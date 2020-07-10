Log in
Can Dark Data Help Generate Impactful Business Insights? | Quantzig

07/10/2020 | 08:32am EDT

  • Big data analytics experts at Quantzig reveal hidden opportunities and patterns that can be used to customize products and services according to the needs of end-users
  • A detailed analysis by Quantzig helped reveal that organizations that leveraged dark data achieved a 55-60% improvement in outcomes

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on why businesses must leverage dark data to transform key processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005126/en/

The concept of big data and its importance has been around for years, but only recently has technology enabled the speed and efficiency at which large sets of data can be analyzed,” says a big data analytics expert at Quantzig.

Key highlights-

  • For many of the industries, big data analytics isn’t just a choice but a reality, as the amount of structured and unstructured data is growing exponentially, along with a wide network of IoT and sensor enabled devices capturing it.
  • Big data analytics will change even how the smallest of organizations will do business as data collection and interpretation become more accessible.
  • Big data analytics can present an abundance of growth opportunities, from internal insights to front-facing customer interactions.

Huge amounts of real-time data can be immediately analyzed and built into business processes for automated decision making backed by big data analytics. Request a FREE proposal to know more about our big data analytics solution portfolio.

Organizations across industries rely on data to make intelligent business decisions. Businesses can harness the power of dark data to dive deep into the root cause to generate relevant insights, identify patterns, and relationships, generally unachievable using traditional BI and analytics tools. Dark data also plays a huge role in understanding valuable insights about target demographics and customer preferences. From every customer interaction with technology, regardless of whether it’s active or passive, our big data analytics experts can help in drawing valuable insights. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2ZfnpUa

The major business opportunities provided by big data analytics include, automation, in-depth insights, and data-driven decision making. Speak to our experts to learn about other opportunities provided by big data analytics to improve your business.

How Can Brands Make Better Use of Dark Data?

Businesses often gather huge volumes of data which help them to improve their products and services. Taking advantage of dark data is a process that is different for each organization. However, some of the primary things one organization can do to leverage this information include:

  1. ask more questions
  2. audit your database
  3. empower the team with real-time access to data

The rise of big data analytics has already created a huge market for data analytics solutions that help businesses seamlessly implement big data analytics solutions. Book a FREE Demo to learn more about our big data analytics capabilities.

Additional Resources:

  1. Delivering Value Through Next-Gen Network Optimization Solutions for OTT Media Service Providers
  2. Digital Analytics in Insurance: How Digitalization & Process Automation Will Transform the Insurance Sector
  3. How Propensity Modeling & Customer Segmentation Can Help Media and Entertainment Companies Predict their Customer’s Next Move

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


