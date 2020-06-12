Can Forecast Errors Predict Financial Crises? Exploring the Properties of a New Multivariate Credit Gap 0 06/12/2020 | 05:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Finance and Economics Discussion Series Divisions of Research & Statistics and Monetary Aairs Federal Reserve Board, Washington, D.C. Can Forecast Errors Predict Financial Crises? Exploring the Properties of a New Multivariate Credit Gap Elena Afanasyeva 2020-045 Please cite this paper as: Afanasyeva, Elena (2020). Can Forecast Errors Predict Financial Crises? Exploring the Properties of a New Multivariate Credit Gap," Finance and Economics Discussion Series 2020-045. Washington: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, https://doi.org/10.17016/FEDS.2020.045. NOTE: Sta working papers in the Finance and Economics Discussion Series (FEDS) are preliminary materials circulated to stimulate discussion and critical comment. The analysis and conclusions set forth are those of the authors and do not indicate concurrence by other members of the research sta or the Board of Governors. References in publications to the Finance and Economics Discussion Series (other than acknowledgement) should be cleared with the author(s) to protect the tentative character of these papers. Can Forecast Errors Predict Financial Crises? Exploring the Properties of a New Multivariate Credit Gap I This Version: May 15, 2020 Elena Afanasyeva 20th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., 20551, USA Email address: elena.afanasyeva@frb.gov Abstract Yes, they can. I propose a new method to detect credit booms and busts from multivariate systems - monetary Bayesian vector autoregressions. When observed credit is systematically higher than credit forecasts justiﬁed by real economic activity variables, a positive credit gap emerges. The methodology is tested for 31 advanced and emerging market economies. The resulting credit gaps ﬁt historical evidence well and detect turning points earlier, outperforming the credit-to-GDP gaps in signaling ﬁnancial crises, especially at longer horizons. The results survive in real time and can shed light on the drivers of credit booms. Keywords: Credit Boom, Credit Gap, Bayesian VAR, Conditional Forecasts, Early Warning, Financial Crises JEL classiﬁcation: C11, C13, C53, E51, E58 1. Introduction Robust and adequate identiﬁcation of credit cycles is a challenging and important task. Unsustainable credit expansions can end up in adverse economic outcomes. Schularick and Taylor (2012) among others demonstrate that systemic ﬁnancial crises are essentially credit booms gone bust. Even when credit booms do not end in ﬁnancial crises, they are still costly. Jorda et al. (2013) show that after a credit boom, recessions are more painful, even if a ﬁnancial or banking crisis does not occur. Credit booms leave large sectors of the economy overleveraged, which impairs ﬁnancial intermediation during the subsequent recovery. Therefore credit booms can be good predictors of creditless recoveries (Dell'Ariccia et al., 2012). Given the link between credit booms and ﬁnancial crises, measures of excessive credit are I thank Tobias Adrian, Pooyan Amir Ahmadi, Alex Bick, Matthias Burgert, Steen Elstner (discussant), Matteo Falagiarda (discussant), Domenico Giannone, Luca Guerrieri, Lars Hansen, Gazi Kara, Dimitris Korobilis, Michele Lenza, Oscar Jorda, Akira Kohsaka, Esteban Prieto (discussant), Sigrid Roehrs, the participants of numerous conferences and seminars. Sam Jerow provided excellent research assistance. All remain-

ing errors are mine.

Elena Afanasyeva is Economist in the Division of Financial Stability of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Disclaimer: The material here does not represent the views of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. used as guidelines for tightening the macroprudential tools.1Accordingly, the measures of excessive credit need to be adequate and robust. I propose a new methodology to detect credit booms and busts from Bayesian vector autoregression (VAR) forecast errors. To that end, I employ a dierent operational deﬁnition of credit booms, viewing them as departures from the fundamentally-justiﬁed levels rather than deviations from a univariate trend, such as Hodrick-Prescott (HP) trend. When the actual level of credit is systematically higher (lower) than the level of credit justiﬁed by the fundamentals, this indicates a credit boom (bust) in the economy. Similarly to the intuition behind the credit-to-GDP ratios, I use real economic activity variables as the fundamentals for credit and operationalize this idea by constructing (pseudo) out-of-sample forecasts for credit, which are conditioned on the path of real economic activity four years ahead. To perform these forecasting exercises, I estimate medium-scale monetary Bayesian vector autoregressions (BVARs), thereby employing a fully multivariate approach. The new method is applied to 31 advanced and emerging market economies and the results are compared with those of credit-to-GDP gaps - an established and well-performing benchmark tested on large panels of countries (Mendoza and Terrones (2008), Gourinchas et al. (2001), and Drehmann et al. (2010)). The resulting BVAR-based credit gaps are consistent with historical evidence across the panel of countries. Elevated credit gaps precede crises, turn negative at or shortly after a crisis onset, and stay in the negative territory for the post-crisis bust period, in line with various crisis chronologies and economic history studies. The BVAR-based credit gaps robustly outperform credit-to-GDP gaps as crisis predictors, especially at longer horizons of 3- to 4 years ahead. The reason is that BVAR-based gaps detect turning points earlier. First, in credit-to-GDP ratios, the link with the real activity is by construction largely static, conﬁned to the ratio within one period, which alters the dynamics of the credit-to-GDP time series and shifts the identiﬁed peak of the ﬁnancial cycle a year or two forward. By contrast, the VAR machinery and the conditioning on the path of real activity when forming credit forecasts retain a dynamic link between these variables, taking the lead-lag relationships into account. Second, because of time variation in parameters, the implied trend in the BVAR methodology is much more ﬂexible than a nearly linear Hodrick-Prescott trend of credit-to-GDP ratios. Hence, turning points leading to both booms and busts are often identiﬁed faster with a BVAR, and this feature survives in real time. This paper primarily speaks to the literature that identiﬁes and studies credit cycles. The prevalent ﬁltering method univariate detrending of credit-to-GDP ratios with the HP ﬁlter - quite successfully points to systemic crises in large panels but also has drawbacks. For instance, Hamilton (2018) discusses how the ﬁlter itself can induce inconsistent dynamics. Edge and Meisenzahl (2011) show how end-point characteristics of the HP ﬁlter impair the reliability of gap estimates in real-time, when it comes to the detrending of credit-to-GDP ratios. In my approach, I propose an

1 In fact, the Macro Variables Task Force of the Basel Committee has proposed measures of excessive credit growth (in particular, deviations of the credit-to-GDP ratio from its trend) as a reference point to determine the need to tighten bank capital requirements. 2 alternative way of multivariate ﬁltering, departing from the HP ﬁlter (similarly to Hamiltons proposal) and yet retaining the useful linkage of credit with economic fundamentals, when identifying credit cycles (similar to the underlying idea of credit-to-GDP ratio detrending). The combination of these features improves early warning properties and eliminates spurious credit cycle peaks after crises, also in real-time conditions.2 In contrast to univariate detrending methods, the BVAR-based approach in addition allows to shed some light on the nature of credit booms. For instance, several studies emphasize the role of short-term rates in the build-up of credit booms. In particular, "too low for too long" rates (Taylor, 2007) may stimulate risk-taking behavior (Borio and Zhu, 2012; Adrian and Shin, 2010). I show that the credit boom in the U.S. and the euro area countries in the years before to the Great Recession can be, to a large extent (though not completely), explained by the path of the monetary policy rates. Finally, this paper also contributes to the ongoing debate of, which ﬁnancial indicators are more informative about the build up of systemic ﬁnancial vulnerabilities ahead of crises. There is literature on the link of asset prices swings to crises (Borio and Lowe (2002), Shiller (2008), and references therein) as well as on the role of broad money growth in comparison with credit growth (Schularick and Taylor, 2012). I compute the gaps for asset prices and broad money using the BVAR-based methodology. Running an early-warning horse race exercise between these gaps and BVAR- based credit gaps, I ﬁnd that credit gaps tend to dominate as early warning indicators at all horizons. The reason is that broad money gaps - when elevated - often tend to reﬂect monetary policy actions, such as quantitative easing policies among others, which leads to sizeable and prolonged positive gaps after the crisis onset. For asset price gaps, the rate of false positives is substantially higher than that of BVAR-based credit gaps because of much higher volatility of the former. The rest of the paper is organized as follows. Section 2 presents the approach to credit boom identiﬁcation in more detail, describes the data and justiﬁes the choice of the econometric methodology. Section 3 discusses the historical plausibility of results and runs a horse-race exercise of BVAR-based credit gaps against credit-to-GDP gaps to compare their crisis prediction qualities. Section 4 illustrates the performance of the gaps in real time, while Section 5 studies the role of short-term interest rates during credit booms. Section 6 discusses the properties of asset price gaps and money gaps. Section 7 illustrates the robustness of the methodology to the battery of extensive robustness checks, and Section 8 provides concluding remarks and outlines directions for further work. 2. Approach, Methodology, and Data Credit booms are usually deﬁned as episodes of particularly rapid growth of credit to the private sector relative to the growth of the real economy. To identify such episodes, actual developments in the credit-to-GDP ratio are typically There are more departures from HP ﬁltering in the literature, when it comes to measuring excess credit. Jorda et al. (2013) resort to growth rates, for example. 