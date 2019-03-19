Campfire Dishes: Smoky Bean Breakfast

Our great camp cookout continues this week with the Smoky Bean Breakfast. This is real old-world cowboy cookery, with tons of smoky flavours and plenty of protein-rich ingredients to keep you fuelled for whatever the day may bring.

Like always we have picked ingredients that are easy to transport and cook using a simple set of outdoor culinary essentials. Just follow the instructions and then bask in the smoky aroma. If you have a hat and a horse then even better…

INGREDIENTS (serves 4)

2 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil

2 sprigs rosemary

3 chipolatas

6 small cooking chorizo sausages, halved

3 good-quality smoked hot dog sausages, cut into large chunks

1 onion, chopped

250ml carton passata

150g good quality BBQ sauce

400g can of borlotti beans, drained

400g can of haricot beans, drained

4 eggs

Toast to serve

KIT

Frying pan

Chopping board

knife

Wooden Spoon

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the oil in a large paella pan and add rosemary for 2 minutes, then scoop it out to a plate and set aside. Add the chipolatas and push to one side of the pan once browned and add the other sausages. Cook for a few mins. Add the onions and cook until soft, about 8 mins. Add the passata, BBQ sauce and some seasoning, bring to a simmer and bubble for a few mins. Create little spaces with a spoon in the beans and crack in the eggs. Cover the pan with foil and cook gently for 10 mins. Top with the rosemary and serve with buttered toast and mugs of tea.

Check back in two weeks for the next Campfire Dishes recipe. Nom Nom.