economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic (text table 2). The shock is expected to concentrate in 2020, severely lowering growth and exports and widening the fiscal deficit, due to revenue losses and urgent spending needs. It is also projected to drag into 2021, owing to lower commodity price projections and delays in investment projects.
  3. There are also changes in a number of financing assumptions (text table 3). In particular, 2020 includes budget support from the AfDB that was slightly delayed due to administrative reasons. Furthermore, the financing under the RCF at 136 billion FCFA was added to 2020 as well as an unallocated external financing gap over the medium term, which would allow restoring NFAs close to the level of the 5th review. Financing terms for the unallocated financing gap are assumed to be at IDA terms, reflecting expected additional financing from various sources (World Bank, AFDB, France, BDEAC) and the authorities' commitment to seek and prioritize concessional borrowing. Project loan disbursements are lowered for 2020, reflecting potential delays in imports, and shifted towards more concessional financing reflecting the authorities' commitment to prioritize concessional financing. As the last domestic bond issuance in mid- March was undersubscribed by 15 percent and inflation revised up, domestic interest rates are raised by 1 percentage point for 2020. Given that SONARA is expected to benefit from lower oil prices, external short- term debt in the medium term has been reduced to 0.1 percent of GDP as its viability should be restored more quickly.
  4. Cameroon remains at high overall risk of public debt distress, but debt remains sustainable. As previously, thresholds are breached for the two external debt service indicators, due to the fragile

CAMEROON

liquidity situation. The Covid-19 shock aggravates these breaches in the short-term and raises debt stock projections. In addition, the PV of debt-to-exports ratio now breaches its threshold in 2020 due to the severe drop in exports and market financing risks have increased to moderate with a recent jump in EMBI spreads. Yet, staff continues to assess debt as sustainable due to a range of factors:

  • Debt indicators remain on non-explosive paths and debt stock indicators remain below their thresholds under the baseline, except for a one-off breach.
  • The debt-service-to-revenue ratio is on a clear downward trajectory and falls below the threshold after 2023.
  • The breach of the debt-service-to-exports ratio has become more severe but remains largely due to the inclusion of SONARA's short-term supplier debt (text figure 1), which is backed by imported oil and is sensitive to rollover and reprofiling assumptions.
  • The lower oil prices are expected to benefit SONARA and reduce its vulnerabilities, given the fixed domestic market price of refined oil.
  • While SONARA does have external arrears, the authorities have only guaranteed one of SONARA's loans which has no outstanding payments and has been discontinued.
  • The first principal payment of the Eurobond is only coming due in 2023, by when external market financing conditions are projected to have normalized.
  • The baseline does not include the possible G20 debt service suspension, which could cover as much as 100 billion CFAF in 2020 and which the authorities are actively assessing to take part in.
  • This rating is highly vulnerable to a range of risks. Key downside risks include a more protracted and severe Covid-19shock, and realization of contingent liabilities, including from SONARA's potential reconstruction costs or delays in the expected restoration of its viability. On the upside the G20 debt service suspension and a successful reprofiling of SONARA's arrears, which stands to benefit from lower projected international oil prices, could lower debt-serviceratios. If downside risks materialize, the authorities would likely need to identify additional measures to ensure that debt is sustainable. Allowing for new non-concessionalborrowing would further weaken already compromised debt sustainability, go against the authorities' interest and undermine their efforts to secure international community's support in an environment in which G-20just agreed on debt service suspension on bilateral government loans for low-incomecountries.

CAMEROON

Text Figure 1. Cameroon - Key Debt Developments

Disbursements of External Project Loans, Budget Support and Grants (CFAF billion)

1800

Budget support (ECF)

Concessional projects

1600

Non-concessional projects

1400

Project grants

274

RCF

1200

Unallocated financing gap

136

1000

508

480

800

625

566

570

600

264

205

400

116

182

193

200

355

370

351

317

251

0

98

2017

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

(plan)

(plan)

(mid-

March)

