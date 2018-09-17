Campus Apartments : Opens Four New Student Housing Developments

Development totaled over $220 million. Communities will serve the
University of Michigan, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, and
University of Pennsylvania
Campus
Apartments, one of the nation’s largest providers of on- and
off-campus student housing, has opened four new developments totaling
1,643 beds in Knoxville, Tennessee; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. All four properties are pedestrian-to-campus
and offer residents modern, fully-furnished apartments and
market-leading community amenities.
TENN is located on Cumberland Ave., steps from the University of
Tennessee’s campus and at the heart of its most prominent retail and
nightlife corridor. The 603-bed mixed-use property consists of three-,
four-, and five-bedroom floor plans; its best-in-class amenity package
includes a two-story clubhouse featuring a fitness center, study lounge,
and putting green, and a spacious internal courtyard with a resort-style
swimming pool, fire pits, and grill stations.
In Ann Arbor, Campus Apartments opened two off-campus communities, The
Yard and Six11,
each of which serve the University of Michigan. The Yard, a 590-bed
mixed-use community, offers residents the combination of a Main St.
location – pedestrian to campus and the most vibrant retail/nightlife
strip in Ann Arbor – and the most comprehensive amenity package in the
market. Six11, a 350-bed high-rise, is located directly across the
street from Central Campus; residents enjoy a 1:1 bed/bath ratio,
ground-floor retail, and penthouse-level amenities featuring
jaw-dropping views of Ann Arbor.
While Campus Apartments has owned and managed student housing in the
University City neighborhood of Philadelphia for 60 years, The
Simon at Founders Row is its first ground-up development in the
area. The mid-rise community is located steps from The University of
Pennsylvania’s campus and offers residents spacious, fully-furnished
units and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
“We’re excited to be providing students with high-quality housing in
Knoxville, Ann Arbor, and our hometown, Philadelphia,” said Daniel
Bernstein, President and Chief Investment Officer at Campus Apartments.
“We pride ourselves on offering students a place where they can excel –
a place to live, study, socialize, and even exercise, just steps away
from campus. We’ve been thrilled with the initial response to these four
new developments, and we look forward to continuing to surpass our
residents’ expectations.”
About Campus Apartments
Founded in 1958, Campus Apartments is a vertically-integrated real
estate company that acquires, develops, and operates student housing and
millennial-oriented multifamily throughout the United States. With over
$2.0 billion in assets under management, the Company’s portfolio
consists of garden-style, mid-rise, and high-rise assets, as well as
mixed-use and urban scattered-site housing.