3 compared with the long-run smooth trend computed with the HP ﬁlter, for instance. In contrast with the detrending approach, I apply a dierent operational deﬁnition of credit booms, viewing them as departures from fundamentally justiﬁed levels. Similarly to the credit-to-GDP gap, I employ real economic activity variables as fundamentals for credit. When actual credit growth is persistently higher than the credit growth supported by the fundamentals, the economy is in a credit boom (and vice versa for a credit bust). The intuition is straightforward: When the economy is not generating enough income relative to the rapid growth of debt, those debts eventually become harder to repay or less sustainable.3 The second feature of my approach is that it is multivariate and accounts for endogenous interactions between credit and the other variables in the economy that would be relevant for the credit cycle. Given that credit booms are general equilibrium phenomena, it appears desirable to detect them from multivariate systems rather than single time series. This point is also stressed by Borio and Lowe (2002): "...it is the combination of events that matters for detecting problems in ﬁnancial stability: It is not just credit growth, or an asset price boom, the interactions between credit, asset prices, and real economy should not be ignored..." A further advantage of a multivariate approach is in overcoming the endogeneity and simultaneity biases, which might distort the results of univariate regressions. Therefore I use a monetary VAR as a credit boom detection tool. This approach allows for linking the values of credit to the fundamentals without resorting to direct normalization of credit by real activity measures, such as credit-to- GDP ratios. In particular, based on the VAR estimation, I construct pseudo out-of-sample forecasts for credit, which are conditioned on real activity. These forecasts represent the fundamentally justiﬁed levels of credit and serve as a comparison benchmark for the actual credit values. In what follows, I discuss the operationalization of this approach in more detail. On methodological grounds, the benchmark model is a medium-sized monetary VAR, which is estimated at a monthly frequency for the set of advances and emerging market economies. The variables in the system are typically used in monetary VARs (Giannone et al. (2019), and Banbura et al. (2010)) and contain: real economic activity (rep- resented by industrial production, unemployment rate, or other business cycle indicators depending on the country), broad consumer price indexes, monetary policy rates (or other short-term rates and spreads, depending on the country), asset prices (broad stock market indexes), and monetary variables (credit and narrow and broad money aggregates). For small open economies in the sample, the set of variables typically contains either nominal exchange rates relative to the USD or the broad real exchange rate. The primary source for the credit variable is the International Financial Statistics (IFS) database, which provides data on bank claims on domestic private sector (ﬁrms and households) at a The ﬁnancial instability hypothesis of Minsky (1986) also provides motivation for real activity variables as the choice of fundamentals for credit. According to Minsky, there is a remarkable asymmetry in the loan creation process: While loans are granted based on expected proﬁts (or expected real economic activity), loans are eventually paid out of the realized proﬁts (or realized real economic activity). Once the proﬁt expectations are elevated, the economy goes into a ﬁnancially unstable, fragile state since the realized proﬁts are not sucient to pay out the debts. As a result, an unsustainable credit boom occurs. 4 monthly frequency (IFS line 32d). In many cases, however, these data are subject to large structural breaks due to deﬁnition changes following the transition of the country to new accounting standards, for example. In those cases, the broad measures of credit to the nonﬁnancial sector provided by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) are used instead. The full set of time series, their transformations, and data sources are given in Appendix A. Overall, all the data series are chosen to reﬂect the same economic concepts across countries as close as possible and to ensure a sample that is long enough to render VAR estimation and forecasting exercises feasible. A separate VAR is estimated for each country. Since I base the detection of credit booms (busts) on pseudo out-of-sample conditional forecasts, the forecasting performance of the VAR is a crucial component of the detection technology. The trade o here is as follows. If the forecasting performance is generally very poor, a lot of deviations from normality would be detected and only some portion of them would reﬂect credit booms or busts, the rest being just poor forecasting. At the same time, if the forecasting performance of the system is reasonably good, the idea is that a VAR would capture typical interactions between the variables on a certain sample and then project them into the conditional forecast. In this case, the deviation of the forecast from the observed variable would also reﬂect a deviation from this typical variable co-movement captured by the VAR - a credit boom or a credit bust. In practice, the deviation of conditional forecast from observed levels could generally reﬂect both sides of this trade o: inability to forecast and deviation from a typical behavior. In order to mitigate the problems associated with poor forecasting performance, the estimation approach is Bayesian rather than classical ("frequentist"). Bayesian methodology contains a useful tool - prior shrinkage - to deal with overﬁtting in estimation of densely parameterized systems, such as VARs. The use of priors makes the forecasting performance of Bayesian VARs (BVARs) more ecient. In particular, I estimate the VAR in log-levels rather than dierences in order to avoid losing information contained in levels of variables. As noted by Giannone et al. (2019), the assessment of level-relationships is particularly important in monetary analysis.4 The benchmark model is a linear BVAR. The system is estimated with the prior distribution of Sims and Zha (1998), which is imposed on a structural VAR of the form: p X yt lAl= d + t; t = 1; :::; T; (1) l=0 where T is the sample size, ytis the vector of observations, Alis the coecient matrix of the lth lag, p is the maximum lag, d is a vector of constants, and tis a vector of i.i.d. structural Gaussian shocks with: E tTtjyt s; s > 0 = I E (tjyt s; s > 0) = 0; 8t: An alternative approach would be to estimate a BVAR in dierences as proposed by Villani (2009). However, the forecasting properties of such models often depend on assumptions about the steady state of the VAR (Jarocinski and Smets, 2008). 5 Although I estimate an identiﬁed VAR under the Cholesky identiﬁcation, the ordering of variables does not aect the distribution of conditional forecasts and therefore is irrelevant for what follows. A formal proof of this result is presented in Waggoner and Zha (1999) (see Proposition 1). The maximum lag order is set to 13 months. This lag structure of approximately one year is standard in the literature for monthly data (Giannone et al. (2019), and Banbura et al. (2010)). The rate of decay for the lag order weights is determined by the prior. As already noted above, VARs are densely parameterized systems that are generally prone to overﬁtting - that is, good in-sample ﬁt but poor out-of-sample forecasting performance. In Bayesian estimation, the prior determines the degree of shrinkage. Therefore the choice of prior hyperparameters is quite important for the forecasting performance of the model. The trade o here is as follows. When the prior is too loose (that is, very uninformative), the model generates dispersed forecasts because of high estimation uncertainty. When the prior is too tight, the estimated coecients will be very close to the values determined by the prior, which is likely to lead to poor forecasts as well. Therefore the goal is to choose the "right" amount of shrinkage when one sets the hyperparameters of the prior (Giannone, Lenza, and Primiceri (2015) and Canova (2006) for more discussion of this argument). Here I follow one of the approaches in the BVAR literature and obtain the values of prior hyperparameters by maximizing the marginal likelihood over the training sample.5 In the forecasting exercise, forecast densities are simulated with the Gibbs sampler of Waggoner and Zha (1999) imposing hard conditions - that is, the forecasts are conditioned on the exact path of the real activity variable rather than its possible ranges.6The VAR is estimated in a rolling window approach, where the size of the rolling window is between 9 and 15 years.7The rolling window allows one to study the atypical deviations throughout the sample as well as to capture time variation in parameters in an ecient way.8Time variation in parameters, in turn, has direct implications for trend ﬂexibility and inter alia allows one to better capture phenomena like ﬁnancial deepening when compared with constant-parameter models. The forecasting exercise for each rolling window proceeds as follows. After estimating the BVAR up to t 4 years within the sample, I construct out-of-sample forecasts of credit that are conditional on a path of future values of the real economic activity variables. To be precise, these forecasts should be considered pseudo out-of-sample, since I condition on the known future values of the business cycle variable. I further compare these forecasts with the observed values of credit. Suppose, for instance, the actual (observed) value of credit is substantially higher than its conditional forecast. Conditional on the model speciﬁcation, this deviation indicates that there is more credit in the The marginal likelihood is computed as in Chib (1995), and optimization is performed via a grid search. For countries, where data samples are shorter, I adopt the values from the original paper of Sims and Zha (1998) and conduct a sensitivity analysis with respect to the hyperparameters.

6 For each rolling window 60000 draws are produced, the ﬁrst 15000 of them are discarded as burn-in.

7 The choice of the rolling window size eectively determines the ﬂexibility or smoothness of the 'trend' and is determined based on data availability for a particular country rather than optimized. Optimizing the length of the rolling window for each country (similar to choosing an optimal smoothing parameter for the HP ﬁlter) may improve early warning properties of BVAR-based gaps further.

8 Bauwens et al. (2015) show that rolling-window models often forecast better than full-ﬂedgedtime-varying parameter models. 6 where index t refers to a particular point in time and index h refers to the respective estimation window (h = 1 corresponds to the most recent forecast for this point in time t, h = H corresponds to the forecast from the earliest estimation window for this point in time), and y m t;h is the point forecast. 9 Note that the deviation deﬁned above is sign-preserving: it is positive for potential boom episodes and negative for potential bust episodes. 10 The baseline forecasting horizon is set to four years, and the estimation proceeds in rolling windows. Accordingly, at each point in time there are several forecasts and therefore several deviations available from dierent rolling win- dows. The most recent rolling window would yield a short-term forecast and a respective deviation, while the most distant rolling window would yield a longer horizon forecast and a respective deviation for this particular point in time. It would be hard to motivate the choice of one particular forecast horizon that would be relevant to detect credit booms. Furthermore, choosing only one forecast horizon, for instance, the one with the smallest prediction error, could potentially bias the results. Therefore I use the forecasts and the deviations from all forecasting horizons and pool (average) them as follows: H = y act t;h economy than justiﬁed by the fundamental variable - a possible indication of a credit boom. More formally, I compute the following deviation, or a forecast error: dev t;h y m t;h ; Pdevt;h gapt= h=1 ; (2) H dev where H - is the maximum forecast horizon, h is the index for the respective estimation window. In the next section, I apply the methodology to a set of 31 advanced and emerging market economies in order to evaluate the quality of the resulting credit gap measure. 3. Historical Plausibility and Crisis Prediction Credit gaps are latent variables. There are no actual data to compare them against in order to assess their quality. However, a comparison against historical evidence is possible and useful. Similarly to the output gaps, one could expect a credit gap to build up and stay positive during a boom phase, for example, preceding a crisis, and then to turn at crisis onset and stay negative during a credit bust or credit crunch, for example, following a crisis. Figures 1 - through 4 show the BVAR credit gaps for 31 advanced and emerging market economies plotted along with the vertical bars that signify the onset of systemic banking crises, ﬁnancial crises or events relevant for macroprudential policy. The timing of these events is taken from the following chronologies: Laeven and Valencia I use the mean as the point estimate in the baseline speciﬁcations. Median point estimate delivers similar results. 