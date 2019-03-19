Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Campfire Dishes: Smoky Bean Breakfast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

Our great camp cookout continues this week with the Smoky Bean Breakfast. This is real old-world cowboy cookery, with tons of smoky flavours and plenty of protein-rich ingredients to keep you fuelled for whatever the day may bring.

Like always we have picked ingredients that are easy to transport and cook using a simple set of outdoor culinary essentials. Just follow the instructions and then bask in the smoky aroma. If you have a hat and a horse then even better…

INGREDIENTS (serves 4)

  • 2 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil
  • 2 sprigs rosemary
  • 3 chipolatas
  • 6 small cooking chorizo sausages, halved
  • 3 good-quality smoked hot dog sausages, cut into large chunks
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 250ml carton passata
  • 150g good quality BBQ sauce
  • 400g can of borlotti beans, drained
  • 400g can of haricot beans, drained
  • 4 eggs
  • Toast to serve

KIT

  • Frying pan
  • Chopping board
  • knife
  • Wooden Spoon

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the oil in a large paella pan and add rosemary for 2 minutes, then scoop it out to a plate and set aside.
  2. Add the chipolatas and push to one side of the pan once browned and add the other sausages. Cook for a few mins. Add the onions and cook until soft, about 8 mins.
  3. Add the passata, BBQ sauce and some seasoning, bring to a simmer and bubble for a few mins.
  4. Create little spaces with a spoon in the beans and crack in the eggs. Cover the pan with foil and cook gently for 10 mins.
  5. Top with the rosemary and serve with buttered toast and mugs of tea.

Check back in two weeks for the next Campfire Dishes recipe. Nom Nom.

Disclaimer

Blacks Outdoor Retail Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pSamsung Elec sees tough year with trade risks, slow growth - co-CEO
RE
09:12pAsian shares hold near six-month high on hopes of dovish Fed
RE
08:49pBOJ board at loggerheads on next policy move - January meeting minutes
RE
08:47pDollar on defensive as market awaits Fed decision, euro edges up
RE
08:45pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Road freight on the rise (Media Release)
PU
08:40pLA ROSITA FRESH MARKET INC. RECALLS GROUND BEEF PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE E. COLI O157 : H7 Contamination
PU
08:17pU.S. Democrats seek probe of key FAA decisions on 737 MAX approval
RE
08:15pU S DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR : Interior Provides More Than $291 Million in Conservation Funding for States and Tribes to Clean Up and Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : cuts profit forecast again on economy, Express woes
4MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES PLC : MERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : Marketing tech firm aims to be leading force in the industry
5IRC LIMITED : IRC : Announcements and Notices - Refinancing of ICBC Loan Completed-gazprombank Facilities Draw..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.