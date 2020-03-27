Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Campaign group urges UK to keep virtual annual meetings temporary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 04:20am EDT

The use of virtual annual meetings by companies during the coronavirus epidemic must not become the norm once restrictions on people's movements are lifted, responsible investment campaign group ShareAction said on Thursday.

Such a move could prevent investors from attending and holding companies to account ShareAction said in a letter to the head of Britain's business ministry seen by Reuters.

"A significant proportion of retail shareholders are older people who tend to be less comfortable with using the kind of technology required to host a digital AGM," Policy Manager Rachel Haworth said in the letter to Alok Sharma.

"In addition, physical AGMs allow retail shareholders and the board a unique and unscripted opportunity to meet and have conversations in person."

While some companies had plans in place to allow investors to submit a question electronically, Haworth said this could also be abused.

"If attendees can only submit questions in advance and cannot ?raise their hand? and ask them in real time, this could allow companies to cherry-pick which questions they answer," she said.

Earlier this week the London Stock Exchange said it would back temporarily allowing companies to hold their annual meetings electronically this year because of the pandemic.

The Chartered Governance Institute has published guidance on annual meetings during the epidemic, drawn up in conjunction with the Financial Reporting Council, which regulates auditors and corporate governance codes, and law firm Slaughter & May.

Virtual-only meetings are not viable given they may not constitute valid meetings, but the articles of some companies allow them to hold hybrid meetings, meaning a combination of physical and electronic, the guidance said.

Companies have the option of changing their articles to allow online meetings.

"The Companies Act 2006 provides flexibility to hold a virtual AGM, but a company?s own Articles of Association, rules written and agreed by the company, must allow for that as an option," a business ministry spokesman said.

By Simon Jessop and Huw Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:12aS.Africa's Amplats continues repairs on processing facilities despite lockdown
RE
05:04aMoody's to cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating to junk -economists
RE
04:57aChinese firm to replace exported coronavirus test kits deemed defective by Spain
RE
04:49aJapan finmin declines to comment on resumption of bilateral FX swaps with South Korea
RE
04:35aMalaysia announces $58-billion stimulus package to cushion impact of coronavirus
RE
04:29aFrance calls on state-backed firms to scrap dividends
RE
04:23aMini-bull, tired bear, or something in-between
RE
04:22aUK tells people not to move as housing market freezes
RE
04:21aHedge fund manager to lead Norway sovereign fund after $124 billion loss
RE
04:20aCampaign group urges UK to keep virtual annual meetings temporary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..
2Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : urges ECB to buy short-term debt to stabilise markets - FT
4AIR FRANCE-KLM : EU lawmakers back aid for virus-hit economy in remote vote
5MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group