10An earlier version of this credit gap considers deviations being signiﬁcant once they surpass a threshold - the upward (downward) band around the point forecast for the boom (bust) (see Afanasyeva (2013) for more details). This feature often helps reduce the noise in the resulting credit gap series by removing smaller, less profound episodes. At the same time, however, imposing thresholds can worsen early warning quality for some countries, as smaller upward deviations at the onset of the credit boom are zeroed out. 7 (2013) (LV henceforth), Schularick and Taylor (2012) (ST henceforth), Baron et al. (2018) (BVX henceforth), and Lo Duca et al. (2017) (LD henceforth).11 As ﬁgures 1 - through 4 illustrate, the resulting BVAR-based credit gaps are largely consistent with historical evidence for the respective countries. Major crises, such as the Global Financial Crisis in the U.S. and Europe (Aliber and Kindelberger (2015)), the Heisei bubble burst of the late 1980s in Japan (Shiratsuka (2005)), the Savings and Loan Crisis in the U.S. (Elliott, Feldberg, and Lehnert (2013)), the Asian ﬁnancial crisis of 1998 in South Korea and Malaysia (Aliber and Kindelberger (2015)), were preceded by credit expansions and overheating, and it is indeed reﬂected in persistent and sizeable positive values of the corresponding gap measures. At the crisis onset date or shortly thereafter, the credit gaps tend to decline precipitously, marking the post-crisis credit bust period. These busts and credit crunches are also well documented in the literature. To give one illustrative example, in the U.S., the BVAR credit gap adequately reﬂects credit crunches, such as the one in the aftermath of the 1974 banking crisis, the S&L crisis and the GLobal Financial Crisis (Bordo and Haubrich (2010)) as well as the prolonged credit crunch of the early 1990s (Bernanke and Lown (1991)). Interestingly, the BVAR credit gaps also reﬂect somewhat less prominent episodes in the ﬁnancial cycle - episodes not uniformly identiﬁed as crises preceded by major credit booms by the chronologies. For instance, in the case of Japan, a minor short-lived boom episode in 2001 emerges a period when Bank of Japans QE policies were announced and had a profound eect on bank lending (Bowman et al. (2015)). The reason is that, in contrast to ﬁlters with a built-in length of a cycle (such as HP ﬁlter or bandpass ﬁlter), this approach does not a priori exclude cycles of a certain length. Hence, these less prominent episodes are not necessarily interpretable as noise, but reﬂect the ability of the BVAR gap to capture both larger and smaller waves of the ﬁnancial cycle. In order to quantify these qualitative observations and in order to put the results in context, I conduct a horse-race exercise to compare early warning properties of the BVAR credit gap with the established, well-performing benchmark on large panels of countries - the credit-to-GDP gap (see Drehmann et al. (2010), for example). The latter version of the credit gap is obtained by detrending the logarithm of the credit-to-GDP ratio with the HP ﬁlter that extracts lower- frequency movements (by applying the smoothing parameter of 400.000). I compare BVAR gaps with both one- and two-sided versions of the credit-to-GDP gaps. While the information set of the one-sided version is comparable with the one of the BVAR gap (also a one-sided measure), two-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps are often used and examined, as they encompass more information. To visualize the cyclical dierences between the measures, I ﬁrst construct the Burns-Mitchell diagrams for the BVAR gaps and credit-to-GDP gaps around systemic crises (ﬁgures 5 and 6).12To plot a Burns-Mitchell diagram, I focus on ﬁnancial crises and exclude sovereign debt crises, where they fall into the span of the sample, as the underlying credit series do not contain government debt and are hence not capable to reﬂect the relevant sovereign debt dynamics by construction. A full set of country-speciﬁc graphs comparing BVAR credit gaps with two-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps is presented in Appendix B. 8 (a) Australia (b) Austria (c) Belgium 9 (d) Brazil (e) Canada (f) Chile (g) Czech Republic (h) Finland (i) France Figure 1: BVAR and One-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: Australia - France Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). For Australia, AZ stands for Aliber and Kindleberger (2015) and BS stands for Brunnermeier and Schnabel (2016). (a) Germany (b) Hong Kong (c) Ireland 10 (d) Italy (e) Japan (f) South Korea (g) Luxembourg (h) Malaysia (i) Mexico Figure 2: BVAR and One-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: Germany - Mexico Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). (a) New Zealand (b) Norway (c) Poland 11 (d) Portugal (e) Singapore (f) Slovak Republic (g) South Africa (h) Spain (i) Sweden Figure 3: BVAR and One-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: New Zealand - Sweden Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). (a) Switzerland (b) Turkey 12 (c) United Kingdom (d) United States of America Figure 4: BVAR and One-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: Switzerland - USA Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). (a) LV Chronology (b) BVX Chronology (c) ST Chronology (d) LD Chronology Figure 5: Average Burns-Mitchell Diagrams Around Crises: BVAR Credit Gap and One-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gap. Notes: Time on the horizontal axes is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in fractions of their respective peak values during the credit cycle surrounding the crisis. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). I normalize the time series by its peak value around the critical event as timed by the crisis chronology. I employ all four chronologies in order to use maximal cross-country information (a larger number of crisis episodes) and for robustness, as crisis timings can vary considerably. For instance, the onset of the savings and loan crisis is dated with a dierence of four years in various chronologies, and there are more analogous examples in the sample of countries. Furthermore, there is considerable disagreement among chronologies as to whether or not a crisis even occurred (see Appendix D). The reasons are dierent qualifying criteria across chronologies. Typically, the choice is based on a set of qualitative (narrative, subjective) and/or quantitative indicators. Baron et al. (2018) point out that chronologies placing considerable weight on subjective information may suer from look-back bias. I therefore also include the BVX crisis chronology, which primarily relies on bank equity returns data in identifying the onset of a crisis. In addition, the LD chronology diers from the other three (LV, ST and BVX), as it provides dates for systemic crises as well as residual events - episodes that do not meet the criteria of systemic crises and yet are relevant for macroprudential or other regulatory policies. The Burns-Mitchell diagrams in ﬁgures 5 and 6 display typical, averaged credit cycles across the set of countries that have crisis observations according to the corresponding chronology.13 13In these exercises, I exclude crisis episodes, which are not preceded by at least four years of credit gap estimates in order to have an equal number of credit gap observations across episodes at the relevant horizons: zero to four years ahead. This selection gives a fair chance to predictive 13 (a) LV Chronology (b) BVX Chronology (c) ST Chronology (d) LD Chronology Figure 6: Average Burns-Mitchell Diagrams Around Crises: BVAR Credit Gap and Two-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gap. Notes: Time on the horizontal axes is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in fractions of their respective peak values during the credit cycle surrounding the crisis. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). The diagrams illustrate substantial dierences across the methodologies. First, BVAR credit gaps are persistently positive four years prior to the crisis event for most chronologies. One-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps become positive about two years before the crisis, whereas two-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps mostly stay in the negative territory and turn positive a year before the crisis. These ﬁndings suggest that BVAR credit gaps detect booms earlier and can have good early warning qualities. Second, there are substantial dierences between BVAR gaps and credit-to-GDP gaps in the post-crisis quarters as well. While BVAR gaps turn negative and decline precipitously at the onset of the crisis or shortly thereafter, credit-to-GDP gaps have a delayed peaking feature and typically turn negative about two years after the onset of the crisis for one-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps and substantially later for two-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps. This feature again stresses a better ability of the BVAR gap to detect a turning point, now from positive into negative territory. The policy implications of these dierences can be quite profound. Should macroprudential policy react to such a false positive signal by either raising the capital requirements or not releasing them in time, the action can have profound negative eects on both lending and the real economy (see Edge and Meisenzahl (2011) for numerical examples). Finally, the BVAR gaps rebound back into positive territory faster than credit-to-GDP gaps that tend to stay negative there for many years after a crisis (see Australia in ﬁgure 1a, as an example). abilities of credit gaps across these horizons for a panel of countries. The corresponding list of countries and episodes is presented in Appendix D. 14 There are primarily two reasons why BVAR gaps detect turning points earlier and are substantially less prone to delayed peaking. The ﬁrst reason is the link between credit and the real economic activity fundamental: it is rather static for credit-to-GDP gaps and much more dynamic for BVAR gaps. Credit-to-GDP gaps are based on a ratio - a time series that gives rise to its own dynamics with peaks in the post-crisis quarters. The reason is that GDP tends to fall faster than credit during crises (Krishnamurthy and Li (2020) illustrate this stylized fact across 41 ﬁnancial crises), which raises the ratio in those years substantially, thereby shifting the implied peak of the ﬁnancial cycle several years into the future. By contrast, the BVAR credit gap links credit to real activity variables via conditional forecasts in a multivariate system, accounting for lead-lag relationships between credit and real activity. The second reason is the degree of trend ﬂexibility. Due to time variation in parameters from rolling window estimation, the trend implied by the BVAR gaps is quite ﬂexible and responsive to new observations. By contrast, for credit-to-GDP gaps, a high smoothing parameter implies a nearly linear, inﬂexible HP trend. When faced with the artiﬁcial peak generated by the normalization to GDP, this trend does not adjust upwards, thus generating a persistent series of positive credit gaps after a crisis. The rigidity of the trend also explains why credit-to-GDP gaps stay in the negative after the crisis for many years. All these features become even more pronounced for two-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps, as this method yields an additional reason for trend rigidity. During a prolonged credit expansion, the two-sided trend is likely to absorb a lot of the accelerating dynamics, so that the resulting cyclical component is either mildly positive or even negative. The previous qualitative discussion suggests that BVAR-based gaps can have good early warning properties and perhaps even outperform their credit-to-GDP counterparts. Note that both methods are supplied with the same credit measures on the same time span to ensure comparability of results. In order to formally test the signiﬁcance of these observed dierences, I run pooled logit regressions for BVAR credit gaps and both versions of credit-to-GDP gaps, for each of the crisis chronologies separately. The goal is to test whether credit gaps can predict the onset of the crisis up to four years in advance and how well they can predict it. To evaluate the latter part of the question, I compute the area under the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve. This curve plots a true positive rate against a false positive rate. A value of 0.5 would indicate diagnostic properties of a fair coin: it would correctly predict a crisis in 50 percent of cases, and the corresponding ROC curve would be a diagonal line. In other words, the further away from 0:50 the ROC value, the better the diagnostic qualities. Table 1 illustrates the results for the relevant countries and a full sample. The pooled logit coecients for BVAR credit gaps are highly statistically signiﬁcant at all horizons, regardless of chronology, while ROC values ﬂuctuate around 0.70. One-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps are equally good as contemporaneous predictors of crises (although their ROC values are a bit higher at this horizon), signal crises comparably well (albeit with a somewhat lower ROC value) one to two years ahead, and are substantially worse than BVAR gaps at longer horizons of three to four years. For these longer horizons, the ROC values are larger by even more than for 1-2 years ahead, so that we can reject the Null of equal diagnostic performance