EMBI Spreads

1300

1200

Cameroon

Senegal

Cote d'Ivoire

1100

Ghana

Benchmark

1000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

Apr-19

May-19

Aug-19

Sep-19

Oct-19

Dec-19

Jan-19

Feb-19

Mar-19

Jun-19

Jul-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Borrowing plan (New project loan contracts signed)

(CFAF billion) 1800

1600

Concessional

Non-concessional

1400

1200

1000

1116

800

600

500

434

350

400

436

341

168

200

308

300

242

234

196

0

111

2017

2018

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

(plan)

(plan)

(plan)

(mid-

March)

External Debt-Service-to-Export Ratio

30

Other debt service

C2D 1/

Eurobond

25

SONARA supplier debt

Threshold

20

15

10

5

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

1/ C2D is an initiative of the French Development Agency (AFD), where debt repayments are returned to Cameroon in the form of grants for specific projects.

Sources: Bloomberg, Cameroonian authorities', IMF staff calculation and projections.

Text Table 1. Cameroon: Public and Publicly Guaranteed Debt, 2017-19

Dec-17

Dec-18

Dec-19 (Est.)

percent of

percent of

percent of

CFAF billion

GDP

CFAF billion

GDP

CFAF billion

GDP

A. Public and publicly guaranteed debt

6279

30.9

7389

34.4

8424

37.1

(authorities' estimate: 1+2+3)

1.

External debt

4650

22.9

5652

26.3

6445

28.4

2.

Domestic debt

1578

7.8

1691

7.9

1942

8.6

3.

(External) Publicly guaranteed debt

51

0.3

46

0.2

37

0.2

4.

Unpaid government obligations (float and arrears) 1/

838

4.1

489

2.3

598

2.6

5.

External claims to SOEs (ex-SONARA)

9

0.0

9

0.0

9

0.0

6.

SONARA debt 2/

534

2.6

597

2.8

711

3.1

7. o/w external

383

1.9

446

2.1

377

1.7

B. Public and publicly guaranteed debt

7659

37.7

8484

39.5

9741

42.9

(staff estimate: A + 4+5+6)

Domestic

2567

12.6

2331

10.8

2873

12.7

External

5093

25.1

6153

28.6

6868

30.3

o/w publicly guaranteed

60

0.3

55

0.3

46

0.2

C. Stock of contracted but undisbursed debt 3/

4424

21.8

4043

18.8

3473

15.3

Domestic

178

0.9

171

0.8

65

0.3

External

4245

20.9

3873

18.0

3408

15.0

o/w multilateral

1848

9.1

1627

7.6

1674

7.4

o/w bilateral

1719

8.5

1545

7.2

1122

4.9

o/w commercial

679

3.3

701

3.3

613

2.7

Sources: Cameroonian authorities, and IMF staff calculations. 1/ Data is very preliminary and could likely be revised.

2/ 2019 data as of end-September. 3/ Excludes budget support.

CAMEROON

Text Table 2. Cameroon: Key Macroeconomic Assumptions, 2016-38

2016-2019

2020

2021-2025

2026-2038

Real GDP growth (percent)

4.0

-1.2

4.7

5.7

RCF DSA Update

DSA 2018 1/

4.0

3.8

4.6

5.6

Updated DSA 2017

4.1

4.7

5.3

5.5

Inflation (GDP deflator)

1.5

0.9

1.8

1.8

RCF DSA Update

DSA 2018 1/

1.5

1.9

1.6

1.8

Updated DSA 2017

1.4

1.5

1.7

1.8

Primary fiscal balance (percent of GDP)

-2.9

-3.5

-1.2

-0.7

RCF DSA Update

DSA 2018 1/

-2.9

-1.2

-0.6

-0.7

Updated DSA 2017

-3.0

-0.6

-0.7

-0.8

Total revenue excluding grants (percent of GDP)

15.2

13.5

14.5

15.5

RCF DSA Update

DSA 2018 1/

15.2

14.8

15.0

15.5

Updated DSA 2017

14.9

15.2

15.3

15.7

Exports of goods and services (percent of GDP)

18.9

13.8

15.1

13.5

RCF DSA Update

DSA 2018 1/

18.9

18.1

15.9

13.3

Updated DSA 2017

18.4

16.8

14.4

12.0

Oil price (US dollars per barrel)

56.3

35.6

42.7

46.4

RCF DSA Update

DSA 2018 1/

56.4

57.9

55.0

55.3

Updated DSA 2017

58.4

65.7

61.0

60.3

Sources: Cameroonian authorities; IMF staff calculations.

