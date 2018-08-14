Campaign Monitor :’s 2018 Email Marketing Industry Report Unveils the Majority of Marketers See the Most ROI from Email

Campaign
Monitor, an email marketing platform used by more than 250,000
customers worldwide, today released its 2018
Email Marketing Industry Report. The second annual report looks at
the latest technology in email marketing and provides an understanding
of what strategies are working and what is on the horizon for technology
in the space. To better understand this, Campaign Monitor surveyed more
than 200 marketers and interviewed 25 leading experts.
The report analyzes goals for organizations looking to achieve the best
ROI by applying email marketing strategies to boost their marketing
efforts. The results within the report also unveil crucial insights and
trends today’s marketers need to understand to be successful.
Key insights from the report include:
-
Email marketing is the leading tool for digital marketers: 59%
of marketers reported email continues to generate the most ROI for
their organization. In a world consumed by digital marketing channels,
social media, display ads and video, they are trailing behind email
marketing when it comes to ROI for most organizations. As a result,
marketers plan to increase their spend on email marketing by 25%.
-
Personalization pays off: 39% of survey respondents said they
never personalize their emails and 21% never use segmentation, yet 96%
of organizations believe that personalization can improve email
marketing performance and conversions. But, personalization goes
beyond adding a recipient’s first name to a subject line. Marketers
must use data to create a truly personal experience.
-
Master the basics before moving forward with trendy tactics: Most
marketers don’t have the resources they need to get on board with
trendy tactics. Instead of focusing on the next big thing, first
master how to provide the type of relevant experiences consumers
expect using the tools already available, then turn to new technology
like artificial intelligence and live video.
“We’ve taken an in-depth look at the industry to understand and report
what today’s marketers need to create successful campaigns and achieve
their marketing goals," said Shane Phair, SVP of Marketing at Campaign
Monitor. “The strategies and insights within the report further provide
a clear picture of how email marketing can contribute to the success of
a business.”
Campaign Monitor’s platform brings together best-of-breed email
marketing solutions with Emma
and Delivra
to create a seamless way to drive results for organizations through a
suite of product features including A/B testing, landing pages and
automation.
To download the full report, visit: https://www.campaignmonitor.com/resources/guides/2018-email-marketing-industry-report/
