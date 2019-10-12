Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Campus France : Launches a New International Communication Campaign, Giving Voice to Those Who Have Chosen France for Their Studies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

Campus France is launching an unprecedented communication campaign to promote the excellence of French educational institutions and their courses around the world.

Following the new national strategy of attractiveness «Bienvenue en France/Choose France», Campus France, an agency for the promotion of French higher education wishes to strengthen the position of France as a privileged destination of higher studies for high school students and international students. The goal set by the Prime Minister at the Rencontres Universitaires de la Francophonie in November 2018, is to attract 500,000 students from around the world by 2027, against 340,000 students today. This new campaign is supported by the Ministries of Europe and Foreign Affairs and Higher Education, Research and Innovation. It promotes an open, and enterprising France at the center of Europe, which attracts talents from all over the world to its various excellent courses and wants to make it known.

“In an increasingly competitive world of higher education, France wants to maintain its status as a major host country and its aptitude to attract the best students in its institutions, whether they come from Africa, Asia or America”, Béatrice Khaiat, Managing Director of Campus France.

“Living in France made me realize that I could take risks, find what suits me. I think everything is possible when you meet the right people, the right opportunities.”
Sandra Omo states, a young Nigerian who has followed a career in international management in France and is today committed to education rights.

Campus France challenges students from all over the world, including its alumni, with the following invitation “What if studying in France allowed you to achieve your dreams?”.

Co-constructing as a strategy for Campus France

For the first time, Campus France has chosen to place students, alumni, institutions and more generally all the stakeholders involved in the choice of studies at the heart of its campaign. Students take interest in an institution because it has been recommended by a relative. It is precisely this form of recommendation and proximity that has been adopted on a larger scale for the design of this engaging campaign.

Innovative tools

Campus France is relying on a digital platform to broadcast this campaign simultaneously in the 256 spaces and offices in the embassies of France located in 126 countries. This will be achieved through various media such as a campaign ads in the shape of an interactive game around the theme of young students’ “dreams”, posters featuring a dozen alumni from French schools that became the faces of this campaign, as well as various tools for animation on social media (testimonials, contests) targeting students around the world.

The launch of this vast campaign revolves around digital actions but also public relations with influencers in different regions. One of the highlights of the campaign is the launch of a new web platform “Fulfill your dream”, which hosts the interactive campaign on the theme of the dream and all twelve posters highlighting the profiles of six men and six women, all former foreign students who came to study in France.

About Campus France

Campus France (www.campusfrance.org) is an agency under the authority of the Ministry of Europe and, Foreign Affairs (MEAE), but also the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and, Innovation (MESRI). They both support the attractiveness of the French higher education by promoting it to foreign students. They also have the mission of managing French and, foreign governments’ fellows to assist students and, researchers on the move, offer studies and, analysis on international mobility in France and, the world.

The Agency coordinates the Campus France Forum, which brings together 376 institutions and aims to enable collaboration between institutions, provide international strategies, and develop operational offers for the international promotion of French higher education.

Within the diplomatic network in 126 countries, there are 256 Campus France spaces that serve as relays to Campus France. They promote French courses (exhibitions, visiting institutions), advise and, guide students willing to pursue their studies in France.

Campus France manages the France Alumni platform (www.francealumni.fr), locally hosted by the embassies. Currently, this network of former foreign students has nearly 300,000 members. It allows them to stay in contact with France, to exchange with each other, to participate in events and, to have access to many job offers.

Check out www.realisetonreve.campusfrance.org to discover the platform.

Discover the campaign on our social media accounts
Instagram Facebook Twitter YouTube LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:15pGovernor Newsom Makes California the First State to Ban the Sale and Manufacture of New Fur
BU
04:57pCAMPUS FRANCE : Launches a New International Communication Campaign, Giving Voice to Those Who Have Chosen France for Their Studies
BU
04:49pGENERAL MOTORS : Union boosts strike pay for GM workers as talks continue
AQ
04:06pPG&E's Big Blackout Is Only the Beginning
DJ
03:54pAUTHORITIES : 3 deaths tied to Southern California wildfires
AQ
03:21pDELTA AIR LINES : Tokyo-Haneda and Narita airports closed until Sunday, additional cancellations (Article)
PU
03:06pRUMBLEON : 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Review and Specs
PU
03:00pSAEX 5-DAY DEADLINE : Hagens Berman Reminds SAExploration Holdings (SAEX) Investors of October 17, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
03:00pPS 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : Hagens Berman Notifies Pluralsight (PS) Investors of October 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
02:41pTRAFFIC ADVISORY : Lanes to Be Reduced Along Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara for Pipeline Replacement Project Beginning October 14
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : BOSS TALK: Triple Espresso, French Press, Flat White: Starbucks CEO's Day -- WSJ
3MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Condemns Petrol Bomb Attack in Operating Station
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Uber Rides Into Grocery Delivery -- WSJ
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group