1/ The year of the DSA refers to the latest year with actual data. The updated DSA 2017 refers to the DSA prepared in September 2018, while DSA 2017 was prepared in June 2018.

Text Table 3. Cameroon: Key Financing Assumptions (in CFAF billion)

2020

2021

5th review

RCF request

5th review

RCF request

Total external disbursements (excl. grants)

913

1351

793

1053

Project loans

767

742

793

793

Budget support (allocated)

161

350

0

0

IMF - ECF

90

90

0

0

IMF - RCF

0

136

0

0

WB

56

56

0

0

AFDB 1/

0

53

0

0

EU (grant)

16

16

0

0

France

0

0

0

0

Budget support (unallocated)

0

274

0

260

1/ budget support was delayed from 2019 to 2020

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND

5

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

Table 1. Cameroon: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2016-39

(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Actual

Projections

Average 8/

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2029

2039

Historical

Projections

External debt (nominal) 1/

25.4

27.7

30.5

32.3

36.3

36.8

36.8

36.1

35.1

30.8

20.1

18.0

34.2

Definition of external/domestic debt

Residency-based

of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG)

22.3

25.1

28.6

30.4

34.3

34.8

34.8

34.2

33.2

29.2

19.1

15.9

32.4

Is there a material difference between the

Yes

two criteria?

Change in external debt

1.3

2.3

2.8

1.8

3.9

0.5

0.0

-0.6

-1.0

-1.0

-1.1

Identified net debt-creating flows

0.8

-1.3

-0.7

0.8

4.7

1.1

0.1

-0.3

-0.7

-1.7

-2.9

0.7

-0.1

Non-interest current account deficit

2.1

1.9

2.5

2.8

4.6

3.6

2.7

2.5

2.2

1.2

-1.3

2.9

2.4

Deficit in balance of goods and services

2.5

2.0

2.9

3.0

5.2

4.4

3.7

3.5

3.2

1.9

-1.2

2.9

3.2

Exports

19.2

18.7

18.9

18.7

13.8

14.9

15.3

15.3

15.1

14.0

12.5

Debt Accumulation

Imports

21.7

20.6

21.8

21.7

19.0

19.2

19.0

18.7

18.4

15.9

11.3

3.0

40

-1.0

-1.1

Net current transfers (negative = inflow)

-1.1

-1.2

-1.2

-1.2

-1.2

-1.3

-1.3

-1.1

-1.1

-1.0

-0.8

of which: official

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.4

-0.3

-0.3

-0.2

-0.2

0.9

0.3

2.5

35

Other current account flows (negative = net inflow)

0.7

1.1

0.8

1.0

0.5

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.7

Net FDI (negative = inflow)

-1.1

-2.3

-1.7

-1.8

-1.3

-1.9

-2.1

-2.1

-2.2

-2.0

-1.0

-2.0

-2.0

30

Endogenous debt dynamics 2/

-0.2

-1.0

-1.5

-0.2

1.5

-0.5

-0.5

-0.6

-0.8

-0.9

-0.6

2.0

25

Contribution from nominal interest rate

1.0

0.8

1.1

0.9

1.1

1.0

1.0

1.0

0.9

0.7

0.5

Contribution from real GDP growth

-1.1

-0.8

-1.0

-1.1

0.4

-1.5

-1.5

-1.5

-1.7

-1.7

-1.1

1.5

20

Contribution from price and exchange rate changes

-0.2

-0.9

-1.6

Residual 3/

0.6

3.6

3.5

1.1

-0.8

-0.6

-0.1

-0.4

-0.2

0.7

1.8

1.3

0.1

1.0

15

of which: exceptional financing

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

10

Sustainability indicators

0.5

5

PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio

...

...

21.6

23.4

25.9

25.8

25.5

24.7

23.9

21.6

14.8

PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio

...