between BVAR gaps and credit-to-GDP gaps at high statistical levels. Two-sided credit- 15 to-GDP gaps are marginally competitive with BVAR gaps only contemporaneously. At all other horizons, statistical signiﬁcance of the corresponding coecients fades away, ROC values decrease, and the p-values rejecting the Null of equal diagnostic performance between BVAR gaps and credit-to-GDP gaps are mostly lower than 0:01. Table 1: Crisis Predictability Results across Various Chronologies, Full Sample LV Chronology (981 observation, 12 crisis episodes) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 8.72*** 0.63 8.29*** 0.70 0.43 6.18*** 0.67 0.75 1 year ahead 12.73*** 0.69 7.42** 0.68 0.84 4.25 0.62 0.18 2 years ahead 12.17*** 0.70 6.55** 0.68 0.16 2.23 0.57 0.00 3 years ahead 11.78** 0.69 5.85* 0.65 0.02 0.70 0.53 0.00 4 years ahead 11.78*** 0.70 6.07** 0.65 0.02 0.04 0.51 0.00 BVX Chronology (1037 observations, 12 crisis episodes) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 12.14*** 0.71 9.78*** 0.73 0.83 6.88*** 0.68 0.00 1 year ahead 13.03*** 0.74 7.64*** 0.71 0.12 3.27 0.58 0.00 2 years ahead 12.11*** 0.73 7.03*** 0.69 0.03 1.15 0.52 0.00 3 years ahead 11.52*** 0.72 6.22*** 0.67 0.00 -0.24 0.51 0.00 4 years ahead 11.37*** 0.72 6.41*** 0.67 0.00 -0.82 0.52 0.00 ST Chronology (866 observations, 10 crisis episodes) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 12.01*** 0.69 9.57*** 0.70 0.90 7.72*** 0.70 0.96 1 year ahead 12.15*** 0.73 7.91*** 0.70 0.36 4.59** 0.59 0.01 2 years ahead 11.40*** 0.72 7.53*** 0.69 0.22 2.75 0.54 0.00 3 years ahead 11.12** 0.71 6.79*** 0.67 0.07 1.78 0.53 0.00 4 years ahead 11.42** 0.71 7.18*** 0.68 0.10 1.36 0.52 0.00 LD Chronology (860 observations, 14 crises and residual events) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 5.64** 0.63 6.71*** 0.71 0.34 4.61*** 0.60 0.83 1 year ahead 7.15*** 0.67 5.55*** 0.68 0.79 1.98 0.54 0.02 2 years ahead 7.93*** 0.69 4.52** 0.65 0.20 -0.16 0.52 0.00 3 years ahead 7.92*** 0.69 4.07 0.63 0.01 -1.51 0.56 0.00 4 years ahead 7.64*** 0.68 3.61 0.62 0.00 -2.31 0.59 0.00 Notes: Standard errors of pooled logit regression coecients are clustered at crisis episodes. , , stand for 1%, 5%, and 10% statistical signiﬁcance levels, respectively. ROC p values reﬂect, at which level of statistical signiﬁcance the Null of equal ROC between BVAR credit gap and the corresponding credit-to-GDP gap can be rejected. The previous results may deliver conservative estimates on the dierences between BVAR gaps and credit-to-GDP gaps. First, there are episodes within those full samples that count as a false positive for the BVAR gaps and boost the diagnostic qualities of credit-to-GDP gaps. Consider the example of Australia (ﬁgure 1a). All four chronologies 16 account for only one crisis for this country - the one in the late 1980s. In particular, there is no crisis in 2008. At the same time, Aliber and Kindelberger (2015) as well as Brunnermeier and Schnabel (2011) describe the early 2000s in Australia as an example of a credit boom that was eventually landed successfully due to timely interventions of monetary and macroprudential policies. The BVAR-based credit gap detects this credit boom in a timely manner, whereas one-sidedcredit-to-GDP gap stays in the negative territory. The previous pooled logit regression assigns this episode as a false positive for the BVAR gap, lowering its ROC, and as a success for the credit-to-GDP gap. Second, many country samples end in 2018 and 2019, whereas not all crises chronologies are updated that far into the future. Hence, BVAR credit gaps, which tend to rebound faster after the Global Financial Crisis, might receive even more potentially inadequate false positives for these years as well. In order to clean the exercise from these potential biases, I next concentrate on systemic crises only and run the pooled logit regressions on 10-year windows around the systemic crises rather than the full samples as before. The question now is, conditional on the presence of a systemic crisis, how do early warning qualities of credit gaps compare. The results are presented in table 2. The dierences between BVAR-based gaps and credit-to-GDP gaps are even starker, as expected. One-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps are still signiﬁcant crisis predictors at horizons zero to two years, yet the corresponding ROC numbers are substantially lower relative to BVAR gaps. We can largely reject the Null of equal predictive qualities of BVAR gaps and one-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps for horizons one to four years ahead. As for two-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps, they remain good contemporaneous predictors and emerge as (marginally) signiﬁcant predictors 4 years ahead, albeit with a negative sign. In other words, negative two-sidedcredit-to-GDP gaps can be statistically signiﬁcant predictors of a vulnerability build-up in the medium term. A few countries were not prominently featured in the previous regressions. The ﬁrst group are the countries, where the crisis onset falls within the ﬁrst few quarters of available gap estimates, such as Italy, Luxembourg, or Ireland, for example (ﬁgures 2d, 2g, and 2c). These countries do not have a sucient number of pre-crisis credit gap observations to participate in the early warning comparison exercise. The post-crisis behavior of BVAR gaps in these cases does not dier from the one of the other countries where the build up phase is also available. BVAR credit gaps go into negative territory at the onset date and rebound faster than their credit-to-GDP gap counterparts. Second, there is a subset of countries where the chronologies do not assign any crises episodes, such as South Africa (ﬁgure 3g, Chile (ﬁgure 1f), Singapore (ﬁgure 3e), or Canada (ﬁgure 1e). In these cases, whenever both methods identify a credit expansion, for example, credit expansions in the early 2000s, BVAR-based credit gaps tend to identify it earlier. These observations further support the conclusion that BVAR-based gaps can detect turning points faster. Overall, the proposed BVAR credit gap methodology delivers reasonable results for both advanced and emerging market economies, even though in the latter case, data constraints are often binding.14That said, there are several 14For instance, industrial production time series for South Africa had to be substituted by a survey-based measure on business cycle. 17 Table 2: Crisis Predictability Results across Various Chronologies, 10-Year Windows around the Crises LV Chronology (658 observation, 12 crisis episodes) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 8.75*** 0.63 6.33** 0.64 0.93 3.97* 0.62 0.90 1 year ahead 13.61*** 0.69 5.21 0.63 0.06 1.74 0.56 0.02 2 years ahead 13.55*** 0.71 4.03 0.60 0.00 -0.71 0.50 0.00 3 years ahead 13.65*** 0.71 2.98 0.57 0.00 -2.85 0.55 0.00 4 years ahead 14.24*** 0.72 3.09 0.57 0.00 -4.09 0.58 0.00 BVX Chronology (658 observations, 12 crisis episodes) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 10.94*** 0.70 7.62*** 0.66 0.43 4.38*** 0.63 0.49 1 year ahead 12.57*** 0.74 4.96** 0.63 0.00 0.48 0.52 0.00 2 years ahead 12.26*** 0.74 4.02 0.61 0.00 -2.10 0.55 0.00 3 years ahead 12.20*** 0.73 2.79 0.57 0.00 -4.17 0.59 0.00 4 years ahead 12.63*** 0.74 2.79 0.57 0.00 -5.45* 0.62 0.00 ST Chronology (589 observations, 10 crisis episodes) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 10.43*** 0.67 7.17*** 0.62 0.55 5.17*** 0.63 0.79 1 year ahead 10.57** 0.71 4.82** 0.62 0.00 1.56 0.53 0.00 2 years ahead 9.95** 0.70 4.03 0.60 0.00 -0.79 0.52 0.00 3 years ahead 9.84** 0.69 2.88 0.57 0.00 -2.29 0.55 0.00 4 years ahead 10.38** 0.70 3.02 0.67 0.00 -3.21 0.57 0.00 LD Chronology (688 observations, 14 crises and residual events) Horizon BVAR credit gap Credit-to-GDP gap (one-sided) Credit-to-GDP gap (two-sided) Coe. ROC Coe. ROC ROC p-val. Coe. ROC ROC p-val. contemporaneously 4.33* 0.60 5.82*** 0.66 0.44 3.21* 0.56 0.79 1 year ahead 5.80** 0.64 4.33** 0.63 0.83 0.36 0.50 0.02 2 years ahead 6.50*** 0.66 2.98 0.60 0.05 -2.14 0.58 0.01 3 years ahead 6.45*** 0.66 2.29 0.57 0.00 -4.03 0.62 0.22 4 years ahead 6.08*** 0.65 1.57 0.55 0.00 -5.48* 0.66 0.78 Notes: Standard errors of pooled logit regression coecients are clustered at crisis episodes. , , stand for 1%, 5%, and 10% statistical signiﬁcance levels, respectively. ROC p values reﬂect, at which level of statistical signiﬁcance the Null of equal ROC between BVAR credit gap and the corresponding credit-to-GDP gap can be rejected. 18 unsatisfactory country-speciﬁc results, such as those for Austria (ﬁgure 1b), Portugal (ﬁgure 3d) or Turkey (ﬁgure 4b), where BVAR-based gaps do not adequately reﬂect the build-up of ﬁnancial vulnerabilities in the run-up to the crises. Interestingly, in these cases, BVAR credit gaps and credit-to-GDP gaps are quite correlated - that is, both approaches do not work well. One reason of these failures could be that the chosen data series (the credit series, most importantly) do not fully reﬂect the dynamics of the credit cycle in this particular economy.15Perhaps, a more detailed look at the decomposition of credit aggregates by lender and borrower could yield better answers. 4. Credit Gap Performance in Real Time The previous section computed the gaps under the 'ideal conditions' of ex-post revised data. Another test of the credit gap methodology is its reliability in real time - when actual decision making occurs. Two concerns arise in real time: end-point ﬁltering problems and the use of the real-time data vintages per se. I address both these dimensions in turn and illustrate them for the U.S. economy as a representative example.16 Figure 7: Quasi Real-Time Exercise for the U.S.: Credit Gaps (in Percentage Points) from Various Estimation Windows (left) and the Corresponding Average Root Mean Squared Errors of Conditional Credit Forecast by Horizon (right). First, consider a revised data vintage as of March 2020, but instead of aggregating all the information in the credit gap as of March 2020, let the computation pause each year in March. The resulting quasi real-time credit gaps are shown in ﬁgure 7. In this exercise, as the data stem from the same vintage (hence the quasi reference), the end-point For some of the emerging markets, the sovereign debt often triggers crises. Government debt is excluded from the credit aggregates studied in this paper. U.S. example is chosen because of its longer sample and a larger number of real-time vintages available for the time series of the BVAR. 19 qualities of the ﬁlter come to light. On the one hand, the real-time version of the credit gap still correctly reﬂects the signs and overall dynamics of the full-sample time series. The only change in sign occurs around 2015, when the credit gap is nearly zero and the real-time versions are either slightly above or below zero. By comparison, Edge and Meisenzahl (2011) ﬁnd that real-timecredit-to-GDP gaps change signs 27 percent of the time. Also, the ability to swiftly capture turning points is preserved for real-time BVAR gaps. For instance, while the estimate from the window ending in December 2007 shows a positive gap, the next computed estimate already displays a deep credit bust following the onset of the Great Recession. Figure 8: Quasi Real-Time Exercise: U.S. Credit Gaps from Various Estimation Windows with Baseline (left) and Adjusted Weights (right). Notes: Time on the horizontal axes is in months. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. On the other hand, the end-point problem of the ﬁlter manifests itself in the overshooting feature: The last 12-15 months of the respective estimation window, although retaining the correct sign, tend to overestimate the magnitude of the gap in absolute terms. This feature is especially prominent at the points in time where the gap increases or decreases at a high rate, such as, for instance, at the height of the credit boom preceding the Great Recession or at the time of a rapid reversal following the onset of the Global Financial Crisis (ﬁgure 7). The reason for such overshooting is that, at the end of the respective data window, forecasts at longer horizons receive disproportionately higher weights, as only those forecasts are available and tend to be the least accurate. Figure 7 illustrates the average root-mean-squared errors of conditional credit forecasts by horizon: from 1 to 48 months. These errors display a clear upward-sloping proﬁle. Within a full sample (as of March 2020, for instance), these forecasts would be pooled with shorter-term forecasts from the next estimation windows and smoothed out due to averaging at each point in time with equal weights (as in 20 Figure 9: Real-Time Exercise: U.S. Credit Gaps from Various Estimation Windows with Baseline (left) and Adjusted Weights (right). Notes: Time on the horizontal axes is in months. