Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Can B Corp Advances Toward Full Vertical Integration with Hemp Processing Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 06:01am EDT

HICKSVILLE, NY, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) (“Can B” or the “Company”), a diversified health and wellness company, is pleased to announce the signing of the Hemp Processing Use Agreement (“Agreement”) executed on May 28, 2020, between Green Grow Farms, Inc. (“Green Grow Farms”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Can B, and Mediiusa Group, Inc. (“Mediiusa”).

“With the signing of this agreement, I am pleased to report Can B, through our Green Grow Farms division, will achieve full vertical integration,” said Marco Alfonsi, CEO.

Alfonsi continued, “Can B presently grows its own hemp through its Green Grow Farms Division and now, we can process that hemp under our exclusive agreement with Mediiusa’s utilizing their Hemp Processing Registration with the State of New York. That hemp biomass can be processed into isolate or distillate for use in Can B’s Pure Health Products R&D and manufacturing facility in Lacey WA, or for resale. Additionally Can B can process hemp grown by other cultivators for resale to other consumers and manufacturers.  Our strategy of controlling the cultivation, processing, and manufacturing processes into our own multi-channel distribution network we believe truly makes us a “seed to sale” company.” 

This Agreement will allow Green Grow Farms to process hemp under Mediiusa’s Hemp Registration with the State of New York for oil, isolate, or crude (“Hemp Product”) for further use or sale by Can B.  The Hemp Product must be lawfully cultivated under applicable state and federal law and must have delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels that do not exceed three-tenths of one percent (0.3%) on a dry weight basis. The term is a 5-year sublicense starting June 1, 2020, with an automatic extension for an additional 5 years.

“We are keeping up the momentum from our strong start in 2020 with the signing of this Agreement as we continue to bring our growth strategy to life,” concluded Alfonsi.

About Can B Corp.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a health & wellness company providing among the highest grade and purity cannabidiol (CBD) products available under the brands of Canbiola, Seven Chakras, NuWellness, Pure Leaf Oil and Duramed. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. Can B is also an exclusive partner of the LifeGuard® Brand in developing a line of consumer products. The Company is also launching Super Foods, a line of nutritional supplements. Can B Corp. owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grow and cultivation in New York. To learn more about Can B Corp. and our comprehensive line of high-quality CBD products, please visit: Canbiola.com, follow Can B on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 1,000+ retail outlets that carry Can B Corp. products.

For more information about Can B Corp., please visit: CanBCorp.com

Twitter @CanBCorp

Instagram @canbcorp

Facebook @ Can B Corp

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this letter contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Investors and Media:
IR@canbiola.com
(646) 397-2309

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aHANGER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aLILIS ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:14aTOKIO MARINE : Insurer Seeks Declaration That Insured Not Entitled To Coverage For COVID-19-Related Losses In Excess Of Aggregate Limits
AQ
06:14aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Forwarding And Logistics Startups Must Be Wary Of U.S. Licensing, Registration And Compliance Requirements
AQ
06:14aAJANTA PHARMA : Opposition Is A Hopeless Task, Acquiescence Would Be Worse
AQ
06:13aPRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS OF SUPREME COURT'S ROMAG V. FOSSIL DECISION : Avoiding Forfeiture Of Hard-Earned Profits In Trademark Infringement Lawsuits
AQ
06:07aFORBES ENERGY SERVICES LTD. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:07aIN VIRTUAL WORLDS IN VIRTUOSIC STYLE : Audi communicates in new digital formats
AQ
06:07aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aIQSTEL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca shares down 2% after report it approached Gilead over tie-up
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group