...

114.2

124.7

187.4

173.5

166.4

161.9

158.0

154.5

118.3

0.0

0

PPG debt service-to-exports ratio

12.1

14.1

17.3

21.4

26.3

20.5

20.5

21.5

18.8

14.2

12.0

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio

14.0

15.6

18.5

23.2

24.5

18.4

18.8

19.4

16.8

11.4

9.0

Gross external financing need (Billion of U.S. dollars)

1.8

1.5

2.6

2.9

3.4

2.5

2.2

2.2

1.9

1.3

-0.7

Debt Accumulation

Key macroeconomic assumptions

Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP)

4.3

4.4

Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale)

Real GDP growth (in percent)

4.6

3.5

4.1

3.7

-1.2

4.5

4.4

4.5

5.0

5.7

5.8

GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent)

0.8

3.6

6.3

-3.6

0.4

3.4

2.3

1.9

1.8

1.8

1.9

-0.2

1.4

External debt (nominal) 1/

Effective interest rate (percent) 4/

4.5

3.2

4.5

2.9

3.4

3.1

3.0

2.8

2.6

2.5

2.6

3.4

2.7

Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

-7.1

4.4

12.3

-1.1

-26.9

16.4

9.9

6.2

6.2

6.0

6.6

1.4

3.6

of which: Private

Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)

-9.1

2.0

16.9

-0.5

-13.1

9.3

5.3

5.1

5.1

4.3

3.8

1.7

3.0

40

Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent)

...

...

...

29.5

36.8

36.1

34.5

33.6

30.0

28.9

26.2

...

31.6

35

Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP)

16.6

16.9

17.7

17.3

14.9

16.5

16.7

16.9

17.0

17.3

16.6

16.7

16.9

Aid flows (in Billion of US dollars) 5/

1801.7

1981.3

2268.7

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.9

...

1.5

30

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/

...

...

...

1.8

2.6

2.0

1.7

1.6

1.3

0.9

0.5

Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/

...

...

...

35.7

41.2

41.8

40.7

39.4

36.4

32.2

32.2

...

36.4

25

Nominal GDP (Billion of US dollars)

33

35

39

39

38

42

44

47

50

72

153

4.1

5.9

20

Nominal dollar GDP growth

5.5

7.2

10.6

0.0

-0.8

8.0

6.8

6.5

7.0

7.6

7.8

Memorandum items:

15

PV of external debt 7/

...

...

23.5

25.3

27.8

27.7

27.4

26.6

25.9

23.2

15.8

10

In percent of exports

...

...

124.0

134.9

201.6

186.5

179.1

174.6

170.8

165.9

125.8

5

Total external debt service-to-exports ratio

18.3

18.2

23.0

25.2

31.0

23.5

23.5

24.6

21.9

17.0

13.8

PV of PPG external debt (in Billion of US dollars)

8.4

9.0

9.9

10.7

11.3

11.7

12.1

15.6

22.7

0

(PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent)

1.7

2.3

2.0

1.4

0.8

0.9

1.1

0.4

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio

0.8

-0.4

-0.3

0.9

0.6

3.0

2.7

3.1

3.2

2.2

-0.2

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt.

2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g) + Ɛα (1+r)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms, Ɛ=nominal appreciation of the local currency, and α= share of local currency-denominated external debt in total external debt.

3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 4/ Current-year interest payments divided by previous period debt stock.

5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief.

6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value.

8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years.

CAMEROON

Table 2. Cameroon: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2016-39

(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)

Actual

Projections

Average 6/

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2029

2039

Historical Projections

Public sector debt 1/

33.3

37.7

39.5

40.9

45.5

45.2

44.7

44.1

43.1

36.1

25.3

24.0

41.6

Definition of external/domestic

Residency-

of which: external debt

22.3

25.1

28.6

30.4

34.3

34.8

34.8

34.2

33.2

29.2

19.1

15.9

32.4

debt

based

of which: local-currency denominated

Change in public sector debt

1.3

4.4

1.8

1.4

4.6

-0.3

-0.5

-0.5

-1.0

-1.4

-0.9

Is there a material difference

Yes

Identified debt-creating flows

4.8

0.8

-0.3

0.4

4.9

0.1

-0.4

-0.6

-1.0

-1.4

-0.9

1.9

-0.3

between the two criteria?