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. equation (2)). In real time, the very last forecast 48 months ahead, would receive a weight of one (as opposed to 1/n, with n being the number of forecasts available in full sample), since it is the only forecast available. These observations suggest a way to mitigate the overshooting property - by reducing the disproportionately high weights of longer-term forecasts at the end of the sample. One simple weight adjustment rule illustrated in ﬁgure 8 reduces the weights of longer-horizon forecast errors at the end of the sample, so that they are equal to their within- sample arithmetic average counterparts - (1/n). For instance, if the actual weight at the end of the sample is x, it is multiplied by the factor 1=(nx).17This rule reduces the overshooting considerably, bringing the real-time vintages of credit gap very close to the full-sample revised version (right panel of Figure 8). Finally, I add the second real-time data aspect to the exercise. Each estimation window is now based on the respective real-time data vintage - the time series as they are available at that particular point in time (see Appendix C for details on the data sources, the corresponding time series revisions, and timing of data vintages). The results with baseline, or full-sample, and adjusted weighting are in ﬁgure 9. Baseline weighting results closely resemble their quasi real-time counterparts from the previous exercise (ﬁgure 8, left panel). Hence, the primary quantitative source of real-time discrepancies of the gap estimate stems from the end-point properties of the ﬁlter rather than the use of the actual real-time data vintages. Also in this case, adjusted weighting scheme mitigates the overshooting feature to a similar degree as in the quasi real-time exercise (ﬁgure 10). Average deviations of real-time gaps from the full-sample 17Alternatively, a rule that makes the weights an inverse function of RMSEs at the corresponding horizon could be constructed. 21 Figure 10: Average Absolute Deviations of Quasi Real-Time Credit Gaps (left) and Real-Time Credit Gaps (right) from their Respective Full-Sample Counterparts, as a Fraction of the Full-Sample Credit Gap Standard Deviation. Time on the horizontal axes is in months. counterparts are about three to four times smaller with weight adjustment and measure at most 31 percent of the credit gap standard deviation for the quasi real-time version and 43 percent for the real-time version, respectively. Putting these numbers in perspective, Edge and Meisenzahl (2011) show that credit-to-GDP gap revisions in real time have a typical size of about one standard deviation of the gap and have a maximum value of slightly above two standard deviations. 5. Credit Booms and Short-Term Interest Rates Another important question besides timely identiﬁcation of credit booms is the question about their nature. The advantage of the VAR core of my methodology is that such questions can be studied. Here I illustrate it for the example of the role of short-term interest rates during the build-up of a credit boom. One of the hypotheses refers to the origin of credit booms in a low interest rate environment. There are several theoretical explanations for this eect: the "search for yield" theory by (Borio and Zhu, 2012) among others, and "income and valuation eects" by (Adrian and Shin, 2010; Adrian et al., 2010). There is also quite a bit of empirical evidence examining these hypotheses in applications to various countries in the years before the Global Financial Crisis.18 To study the role of short-term interest rates for credit booms, I perform a forecast exercise for credit where I condition on the path of the monetary policy rate (the federal funds rate in the U.S.) instead of the real economic 18For instance, Jimenez et al. (2014) and Ioannidou et al. (2015) study the channel using loan-level data. At the macro level, Buch et al. (2014) and Afanasyeva and Guentner (2020) study the question using the FAVAR approach. 22 activity. Now conditional forecasts of credit can be seen as amounts of credit consistent with the current stance of monetary policy rather than with the real economic activity, as was done before. The results show that, indeed, the size of the credit gaps before the crisis is substantially reduced. Figure 11 illustrates this ﬁnding for the U.S. credit variable. In the left panel of ﬁgure 11, where the forecasts are conditional on industrial production, the model systematically under-predicts the actual growth rates of credit at all forecast horizons. Accordingly, credit gaps are positive, and a credit boom is detected in these years. The only change in the right panel is that the forecasts are conditional on the federal funds rate path, while the same VAR model is estimated over the same rolling window as in the left panel. Now the gap between the conditional forecasts and the observed credit values decreases substantially. The mean forecasts even resemble the shape of the actual credit growth much closer, and the bands reﬂecting the estimation uncertainty now include the actual credit growth starting from 2005. Results for many of the euro area economies are qualitatively similar for this episode the credit boom preceding the Global Financial Crisis. Conditioning on the short-term interest rates reduces the values of the credit gap or, in other words, it explains away some portions of this particular credit boom. Figure 11: Credit Forecasts for 2004-2007 in the U.S.: conditioned on industrial production (left panel) and on the Federal Funds Rate (right panel). Notes: Forecast bands correspond to the 16-th and 84-th percentiles and pointwise contain 68% of the probability mass. Forecasts of log-levels are converted to year-on-year growth rates. These ﬁndings suggest that monetary policy rates could have played a nontrivial role in the build-up of the credit boom before the Great Recession, feeding risk-taking motives of ﬁnancial intermediaries. One should not, however, overestimate these results. As ﬁgure 11 illustrates, monetary policy rates cannot explain the credit boom of 2003 to 2007 completely as the gap between observed credit and its conditional forecast still remains positive, especially in the early phase of this credit boom. There are additional factors driving excessive lending behavior and excessive 23 Figure 12: Gaps for M2 Monetary Aggregate (left) and Asset Prices (right) in the U.S. Notes: LV refers to the chronology of Laeven and Valencia (2013); BVX refers to the chronology of Baron et al. (2018); ST refers to the chronology by Schularick and Taylor (2012). Gaps are expressed in percentage points. Time on the horizontal axes is in quarters. risk taking of ﬁnancial intermediaries during credit booms. For instance, the stance and implementation of regulatory policies, market sentiment, and overheated macroeconomic conditions during credit booms could be additional driving forces. Evaluating the contribution and relative importance of these factors is an important question for future work.19 6. Money and Asset Price Gaps Broad monetary aggregates and asset prices have been linked to the emergence of ﬁnancial imbalances in the academic literature and policy discussions. I apply the BVAR methodology to construct the corresponding gaps and compare their properties with those of credit gaps. 20 The role of money as an early warning indicator for ﬁnancial imbalances has become a subject of academic discussion in the aftermath of the Great Recession. One of the reasons is empirical. Before the crisis of 2007-2008, large swings in broad money growth were observed in many advanced economies, including the U.S. and the euro area. In particular, a period of accelerating growth rates before the crisis was followed by an abrupt and remarkable In fact, some of the ongoing recent work on this question includes Krishnamurthy and Li (2020), Gorton and Ordonez (2020) and Afanasyeva et al. (2020). Recall that real economic activity is the only variable in the BVAR that is being conditioned on in the forecasting exercises. Hence, money and asset price gaps are the byproducts of the credit gap computation and can be calculated the same way as credit gaps. 24 fall in growth rates, as the crisis unfolded.21Several studies investigate the link of money and credit dynamics to crises and asset price booms. For instance, Schularick and Taylor (2012) contrast the credit view with the money view, studying trends in a long historical data set. The credit boom detection literature has also stressed the nexus between credit booms and asset prices movement. Borio and Lowe (2002) ﬁnd that swings in asset prices tend to go hand in hand with the credit cycle. I compute the gaps for broad money and asset prices for the same set of countries as before in order to test whether these gaps have better early warning qualities than credit gaps and what kind of episodes these gaps reﬂect. While detailed graphical results for each country are presented in Appendix E, consider an illustrative and representative example of the U.S. in ﬁgure 12. Although a prolonged period of positive money gaps precedes the Global Financial Crisis (ﬁgure 12, left panel), money gaps are mildly negative before the savings and loan crisis regardless of the chronology considered. Further- more, the largest spike in broad money gap dynamics occurs shortly after the Global Financial crisis between 2010 through the beginning of 2014 - the years, when QE 1, 2, and 3 were launched. More generally, I ﬁnd similar tendencies for other countries. First, there are often substantial, persistent positive money gaps preceding the Global Financial Crisis, but not necessarily before the other crises in the sample (see, for example, Sweden (ﬁgure E.3i) and Norway (ﬁgure E.3b) in Appendix E). Second, in contrast with credit gaps that plummet into negative territory with the crisis onset, money gaps typically stay positive for several quarters after the crisis onset, reﬂecting in many cases consequences of post-crisis monetary easing policies. These features may diminish early warning qualities of broad money in a horse race against credit gaps. Asset price gaps (ﬁgure 12, right panel) are larger in size than money gaps and are more volatile. At the onset date of both systemic crises in the U.S., these gaps tend to decline precipitously. The largest boom-bust dynamics is, however, observed around the dot-com bubble episode. Although the gap swings up slightly before the Global Financial Crisis, it rebounds quite quickly shortly thereafter. Again, these tendencies are representative for many countries in the sample. Periods of positive asset price gaps precede many major crises episodes (such as the Global Financial Crisis or the Heisei bubble episode in Japan in the late 1980s, to name a few prominent examples), they are generally volatile, spiking shortly thereafter. This feature could increase the false positive rate, when it comes to the early warning qualities of asset price gaps relative to credit gaps. To formalize the early warning horse race between BVAR credit gaps and their respective money and asset counter- parts, I compare the results from the corresponding pooled logit regressions (table 3). In these regressions, I consider 21This latter fall in money growth was so substantial that it revolved analogies to the downward dynamics observed during the Great Depression. Giannone, Lenza, Pill, and Reichlin (2011) conduct a detailed comparison of these two episodes. 25 each gap as an early warning indicator in isolation.22 Table 3: Crisis Predictability Results across Various Chronologies and BVAR Gaps, Full Sample LV Chronology (981 observation, 12 crises) BVX Chronology (1037 observations, 12 crises) Horizon Credit gap Money gap Asset pr. gap Credit gap Money gap Asset pr. gap Coe. ROC ROC ROC Coe. ROC Coe. ROC Coe. ROC Coe. Coe. contemp. 8:72 0.63 3.60 0.60 -0.78 0.60 12:14 0.71 3.70 0.63 0:91 0.61 1Y ahead 12:73 0.69 4.54 0.60 0.79 0.55 13:03 0.74 4.29 0.63 0.54 0.54 2Y ahead 12:17 0.70 3.83 0.61 1.15 0.58 12:11 0.73 3.62 0.61 0.90 0.58 3Y ahead 11:78 0.69 2.88 0.59 1.13 0.58 11:52 0.72 2.76 0.60 1.00 0.58 4Y ahead 11:78 0.70 2.05 0.57 0.62 0.53 11:37 0.72 1.86 0.57 0.62 0.55 ST Chronology (866 observations, 10 crises) LD Chronology (860 observations, 14 crises) Horizon Credit gap Money gap Asset pr. gap Credit gap Money gap Asset pr. gap Coe. ROC Coe. ROC Coe. ROC Coe. ROC Coe. ROC Coe. ROC contemp. 