Camunda Launches New Release of Open Source Platform to Accelerate Business Process Automation

12/03/2019 | 03:01am EST

BERLIN, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camunda, a software company reinventing workflow automation, today announced the release of Camunda BPM 7.12. This new release adds even greater functionality to Camunda’s leading open source platform for workflow and decision automation, including support for high-volume, mission critical scenarios, an improved modeling experience and more powerful BPMN execution.

Camunda BPM 7.12 delivers workflow enhancements and operational efficiencies, bringing even more value to Camunda customers and the Camunda community:

  • Advanced BPMN execution capabilities, with support for triggering BPMN Error and Escalation events from user tasks and time-triggered listeners, as well as improvements to the task listener lifecycle.
  • Enhanced collaboration with technical operators on Cockpit via capabilities for annotating operations with comments and inspecting documentation on BPMN elements.
  • Improved operations: Powerful additions to the logging API, updated Docker Container, running Camunda BPM in Kubernetes and additional supported environments (Java 13, Wildfly 12/13).
  • Improved modeling: Support for BPMN Groups and Grid Snapping as well as enhancements to navigation, editing and deployment of processes from the modeler.

“Camunda BPM is fast becoming the de facto standard for business process automation,” said Camunda’s CTO, Daniel Meyer. “Continuous improvement is at the heart of what we do. We are pleased to deliver a 7.12 release full of enhancements driven by our vibrant user community to help businesses of all shapes and sizes advance their workflow and decision automation projects.”

Availability
Camunda BPM is distributed as a free, open source Community Edition as well as a commercial Enterprise Edition. Open source downloads and a free trial of the enterprise Edition are available at www.Camunda.com/download

Learn more

Press Contacts

International
Jessica Jaffe, Jill Reed
Sift Communications
camunda@siftpr.com

Germany
Florian Bongartz
presse@camunda.com
+49 176 20250099

About Camunda
Camunda is a software company reinventing workflow automation. Hundreds of companies including 24 Hour Fitness, AT&T, Lufthansa Technik and Zalando trust Camunda to automate core business processes to the highest possible extent, allowing their business to scale and revenue to grow without proportionally increasing operating costs.

With its open source-based workflow automation and decision platform, Camunda provides detailed visibility into business operations across distributed systems, boosts system resilience and enables enterprises to overcome “big workflow” challenges resulting from digital transformation. One of the fastest growing companies in EMEA as ranked by Deloitte, Camunda is based in Berlin with offices in San Francisco and Denver, USA. To learn more visit: https://camunda.com/