Primary deficit

5.3

4.1

1.5

1.3

3.6

1.7

1.2

1.1

0.9

0.5

0.4

2.6

1.1

Revenue and grants

16.9

17.2

18.1

17.7

15.3

16.9

17.1

17.3

17.3

17.5

16.7

17.1

17.2

Public sector debt 1/

of which: grants

0.3

0.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.1

19.7

18.3

Primary (noninterest) expenditure

22.1

21.2

19.6

19.0

18.9

18.6

18.3

18.4

18.2

17.9

17.1

of which: local-currency denominated

Automatic debt dynamics

-0.4

-3.3

-0.4

-1.2

1.4

-1.6

-1.6

-1.7

-1.9

-1.9

-1.2

Contribution from interest rate/growth differential

-1.1

-1.0

-1.5

-1.2

1.4

-1.6

-1.6

-1.7

-1.9

-1.9

-1.2

of which: foreign-currency denominated

of which: contribution from average real interest rate

0.4

0.2

-0.1

0.2

0.8

0.4

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

of which: contribution from real GDP growth

-1.4

-1.1

-1.5

-1.4

0.5

-2.0

-1.9

-1.9

-2.1

-2.0

-1.4

50

Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation

0.6

-2.3

1.2

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

45

Other identified debt-creating flows

0.0

0.0

-1.4

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.1

0.0

40

Privatization receipts (negative)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

35

Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

30

25

Debt relief (HIPC and other)

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.1

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

20

Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify)

0.0

0.0

-1.4

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

15

Residual

-3.6

3.7

2.1

1.0

-0.3

-0.4

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.9

0.0

10

Sustainability indicators

5

0

2025

2027

2029

PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 2/

...

...

33.3

34.0

36.9

36.1

35.3

34.6

33.8

28.5

21.0

2019

2021

2023

PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio

184.0

192.3

240.9

213.0

206.5

200.5

195.3

162.9

125.4

Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 3/

13.8

15.3

18.1

47.7

54.3

48.2

46.7

47.7

47.7

31.2

23.8

Gross financing need 4/

8.6

7.9

5.0

10.0

11.9

9.8

9.1

9.3

9.1

5.9

4.3

of which: held by residents

Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions

50

of which: held by non-residents

4.3

4.4

Real GDP growth (in percent)

4.6

3.5

4.1

3.7

-1.2

4.5

4.4

4.5

5.0

5.7

5.8

Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent)

3.5

3.4

3.0

2.3

2.6

2.4

2.3

2.1

1.9

1.8

2.0

2.9

2.0

40

Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent)

-1.1

-1.5

-1.6

0.7

2.7

1.9

2.2

2.5

2.5

3.0

3.4

-1.7

2.4

30

Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation)

3.1

-10.6

4.8

...

...

...

...

...

...

...

1.8

...

Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent)

1.1

1.5

1.6

1.8

0.9

2.3

1.8

1.6

1.6

1.8

1.9

1.7

1.7

20

Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent)

-0.1

-0.6

-4.0

0.9

-2.2

3.1

2.5

5.1

4.1

5.2

5.3

6.8

3.6

10

Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 5/

4.0

-0.4

-0.3

-0.1

-1.0

2.0

1.7

1.6

1.9

1.8

1.2

1.1

1.4

PV of contingent liabilities (not included in public sector debt)

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0

2019 2021 2023 2025 2027 2029

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ Coverage of debt: The central government, central bank, government-guaranteed debt, non-guaranteed SOE debt . Definition of external debt is Residency-based.

2/ The underlying PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio under the public DSA differs from the external DSA with the size of differences depending on exchange rates projections. 3/ Debt service is defined as the sum of interest and amortization of medium and long-term, and short-term debt.

4/ Gross financing need is defined as the primary deficit plus debt service plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the last period and other debt creating/reducing flows. 5/ Defined as a primary deficit minus a change in the public debt-to-GDP ratio ((-): a primary surplus), which would stabilizes the debt ratio only in the year in question.