12:01 0.69 4.28 0.64 -0.35 0.55 5:64 0.63 6:44 0.73 0:65 0.60 1Y ahead 12:15 0.73 4.12 0.61 1.26 0.60 7:15 0.67 9:13 0.78 0.68 0.55 2Y ahead 11:40 0.72 3.26 0.59 1:69 0.65 7:93 0.69 11:36 0.80 1.16 0.59 3Y ahead 11:12 0.71 2.02 0.57 1:59 0.64 7:92 0.69 12:11 0.80 1:64 0.63 4Y ahead 11:42 0.71 0.97 0.55 0.92 0.59 7:64 0.68 11:27 0.78 1:75 0.64 Notes: Standard errors of pooled logit regression coecients are clustered at crisis episodes. , , stand for 1%, 5%, and 10% statistical signiﬁcance levels, respectively. Across the majority of chronologies (LV, ST, and BVX), the coecients for money gaps are insigniﬁcant, and the ROC numbers for money gaps are smaller than those of credit gaps at all horizons. The LD chronology is a notable exception, where broad money gaps are not only signiﬁcant along with credit gaps, but are actually somewhat better in their early warning qualities. The reason for this result stems from the country sample composition for this chronology. The sample primarily consists of European countries with observations surrounding the Global Financial Crisis. As discussed before, increases in broad money gaps have been quite substantial and synchronous across the countries for this particular credit boom. Asset price gaps signal the onset of the crises contemporaneously, as they rapidly decrease at this date: The pooled logit coecients are marginally signiﬁcant but negative. At longer horizons, due to a higher rate of false positives, the signiﬁcance goes away and the ROC numbers are always smaller when compared with credit gaps. For the LD chronology sample, which is largely centered around the Global Financial Crisis, there is some (albeit not very strong) signiﬁcance of asset price gaps as predictors at horizons of three and four years before to the crisis. Also in this case, 22The results convey the same message, when all three gaps are included into one pooled regression simultaneously - that is, the gap with the best early warning qualities still prevails in this setting, leaving the other competitors insigniﬁcant and their contribution to the increase in ROC mostly marginal. 26 however, credit gaps dominate in terms of statistical signiﬁcance and the ROC values. These results indicate that, on average, BVAR credit gaps provide a middle ground between asset price gaps that are more volatile and hence often prone to false positives and the credit-to-GDP gaps that target credit cycles at a lower frequency. Broad money gaps are useful predictors for a subset of episodes. That said, the ranking of early warning indicators may dier for a particular country taken individually (see, for example the performance of asset price gaps for Sweden (ﬁgure E.3i) in Appendix E) and may depend on a type of asset price considered. 7. Robustness Exercises All ﬁndings presented previously are conditional on the baseline model speciﬁcation and the assumptions of the forecasting exercise. A ﬁrst robustness check regards the credit measure in the system. I replace the broad total nonﬁnancial credit measure from the ﬂow of funds by the total loans and leases measure in the baseline VAR system and rerun the whole exercise. The latter measure is available at a monthly frequency and is narrower, as it includes credit to the nonﬁnancial sector on bank balance sheets only. The results presented in ﬁgure F.1 are quite intuitive. Major boom-bust episodes around the systemic banking crises are still reﬂected in for the alternative measure, although the bank-based credit gap predicts the savings and loan crisis, which primarily aected bank balance sheets, even earlier. Also, as to be exepcted, bank credit measure dips substantially more in 1975 to1979 - the years of a credit crunch following the banking crisis of 1974. A broader measure from the ﬂow of funds reﬂects this bust too, but the downturn is smaller (in absolute terms) quantitatively. A ﬁnal noteworthy dierence is the dot-com episode, where the bank-based measure ﬂuctuates around zero, reﬂecting the well-known fact that this particular boom episode was not funded by bank credit (Aliber and Kindelberger (2015) among others). Several studies use real credit measures in order to detect credit booms. For instance, Mendoza and Terrones (2008) use real credit per capita as a benchmark measure of credit. Overall the results for the real per capita credit measure are quite similar to the nominal credit measure (ﬁgure F.2), although the credit boom preceding the Great Recession is somewhat more protracted for the real per capita credit version. I next inspect the robustness with respect to the variables included in the baseline model speciﬁcation. There could be potential considerations of omitted variable bias or, on the contrary, the presence of some variable, such as asset prices, driving the major results. To test these hypotheses more thoroughly, I consider both a smaller system (consisting of industrial production, short-term interest rate, broad measure of money (M2) and credit) and a larger system (table F.2 for description of 16 variables included in it). Table F.3 sheds light on the forecasting qualities of the systems across rolling windows. We know from the VAR forecasting literature (see, for instance, Banbura, Giannone, and Reichlin (2010)) that the forecasting performance of BVARs can be improved once additional variables are included - that is, in medium and large systems (once proper prior shrinkage is applied). Indeed, in many rolling windows and on average across all windows (although by a narrow margin), the larger BVAR system delivers smaller forecast errors. 27 The inspection of the resulting credit gaps (ﬁgure F.3 in Appendix F) reveals, however, that the timing of the identiﬁed events across three systems is nearly identical. The addition of new variables does improve the forecasting accuracy of the system in the early 1990s (the credit crunch period) and the early 2000s (the credit boom period) consistently with the forecast errors in table F.3. Quantitative dierences in the gap estimates are, however, small. The only exception is the episode at the start of the sample for the largest VAR system in 1989. In smaller systems, both the reduced and the baseline VAR, the gap is mildly negative, whereas for the larger system it is mildly positive. In a similar vein, replacing the monetary policy rate by the shadow rate estimate of Wu and Xia (2016) during the zero lower bound period as well as including commodity prices do not aect the results substantially. I also included the national Freddie Mac housing price index for the U.S. BVAR and performed the forecasting exercises conditioning on it (rather than on real activity variables). In this case, the credit boom before the Great Recession is ﬁrst detected about a year before the crisis onset, when the trend in housing prices starts to reverse itself. This exercise again underscores the importance of the variable that is conditioned on. As housing prices themselves were the major driving force of the credit boom in the early 2000s, conditioning credit forecasts on them helps explain this boom rather than identify it in time.23 Continuing on the choice of the fundamental variable, I consider alternatives for real activity variables. For some of the advanced economies, including the U.S., baseline monthly VARs employ industrial production as real activity variable. Arguably, broader measures, such as GDP, could be a more appropriate choice. Therefore I compute credit gaps using monthly measures of real GDP constructed by Mark Watson instead of industrial production. The results are quite similar to the baseline. Major episodes are identiﬁed at the same time; minor episodes, such as a small upward deviation in 2016-2017 in the U.S., become less pronounced. The results do not change substantially also when credit forecasts are conditional on both the unemployment rate and the industrial production index in the larger system. Finally, the robustness with respect to the size of the rolling window, the forecasting horizon, and the prior tightness is examined. Varying the size of the rolling window for the U.S. between 10 and 20 years does not aect the results sig- niﬁcantly. Applying a forecast horizon of one year produces credit gaps that identify only a subset of episodes. Large credit booms are still detected but the signal becomes noisier and less persistent. For instance, there are interrupted upward deviations in the 2003 to 2007 episode. There is a beneﬁt in accounting for the forecasts at longer horizons, given that large credit booms build up gradually and are quite persistent phenomena. In the baseline speciﬁcation, prior hyperparameters, including the overall prior tightness, are set based on marginal likelihood maximization. In the robustness exercise, I relax the tightness of the prior to test to what degree the prior is driving the results (ﬁgure F.4). Although the relaxation of prior tightness somewhat increases the errors in several episodes somewhat (as is to be 23To conserve space, these and some other results in this section are omitted and available upon request. 28 expected, since prior shrinkage is no longer 'optimal' and overﬁtting becomes more prominent), the overall contours of the credit gap dynamics still remain similar (the correlation between the two credit gaps is 0.89). The episodes identiﬁed as busts typically run even deeper with a looser prior, the timing and size of the booms are quite close, although a looser prior magniﬁes the credit expansion of the late 1990s somewhat. These observations suggest that the baseline 'optimized prior helps identifying the episodes more precisely but is not solely driving the major results. 8. Concluding Remarks This paper develops a new methodology to identify credit booms and busts from BVAR forecast errors and tests the approach for 31 advanced and emerging market economies. Qualitatively, the results are intuitive and ﬁt historical evidence well. Quantitatively, the new approach can detect turning points earlier, which implies better early warning properties of these gaps ahead of crises or policy-relevant events. The VAR core of the methodology also allows to test hypotheses about the nature of the particular credit boom episode, such as the role of monetary policy rates, for example. There are several open questions for future work. First, more has to be learned about the nature of credit booms, the reasons for credit deviations from various fundamentals. The semi-structural exercise in this paper suggests that a monetary policy stance accounts for part of the explanation only, when it comes to the credit boom preceding the Global Financial Crisis. The credit gap approach in this paper does not make fully structural identifying assumptions, by letting reduced-form evidence speak. A formal identiﬁcation and joint structural modelling of the productive capacity of the economy along with the fundamentally sustainable level of credit could be a next fruitful step. Second, while this paper focuses on the totality of nonﬁnancial credit to the private sector, a more detailed look into the decomposition of credit can be a useful extension. In the context of some emerging markets and perhaps also advanced economies, accounting for the dynamics of government debt in the computation of credit gaps may lead to a fuller representation of ﬁnancial vulnerabilities and credit cycle. Finally, the credit aggregates considered in this paper largely leave out the ﬁnancial intermediation through the shadow banking system - yet another important dimension of credit cycle that needs to be properly accounted for going forward. 