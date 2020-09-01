Camp Sunshine's 7th Annual SEALs for Sunshine Event Goes Virtual

CASCO, Maine, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Sunshine, a free retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, hosted their annual SEALs for Sunshine event recently. Participants (many of whom are active-duty military personnel stationed in Alaska, California, Florida and Washington DC) signed up, pledged to run, walk, bike and/or swim a distance of their choosing on August 22, 2020. By the end of the day, a collective 3,200 miles had been completed by nearly 100 participants from 18 different states. Most importantly, $56,000 and counting was raised for Camp Sunshine by these dedicated athletes.

Retired Navy SEAL Commander, Michael Wisecup started the event back in 2014 and each year he works with Camp Sunshine to create challenging physical events for Navy SEALs and other members of the military. Since this event's inception, Navy SEALs and other servicemen and women have been competing in physically daunting tasks for Camp Sunshine to raise funds and awareness. The SEALs have participated in a 13-mile swim across Sebago Lake (2014), a reverse triathlon that began at the top of Mt. Washington (2015), a combination triathlon around Sebago Lake (2016), a 10-mile open ocean swim around California's Coronado Island (2017), a 26.2 mile paddleboard marathon around Coronado Island (May 2018), a 60-mile triathlon along Maine's Coast (August 2018), and 16-mile swim from Bridgton to Casco (2019).

Funds were raised in part by participants, as well as event sponsor including $25,000 matching sponsor, Texas Roadhouse; Team Sponsor - Camp Sunshine's Founder & Board Chair, Anna M. Gould; and pledge partners - Martignetti, Treasury Wines; and Fair/Dermody Consulting Engineers.

Event Video: https://youtu.be/7p8bR1RMLDQ Additional Info: https://www.sealsforsunshine.org

About Camp Sunshine

Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child's illness. For more information, visit Camp Sunshine's website at www.campsunshine.org .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camp-sunshines-7th-annual-seals-for-sunshine-event-goes-virtual-301122361.html

SOURCE Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake, Inc