6/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years.

CAMEROON

CAMEROON

Figure 1. Cameroon: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2019-29

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

PV of debt-to GDP ratio

350

300

250

200

150

100

PV of debt-to-exports ratio

5 Most extreme shock: Exports

50

Most extreme shock: Exports

0

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

40

Debt service-to-exports

ratio

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

Most extreme shock: Exports

0

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

Baseline

Historical scenario

0

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

35

Debt service-to-revenue ratio

30

25

20

15

10

5

Most extreme shock: One-time depreciation

0

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

Most extreme shock 1

Threshold

Customization of Default Settings

Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the stress

tests*

Size

Interactions

Default

User defined

Shares of marginal debt

No

No

External PPG MLT debt

100%

Tailored Stress

Terms of marginal debt

Combined CL

Yes

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

1.9%

1.9%

Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

USD Discount rate

5.0%

5.0%

Commodity price

No

No

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

23

23

Market financing

No

No

Avg. grace period

5

5

Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or interactions of the default settings for the stress tests. "n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply.

  • Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2029. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

2/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department.

CAMEROON

Figure 2. Cameroon: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2019-29

60

PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio

50

40

30

20

Most extreme shock: Combined contingent liabilities

10

0

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

350

PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio

90

Debt Service-to-Revenue

Ratio

300

80

70

250

60

200

50

150

40

100

30

20

50

Most extreme shock: Combined

Most extreme shock: Combined contingent

10

liabilities

contingent

liabilities

0

0

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

2019

2021

2023

2025

2027

2029

Baseline

Most extreme shock 1/

TOTAL public debt benchmark

Historical scenario

Borrowing assumptions on additional financing needs resulting from the

Default

User defined

stress tests*

Shares of marginal debt

External PPG medium and long-term

42%

42%

Domestic medium and long-term

17%

17%

Domestic short-term

36%

41%

Terms of marginal debt

External MLT debt

Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD

1.9%

1.9%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

23

23

Avg. grace period

5

5

Domestic MLT debt

Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing

3.7%

3.7%

Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)

3

3

Avg. grace period

2

2

Domestic short-term debt

Avg. real interest rate

1.6%

1.6%

  • Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2029. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.

CAMEROON

Table 3. Cameroon: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed

External Debt, 2019-29

Projections 1/

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

PV of debt-to GDP ratio

Baseline

23

26

26

25

25

24

23

23

23

22

22

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/

23

23

23

24

24

24

25

26

28

29

30

0

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

23

26

27

26

26

25

24

24

23

23

22

B2.

Primary balance

23

26

28

28

27

26

26

25

25

24

24

B3.

Exports

23

30

34

33

33

32

31

30

29

28

27

B4.

Other flows 3/

23

27

27

27

26

25

24

24

24

23

22

B5.

Depreciation

23

33

30

29

29

28

27

27

26

26

25

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

23

30

30

29

28

28

27

26

26

25

25

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

23

30

32

32

32

32

31

31

31

30

30

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

23

27

28

28

28

27

26

25

25

24

23

C4. Market Financing

23

29

29

29

28

27

26

26

25

25

24

Threshold

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

40

PV of

debt-to-exports ratio

Baseline

125

187

173

166

162

158

155

157

157

156

155

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/

125

167

157

156

157

161

166

179

192

205

217

0

125

161

144

132

122

114

107

104

101

98

93

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

125

187

173

166

162

158

155

157

157

156

155

B2.

Primary balance

125

191

187

181

177

174

172

173

173

172

170

B3.

Exports

125

268

329

315

307

300

295

295

292

287

280

B4.

Other flows 3/

125

192

182

175

170

166

163

164

164

163

161

B5.

