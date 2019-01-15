CampDoc Partners with Oliver's Labels to Develop Exclusive Safety Package for Camps

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CampDoc, the leading electronic health record system for camps, and Oliver’s Labels, a leading provider of durable personalized labels and tags for kids, have partnered to help camps and families make sure that campers return from camp with not only new friends and great memories, but all of their belongings as well.



“We know that the cost of clothing, shoes, and supplies for campers adds up, and how important it is that everything come home again,” said Felix Shterenfeld, Managing Director of Oliver’s Labels. “We are very excited to partner with CampDoc and help provide a great experience for camps and their families.”

CampDoc is the most comprehensive solution to help ensure the health and safety of children while they are away at camp, and CampDoc and Oliver’s labels have worked together to create an exclusive Safety Package that includes allergy labels and safety wristbands.

“So many campers today have life-threatening allergies and serious medical conditions,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, Owner and Director of CampDoc. “We’re continuing our mission to improve the health and safety of camp by helping camps increase the visibility of these conditions with easy access to allergy labels and safety wristbands.”

Allergy labels and safety wristbands can help provide peace of mind, and can be customized to include contact information or other essential health information for the camper. Personalized labels and tags from Oliver’s Labels can be designed with custom colors, fonts, and themes, replacing a boring permanent marker. They are extremely durable and tough enough to withstand the dishwasher, washer, dryer, or microwave, and will never scratch, fade, peel, or tear.

Families have the ability to order labels for their campers directly through CampDoc at any time. Parents will be able to choose from an assortment of label packages and designs, as well as personalize and even preview labels before they order. Oliver’s Labels will custom print and ship directly to the family’s home. There is no cost to the camp, and camp directors and administrators actually have the opportunity to raise additional revenue for their camp with a 20% commission on every label purchase their families make.

Camps interested in the CampDoc label program should visit www.campdoc.com/labels or contact CampDoc for more information.

CampDoc, a division of DocNetwork LLC, is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize health and safety in camp communities.

Oliver's Labels is a leading provider of durable personalized labels and tags for kids.

