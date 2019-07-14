Campaspe Shire Council : Murray Business Award Finalists Announced

15 July 2019 - Media release

Finalists in this year's GMCU Allianz Campaspe Murray Business Awards have been announced, with voting now open for the newly introduced People's Choice Award.

Businesses from the tourism, retail, trades, agriculture, professional service and other sectors are among those named as finalists across 11 industry categories.

Campaspe Shire Council Mayor, Cr Adrian Weston said there was an increase in the number of entries this year with the standard being extremely competitive.

'An impressive 91 applications were submitted, highlighting the value the business sector places on this local awards program.'

'We have a diverse, energetic commercial community on both sides of the Murray, and the awards nomination process has again showcased the incredible depth of passion that thrives in our local business sector,' Cr Weston said.

As well as the industry categories, 2019 also sees the inclusion of the People's Choice Award, where members of the public can vote for their favourite finalist.

Murray River Council Deputy Mayor, Cr Gen Campbell said the new category is the perfect platform for the community to recognise and reward local business excellence.

'The awards are all about celebrating excellence in business, leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation, so the public vote is another way to applaud the hard work of our finalists.'

'I encourage the community to recognise and support their favourite finalist by voting in this exciting new category,' Cr Campbell said.

Vote for the People's Choice Award by Friday 6, September at surveymonkey.com/r/CMBA2019PeoplesChoiceAward.

Category winners and Business of the Year will be announced at the gala presentation evening on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 at the Rich River Golf Club Resort.

Full details are available at the Business Awards website: www.campaspemurraybusinessawards.com

BEST AGRI-BUSINESS - H W GREENHAM and SONS PTY LTD

-Coolabah Turf-Echuca

-Kennedy Farm Produce-Colbinabbin

-Rabar Pty Ltd-Moama

-Freeland Pork-Kyabram

BEST HOME-BASED BUSINESS - MOAMA BOWLING CLUB

-TalkSmart Training-Echuca

-The Splendid Word -Echuca

-Splash 'N' Learn to Swim-Rochester

-Vast Creative-Moama

-Tracy's Cakes-Echuca

BEST NEW BUSINESS - MAWSONS CONCRETE and QUARRIES

-Well Soul Studio-Echuca

-Echuca Moama Signs-Moama

-Gravity Shack-Echuca

-Freeland Pork-Kyabram

-Track and Diesel Pty Ltd-Echuca

-Kennedy Farm Produce-Colbinabbin

BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICE - SERVICE NSW

-Rich River Physiotherapy and Acupuncture Clinic-Echuca

-Northern Hire Group Pty Ltd-Echuca

-Echuca Podiatry-Echuca

-Ausure Insurance and Finance Echuca Pty Ltd and Ausure Financial Group (Victoria) Pty Ltd-Echuca

-Macca's Demolition and Asbestos Removal-Moama

-Infinesse-Echuca

BEST PROFESSIONAL SERVICE - COMMUNITY - MURRAY BUSINESS NETWORK

-Lockington District Business Centre-Lockington

-Rochester Business Network-Rochester

-Echuca Regional Health Dental Clinic-Echuca

-Community Living and Respite Services Inc.-Echuca

-Warramunda Village-Kyabram

BEST RETAIL BUSINESS - MCPHERSON MEDIA

-Rock Solid Garden Supplies-Echuca

-Echuca Meats-Echuca

-Temptation Living and Landscapes-Rochester

-Coolabah Turf-Echuca

-i-Dance Echuca -Echuca

-endota spa Echuca-Echuca

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR - DAWES and VARY RIORDAN LAWYERS

-Samuel Skippen, Subway, Kyabram-Kyabram

-Maggie Johnson, Ausure Financial Group (Victoria) Pty Ltd-Echuca

-Nick Marshall, Biomix Pty Ltd-Carag Carag

-Bianca Hurn, Murray River Holiday Park-Moama

-Rocky Acquisto, Billabong Ranch Adventure Park-Echuca

EXCELLENCE IN HOSPITALITY - RICH RIVER GOLF CLUB

-Let's Do Coffee-Echuca

-7 beans coffee-Echuca

-Ciurleo's, Ice Cream and Waffle House-Lockington

-Shiraz Republic-Cornella

-Morrisons Winery-Moama

EXCELLENCE IN MANUFACTURING and TRADE SERVICES - FOODMACH

-Echuca Service Centre and Echuca 4x4-Echuca

-The Garden Planners-Echuca

-Brady Electrical Contracting-Kyabram

-Echuca Printers-Echuca

-Coolabah Turf-Echuca

EXCELLENCE IN TOURISM - MOAMA ON MURRAY

-Perricoota Pop and Pour Festival-Moama

-Brett Sands Watersports-Moama

-Billabong Ranch Adventure Park-Echuca

-Barham and District Services and Memorial Club (clubBarham)-Barham

-endota spa Echuca-Echuca

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR - THE EDGE 102.5 FM and 1521 2QN

-Ellen McNeil, Well Soul Studio-Echuca

-April Whiston, Boss Lady Brain and Cabin Connect-Moama

-Helen Hartley & Rhiannon Payne, Macca's Demolition and Asbestos Removal-Moama

-Ashley Rankin, Track and Diesel Pty Ltd -Echuca