29 9. References Adrian, Tobias and Hyun Song Shin (2010). "Financial Intermediaries and Monetary Economics," in: Benjamin M. Friedman & Michael Woodford (eds.), Handbook of Monetary Economics, edition 1, volume 3, chapter 12: 601- 650 Elsevier. Adrian, Tobias, Emanuel Moench and Hyun Song Shin (2010). "Macro Risk Premium and Intermediary Balance Sheet Quantities," IMF Economic Review 58(1), 179-207. Afanasyeva, Elena (2013). "Atypical Behavior of Credit: Evidence from a Monetary VAR," IMFS Working paper No. 70, Goethe University Frankfurt. Afanasyeva, Elena, Sam Jerow, Seung Jung Lee, and Michele Modugno (2020). "Sowing the Seeds of Financial Imbalances: The Role of Macroeconomic Performance," FEDS Working paper 2020-028. Afanasyeva, Elena, and Jochen Guentner (2020). "Bank Market Power and the Risk Channel of Monetary Policy," Journal of Monetary Economics, forthcoming. Aliber, Robert Z. and Kindelberger Charles P. (2015). "Manias, Panics, and Crashes: A History of Financial Crises," Seventh Edition, Palgrave Macmillan, New York. Banbura, Marta, Domenico Giannone and Lucrezia Reichlin (2010). "Large Bayesian Vector Auto Regressions," Journal of Applied Econometrics 25: 71 - 92. Baron, Matthew, Emil Werner, and Wei Xiong (2018). "Banking Crises Without Panics." Working paper, Princeton mimeo. Bauwens, Luc, Gary Koop, Dimitris Korobilis, and Jeroen V.K. Rombouts (2015). "The Contribution of Structural Break Models to Forecasting Macroeconomic Series," Journal of Applied Econometrics 30(4): 596 - 620. Bernanke, Ben S. and Cara S. Lown (1991). "The Credit Crunch," Brookings Papers on Economic Activity 2: 205 - 239. Bordo, Michael D. and Joseph G. Haubrich (2010). "Credit Crises, Money Contractions: An Historical View," Journal of Monetary Economics, 57(1): 1-18. Borio, Claudio and Philip Lowe (2002). "Asset Prices, Financial and Monetary Stability: Exploring the Nexus," BIS Working Paper No. 114, July 2002. Borio, Claudio and Haibin Zhu (2012). "Capital Regulation, Risk Taking and Monetary Policy," Journal of Financial Stability 8: 236-251. 30 Brunnermeier, Markus K. and Isabel Schnabel (2016). "Bubbles and Central Banks: Historical Perspectives," In "Cen- tral Banks at a Crossroads: What Can We Learn from History?". Cambridge, UK: Cambridge University Press, 2016. Web. Buch, Claudia, Sandra Eickmeier, and Esteban Prieto (2014). "In Search for Yield? Survey-Based Evidence on Bank Risk Taking," Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control 43: 12-30. Bowman, David, Fang Cai, Sally Davies, and Steven Kamin (2015). "Quantitative Easing and Bank Lending: Evidence from Japan," Journal of International Money and Finance, 57: 15-30. Canova, Fabio (2006). "Methods for Applied Macroeconomic Research." Princeton and Oxford: Princeton University Press. Chib, Siddhartha (1995). "Marginal Likelihood from the Gibbs Output," Journal of the American Statistical Association 90(432): 1313-1321. Dell'Ariccia, Giovanni, Deniz Igan, Luc Laeven, and Hui Tong with Bas Bakker and Jerome Vandenbussche (2012). "Policies for Macroﬁnancial Stability: How to Deal with Credit Booms," IMF Discussion Note, June 2012. Drehmann, Mathias, Claudio Borio, Leonardo Gambacorta, Gabriel Jimenez and Carlos Trucharte (2010). "Counter- cyclical Capital Buers: Exploring Options," BIS Working Paper No. 317, July 2010. Elliott, Douglas J., Greg Feldberg and Andreas Lehnert (2013). "The History of Cyclical Macroprudential Policy in the United States," FEDS Working Paper No. 2013-29. Edge, Rochelle M., and Ralf R. Meisenzahl (2011). "The Unreliability of Credit-to-GDP Ratio Gaps in Real Time: Implications for Countercyclical Capital Buers," International Journal of Central Banking, Vol 7(4): 261 - 299. Giannone, Domenico, Michele Lenza and Giorgio Primiceri (2015). "Prior Selection for Vector Autoregressions," The Review of Economics and Statistics 97(2): 436 -451. Giannone, Domenico, Michele Lenza and Lucrezia Reichlin (2019). "Money, Credit, Monetary Policy and the Business Cycle in the Euro Area: What Has Changes since the Crisis?" International Journal of Central Banking, 15(5): 137 -173. Giannone, Domenico, Michele Lenza, Huw Pill and Lucrezia Reichlin (2011). "Non-Standard Monetary Measures and Monetary Developments", in: "Lessons for Monetary Policy from the Financial Crisis," eds. J. Chadha and S.Holly, Cambridge University Press. Gorton, Gary and Guillermo Ordonez (2020). "Good Booms, Bad Booms," Journal of the European Economic Association , forthcoming. 31 Gourinchas, Pierre-Olivier, Rodrigo Valdes, and Oscar Landerretche (2001). "Lending Booms: Latin America and the World," Economia, Spring: 47-99. Hamilton, James D. (2018). "Why You Should Never Use the Hodrick-Prescott Filter," The Review of Economics and Statistics, 100(5): 831-843. Ioannidou, Vasso, Steven Ongena, and Jose-Luis Peydro (2015). "Monetary Policy, Risk-Taking and Pricing: Evidence from a Quasi-Natural Experiment," Review of Finance, 19(1): 95-144. Jarocinski, Marek and Bartosz Mackowiak (2017). "Granger Causal Priority and Choice of Variables in Vector Au- toregressions," The Review of Economics and Statistics 99(2): 319 - 329. Jarocinski, Marek and Frank Smets (2008). "House Prices and the Stance of Monetary Policy," ECB No. 891 (April 2008). Jimenez, Gabriel, Steven Ongena, Jose-Luis Peydro, and Jesus Saurina (2014). "Hazardous Times for Monetary Pol- icy: What Do Twenty-Three Million Bank Loans Say about the Eects of Monetary Policy on Credit Risk-Taking?," Econometrica 82(2): 463-505. Jorda, Oscar, Moritz Schularick and Alan M. Taylor (2013). "When Credit Bites Back" Journal of Money, Credit and Banking 45(2): 3-28. Krishnamurthy, Arvind and Wenhao Li (2020). "Dissecting Mechanisms of Financial Crises: Intermediation and Sentiment." Working Paper, Stanford Graduate School of Business, mimeo. Laeven, Luc and Fabian Valencia (2013). "Systemic Banking Crises Database." IMF Economic Review 61(2): 225 - 270. Lo Duca, Marco, Anne Koban, Marisa Basten, Elias Bengtsson, Benjamin Klaus, Piotr Kusmierczyk, Jan Hannes Lang, Carsten Detken (ed.), and Tuomas Peltonen (ed.) (2017). "A New Database for Financial Crises in European Countries," ESRB Occasional Paper Series No. 13, July 2017. Mendoza, Enrique G. and Marco E. Terrones (2008). "An Anatomy of Credit Booms: Evidence From Macro Aggregates and Micro Data," NBER working paper 14049. Minsky, Hyman P. (1986). "Stabilizing the Unstable Economy," Yale University Press, New Haven and London. Schularick, Moritz and Alan M. Taylor (2012). "Credit Booms Gone Bust: Monetary Policy, Leverage Cycles, and Financial Crises, 1870 - 2008," American Economic Review 102(2): 1029-1061. 32 Shiller, Robert J. (2008). "Understanding Recent Trends in House Prices and Home Ownership," in Housing, Housing Finance and Monetary Policy, Jackson Hole Conference Series, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City: 85-123 . Shiratsuka, Shigenori (2005). "The Asset Price Bubble in Japan in the 1980s: Lessons for Financial and Macroeconomic Stability," BIS Papers chapters, in: Bank for International Settlements (ed.), Real estate indicators and ﬁnancial stability, volume 21, pages 42-62 Bank for International Settlements. Sims, Christopher A. and Tao Zha (1998). "Bayesian Methods for Dynamic Multivariate Models," International Economic Review 39(4): 949-968. Taylor, John B. (2007). "Housing and Monetary Policy," panel intervention in the Annual Economic Symposium organized by the Kansas City Fed in Jackson Hole. Villani, Mattias (2009). "Steady-State Priors for Vector Autoregressions," Journal of Applied Econometrics 24(4): 630-650. Waggoner, Daniel F. and Tao Zha (1999). "Conditional Forecasts in Dynamic Multivariate Models," Review of Economics and Statistics 81(4): 639-651. Wu, Jing C. and Fan D. Xia (2016). "Measuring the Macroeconomic Impact of Monetary Policy at the Zero Lower Bound," Journal of Money, Credit and Banking 48(2-3):253-291. 33 Appendix A. Data Table A.1: Data and Transformations Used in the Baseline Monetary VAR Models and Credit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries. No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb Australia Monetary VAR: 1978M2 - 2012M12 1 Unemployment Rate FRED Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Levela yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 MSCI Australia, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks, Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Level yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1978Q2 - 2012Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Austria Monetary VAR: 1997M10 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index FRED Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 MSCI Austria, National Currencyd MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currencyd Oesterreichische Log-Level yes Nationalbank 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currencyd Oesterreichische Log-Level yes Nationalbank 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector by Do- Oesterreichische Log-Level yes mestic Banks, National Currencyd Nationalbank Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1997Q4 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd IFS Levelc yes Belgium Monetary VAR: 1996M12 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 MSCI Belgium, National Currencyd MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currencyd National Bank of Log-Level yes Belgium 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currencyd National Bank of Log-Level yes Belgium Continued on next page 34 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector by FRED Log-Levelaa yes Domestic Banks Adjusted for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1996Q4 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd FRED Levelc yes Brazil Monetary VAR: 1995M1 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 Yahoo IBOVESPA Yahoo Finance Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector by Do- FRED Log-Levela yes mestic Banks Adjusted for Breaks, National Cur- rency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1996Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Canada Monetary VAR: 1970M1 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 MSCI Canada, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector by Do- FRED Log-Levela yes mestic Banks Adjusted for Breaks, National Cur- rency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1970Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Chile Monetary VAR: 1987M12 - 2008M12 1 Unemployment Rate (population aged 15 years and IFS Level yes older) 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 4 MSCI Chile, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no Continued on next page 35 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks: Claims on the Private Sec- IFS Log-Level yes tor, National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1996Q1 - 2008Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Czech Republic Monetary VAR: 1994M6 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Commercial Bank Lending Rate over Deposit Rate IFS Level no Spread 4 Share Price Index Bloomberg Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector by Do- FRED Log-Levela yes mestic Banks Adjusted for Breaks, National Cur- rency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1995Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Finland Monetary VAR: 1996M1 - 2016M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Money Market Rate IFS Level no 4 Industrial Share Price Indexd IFS Log-Level no 5 Finnish Contribution to the M1 Monetary Aggre- Bank of Finland Log-Level yes gate, National Currencyd 6 Finnish Contribution to the M2 Monetary Aggre- Bank of Finland Log-Level yes gate, National Currencyd 7 Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector by Domestic FRED Log-Levela yes Banks Adjusted for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1996Q1 - 2016Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd IFS Levelc yes France Monetary VAR: 1993M4 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes Continued on next page 36 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb 3 Central Bank Discount Rate FRBOG/IF Level no 4 MSCI France, National Currencyd MSCI Log-Level no 5 French Contribution to the M1 Monetary Aggre- Banque de France Log-Level yes gate, National Currencyd 6 French Contribution to the M3 Monetary Aggre- Banque de France Log-Level yes gate, National Currencyd 7 Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector by Domestic FRED Log-Levela yes Banks Adjusted for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1993Q2 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency (converted IFS Levelc yes from USD to EUR) Germany Monetary VAR: 1970M1 - 1998M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Discount Rate FRBOG/IF Level no 4 MSCI Germany MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Banking Institutions Claims on Private Sector, Na- IFS Log-Level yes tional Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1979Q1 - 1998Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency (converted FRED Levelc yes to DM from EUR) Hong Kong Monetary VAR: 1997M1 - 2017M12 1 Unemployment Rate IFS Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Discount Rate IFS Level no 4 Hang Seng Index Yahoo Finance Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency Hong Kong Census and Log-Level yes Statistics Department 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Sector, Ad- FRED Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1997Q2 