Camilla Churcher Joins Celsius Network as Head of Business Development, Lead Effort with Over 250 Onboarded Partners and Institutions

LONDON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network ( https://celsius.network/ ), the industry-leading cryptocurrency interest income platform, announces Camilla Churcher as its new Head of Business Development. Camilla has vast experience in traditional financial services as an industry expert in sales, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth.

After receiving her Master's at the University of Edinburgh, Camilla launched her finance career starting as an analyst for Morgan Stanley and later for Citigroup. Most notably, Camilla served as the Director of Prime Derivatives Services at Credit Suisse before moving on to become Bank of America's Director of Prime Brokerage Sales. Her most recent position before joining Celsius was as the Head of Sales at LGO, a leading institutional digital asset exchange.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to join the Celsius team," said Camilla Churcher. "Celsius has been an incredible company to watch grow and become a leader in the space. For me, being able to transition from traditional finance to a community-centric product like Celsius is very rewarding. Providing these services, at this level, to the everyday consumer is a revolutionary idea."

"Team Celsius is stronger with Camilla helping us scale what we have built and deliver even more to our users," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. "She has a proven track record of securing top partners and driving revenue through innovative development initiatives. We have been overwhelmed with the number of great companies looking to work with us. With Camilla on our team, you will see many more exciting partnerships that benefit our community in Celsius' future."