Depreciation

125

187

159

152

148

144

142

143

145

145

144

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

125

227

179

211

205

200

197

198

198

196

194

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

125

220

215

211

212

211

210

213

214

213

211

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

125

215

204

195

188

181

176

176

174

172

169

C4. Market Financing

125

188

174

168

163

159

156

157

157

156

155

Threshold

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

180

Debt service-to-exports ratio

Baseline

21

26

20

20

22

19

17

13

13

14

14

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/

21

25

20

20

22

20

19

14

15

16

17

0

21

24

18

18

19

16

15

10

9

8

7

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

21

26

20

20

22

19

17

13

13

14

14

B2.

Primary balance

21

26

21

21

22

19

18

14

15

15

15

B3.

Exports

21

35

32

33

35

30

28

23

25

26

26

B4.

Other flows 3/

21

26

21

21

22

19

17

14

14

15

15

B5.

Depreciation

21

26

20

20

21

18

17

13

12

13

13

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

21

30

25

25

27

23

21

17

17

18

18

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

21

26

21

21

23

20

18

15

15

15

15

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

21

29

23

23

24

21

19

15

15

16

16

C4. Market Financing

21

26

21

21

22

20

19

14

14

13

14

Threshold

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

15

Debt service-to-revenue ratio

Baseline

23

24

18

19

19

17

15

11

11

11

11

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/

23

23

18

19

20

18

16

12

12

13

14

0

23

22

17

17

17

15

13

8

7

7

6

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

23

25

19

19

20

17

15

12

12

12

12

B2.

Primary balance

23

24

19

19

20

17

15

12

12

12

12

B3.

Exports

23

26

20

21

22

19

17

13

15

15

15

B4.

Other flows 3/

23

24

19

19

20

17

15

11

12

12

12

B5.

Depreciation

23

31

23

23

24

21

18

14

13

13

13

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

23

27

21

21

22

19

17

13

13

13

13

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

23

24

19

20

20

18

16

12

12

12

12

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

23

29

22

22

23

19

16

12

13

13

13

C4. Market Financing

23

24

19

19

20

18

16

12

11

11

11

Threshold

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

18

Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.

1/ A bold value indicates a breach of the threshold.

2/ Variables include real GDP growth, GDP deflator (in U.S. dollar terms), non-interest current account in percent of GDP, and non-debt creating flows. 3/ Includes official and private transfers and FDI.

CAMEROON

Table 4. Cameroon: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public Debt, 2019-29

Projections 1/

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio

Baseline

34

37

36

35

35

34

33

32

30

29

28

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/

34

34

34

35

36

36

37

38

39

39

40

0

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

#N/A

B. Bound Tests

B1.

Real GDP growth

34

38

38

38

38

37

36

36

35

34

34

B2.

Primary balance

34

38

40

39

38

37

36

35

33

32

31

B3.

Exports

34

39

42

41

40

39

38

37

35

34

32

B4.

Other flows 3/

34

38

37

37

36

35

34

33

31

30

29

B5.

Depreciation

34

42

39

37

35

32

30

28

26

24

22

B6.

Combination of B1-B5

34

36

37

35

34

33

31

30

28

27

26

C. Tailored Tests

C1. Combined contingent liabilities

34

50

48

47

46

44

43

41

40

38

37

C2. Natural disaster

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

n.a.

C3. Commodity price

34

39

41

43

45

45

45

44

43

41

40

C4. Market Financing

34

37

36

35

35

34

33

32

30

29

28

TOTAL public debt benchmark

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

55

PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio

Baseline

192

241

213

207

200

195

187

179

174

169

163

A. Alternative Scenarios

A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2019-2029 2/

192

222

204

205

206

210

213

215

221

225

230

0

48

30

22

22

19

17

17

12

10

9

9

B. Bound Tests

B1. Real GDP growth

192

247

225

221

218

215

208

202

200

196

192

B2. Primary balance

192

251

235

227

220

214

204

196

190

184

178

B3. Exports

192

256

248

240

233

227

217

207

200

192

184

B4. Other flows 3/

192

245

221

214

208

202

193

185

180

174

168

B5. Depreciation

192

276

233

216

201

188

172

158

148

137

127

B6. Combination of B1-B5

192

237

216

206

197

189

178

169

162

155

148

C. Tailored Tests

C1.

Combined contingent liabilities

192

329

286

275

265

257

245

234

228

220

213

C2.

Natural disaster