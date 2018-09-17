Log in
Campus Apartments : Opens Four New Student Housing Developments

09/17/2018 | 03:09pm CEST

Development totaled over $220 million. Communities will serve the University of Michigan, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and University of Pennsylvania

Campus Apartments, one of the nation’s largest providers of on- and off-campus student housing, has opened four new developments totaling 1,643 beds in Knoxville, Tennessee; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. All four properties are pedestrian-to-campus and offer residents modern, fully-furnished apartments and market-leading community amenities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005037/en/

TENN is located on Cumberland Ave., steps from the University of Tennessee’s campus and at the heart of its most prominent retail and nightlife corridor. The 603-bed mixed-use property consists of three-, four-, and five-bedroom floor plans; its best-in-class amenity package includes a two-story clubhouse featuring a fitness center, study lounge, and putting green, and a spacious internal courtyard with a resort-style swimming pool, fire pits, and grill stations.

In Ann Arbor, Campus Apartments opened two off-campus communities, The Yard and Six11, each of which serve the University of Michigan. The Yard, a 590-bed mixed-use community, offers residents the combination of a Main St. location – pedestrian to campus and the most vibrant retail/nightlife strip in Ann Arbor – and the most comprehensive amenity package in the market. Six11, a 350-bed high-rise, is located directly across the street from Central Campus; residents enjoy a 1:1 bed/bath ratio, ground-floor retail, and penthouse-level amenities featuring jaw-dropping views of Ann Arbor.

While Campus Apartments has owned and managed student housing in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia for 60 years, The Simon at Founders Row is its first ground-up development in the area. The mid-rise community is located steps from The University of Pennsylvania’s campus and offers residents spacious, fully-furnished units and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

“We’re excited to be providing students with high-quality housing in Knoxville, Ann Arbor, and our hometown, Philadelphia,” said Daniel Bernstein, President and Chief Investment Officer at Campus Apartments. “We pride ourselves on offering students a place where they can excel – a place to live, study, socialize, and even exercise, just steps away from campus. We’ve been thrilled with the initial response to these four new developments, and we look forward to continuing to surpass our residents’ expectations.”

To learn more about Campus Apartments or leasing opportunities at one of these properties, please visit http://www.campusapartments.com/ and connect with Campus Apartments on Twitter and Facebook.

About Campus Apartments

Founded in 1958, Campus Apartments is a vertically-integrated real estate company that acquires, develops, and operates student housing and millennial-oriented multifamily throughout the United States. With over $2.0 billion in assets under management, the Company’s portfolio consists of garden-style, mid-rise, and high-rise assets, as well as mixed-use and urban scattered-site housing.


© Business Wire 2018