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Continued on next page 37 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb Ireland Monetary VAR: 1991M1 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 Yahoo ISEQd Yahoo Finance Log-Level no 5 Contribution to M1 Monetary Aggrgeate, National Central Statistics Log-Level yes Currencyd Oce: Ireland 6 Contribution to M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Central Statistics Log-Level yes Currencyd Oce: Ireland 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Sector, Ad- FRED Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1991Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd IFS Levelc yes Italy Monetary VAR: 1999M1 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 FTSE MIB Indexd Bloomberg Log-Level no 5 Italian Contribution to M1 Monetary Aggrgeate, Bank of Italy Log-Level yes National Currencyd 6 Italian Contribution to M3 Monetary Aggregate, Bank of Italy Log-Level yes National Currencyd 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Sector, Ad- FRED Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1999Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd IFS Levelc yes Japan Monetary VAR: 1970M1 - 2016M12 1 Industrial Production Index FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Discount Rate FRED Level no 4 MSCI Japan, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggrgeate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Sector, Ad- FRED Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1970Q1 - 2016Q4 Continued on next page 38 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Korea Monetary VAR: 1978M1 - 2012M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Discount Rate IFS Level no 4 MSCI Korea, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks, Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Level yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1978Q1 - 2012Q3 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Luxembourg Monetary VAR: 1999M1 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 Luxembourg Stock Exchange Indexd Bloomberg Log-Level no 5 M1 Contribution, National Currencyd Banque Centrale du Log-Level yes Luxembourg 6 M2 Contribution, National Currencyd Banque Centrale du Log-Level yes Luxembourg 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Sector, Ad- FRED Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1999Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd IFS Levelc yes Malaysia Monetary VAR: 1981M1 - 2016M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Base Lending Rate over 3-Month Time Deposit IFS Level no Rate 4 MSCI Malaysia, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Sector by Domestic FRED Log-Levela yes Banks, Adjusted for Breaks, National Currency Continued on next page 39 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1991Q1 - 2016Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Mexico Monetary VAR: 1978M1 - 2008M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 Total Share Price Index for Mexico FRED Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks, Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Level yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1993Q1 - 2008Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes New Zealand Monetary VAR: 1988M9 - 2010M12 1 Unemployment (in thsd. persons) FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 MSCI New Zealand, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks, Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Level yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1989Q1 - 2010Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Norway Monetary VAR: 1979M1 - 2014M12 1 Industrial Production Index FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 MSCI Norway, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Corporations, BIS Log-Levela yes Adjusted for Breaks, National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1979Q1 - 2014Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Continued on next page 40 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb Poland Monetary VAR: 1997M1 - 2016M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 WIG Index Bloomberg Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Corporations, FRED Log-Levela yes Adjusted for Breaks, National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1997Q1 - 2016Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Portugal Monetary VAR: 1995M1 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 PSI20 Indexd Bloomberg Log-Level no 5 M1 Portuguese Contribution, National Currencyd Bank of Portugal Log-Level yes 6 M2 Portuguese Contribution, National Currencyd Bank of Portugal Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Nonﬁnancial Corporations, FRED Log-Levela yes Adjusted for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap:1995Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd IFS Levelc yes Singapore Monetary VAR: 1991M1 - 2017M12 1 Manufacturing Production Index IFS Log-Level* yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Deposit Rate IFS Level no 4 MSCI Singapore, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks, Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Level yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1991Q1 - 2017Q2 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Continued on next page 41 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb Slovak Republic Monetary VAR: 1997M11 - 2017M12 1 Registered Unemployment Rate FRED Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 3-Month Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 SKSM Index Bloomberg Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency Slovak National Bank Log-Level yes 6 M3 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency Slovak National Bank Log-Level yes 7 Loans to Households and Non-Proﬁt Organizations, Slovak National Bank Log-Level yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1997Q4 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes South Africa Monetary VAR: 1974M6 - 2012M12 1 Business Conﬁdence Index FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Discount Rate FRED Level no 4 Share Price Index: Industry and Commerce IFS Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD FRED Log- Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector Ad- BIS Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1974Q3 - 2012Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Spain Monetary VAR:1993M1 - 2017M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Short-Term Interbank Rate FRED Level no 4 MSCI Spain, National Currencyd MSCI Log-Level no 5 Long-Term Government Bond Yield FRED Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, Spain Contribution Na- Central Bank of Spain Log-Level yes tional Currencyd 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector Ad- BIS Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currencyd Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1995Q1 - 2017Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currencyd FRED Levelc yes Continued on next page 42 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb Sweden Monetary VAR:1971M1 - 2016M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 MSCI Sweden, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate relative to the USD IFS Log-Level no 6 M3 Index FRED Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to Private Non-Financial Sector Ad- BIS Log-Levela yes justed for Breaks, National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1980Q1 - 2016Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Switzerland Monetary VAR: 1985M1 - 2016M12 1 Registered Unemployment Rate FRED Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 MSCI Switzerland, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks: Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Levela yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1985Q1 - 2016Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes Turkey Monetary VAR: 1988M1 - 2008M12 1 Industrial Production Index IFS Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Discount Rate FRED Level no 4 MSCI Turke, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 Exchange Rate against the USD FRED Log-Level no 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency IFS Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks: Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Levela yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1998Q1 - 2008Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes Continued on next page 43 Table A.1 - Continued from previous page No. Series Name Retrieved from Transformationa Seasonal Adjustmentb United Kingdom Monetary VAR: 1987M1 - 2016M12 1 Industrial Production Index FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index IFS Log-Level yes 3 Central Bank Policy Rate BIS Level no 4 MSCI UK, National Currency MSCI Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 6 M2 Monetary Aggregat, National Currencye FRED Log-Level yes 7 Deposit Money Banks: Claims on Private Sector, IFS Log-Levela yes National Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1987Q1 - 2016Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency IFS Levelc yes United States of America Monetary VAR: 1959M1 - 2018M12 1 Industrial Production Index FRED Log-Level yes 2 Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: FRED Log-Level yes All Items 3 Eective Federal Funds Rate FRED Level no 4 S&P 500 R. Shiller Data Base Log-Level no 5 M1 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 6 M2 Monetary Aggregate, National Currency FRED Log-Level yes 7 Total Credit to the Nonﬁnancial Sector, National Flow of Funds Log-Levela yes Currency Credit-to-GDP Gap: 1959Q1 - 2018Q4 8 GDP, Current Prices, National Currency FRED Levelc yes aIf marked, the time series is originally available at quarterly frequency and is interpolated to monthly frequency with cubic splines. bIf the corresponding macroeconomic time series is not seasonally adjusted in the original source, I remove seasonality with the X12 procedure of the Census Bureau. Financial time series are not seasonally adjusted. cTo construct the credit-to-GDP gaps, I form the credit-to-GDP ratio using the same credit measure as in monetary BVAR. This ratio is then logged and HP-ﬁltered with a smoothing parameter = 400000. dNational currency refers to the euro for these countries. Data Sources Banca d'Italia Monetary Aggregates statistics, https://infostat.bancaditalia.it/inquiry/home?spyglass/taxo:CUBESET =/PUBBL 00/PUBBL 00 02 01 04/PUBBL 00 02 01 04 03&ITEMSELEZ=AGGM0300-true&OPEN=false /&ep:LC=EN&COMM=BANKITALIA&ENV=LIVE&CTX=DIFF&IDX=2&/view:CUBEIDS=/×tamp= 1582823484790. 44 Banco de Espana:˜ Monetary Aggregates statistics, https://www.bde.es/webbde/en/estadis/infoest/bolest1.html Banco de Portugal: Monetary Aggregates statistics, https://www.bportugal.pt/en/page/estatisticas. Bank of Finland Statistics, https://www.suomenpankki.ﬁ/en/Statistics/mﬁ-balance-sheet/. Banque Centrale du Luxembourg, Statistics, http://www.bcl.lu/en/statistics/series statistiques luxembourg/index.html. Banque de France Monetary Statistics, http://webstat.banque-france.fr/en/browse.do?node=5384975. Bank of International Settlements (BIS): credit to the non-ﬁnancial sector database, https://www.bis.org/statistics/totcredit.htm Bank of International Settlements (BIS): central bank policy rates, https://www.bis.org/statistics/cbpol.htm. Bloomberg Database, retrieved from the terminal at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board, Washington, D.C. Central Statistics Oce: Ireland, https://www.cso.ie/en/statistics/keyeconomicindicators/. Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED, https://fred.stlouisfed.org. Financial Accounts of the United States, Flow of Funds, https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/z1/. Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department, https://www.censtatd.gov.hk/hkstat/. International Financial Statistics (IFS), IMF Data Set, https://data.imf.org/?sk=4C514D48-B6BA-49ED-8AB9- 52B0C1A0179B. Accessed from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserved System. Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Share Price Indexes, https://ﬁnance.yahoo.com/quote/MSCI/history/. National Bank of Belgium, statistics on monetary aggregates: https://stat.nbb.be/index.aspx?queryid=90. Oesterreichische Nationalbank, statistics on monetary aggregates: https://www.oenb.at/en/Statistics/Standardized- Tables/OeNB-Eurosystem-and-Monetary-Indicators-/Monetary-Aggregates-Consolidated-MFI-Balance-Sheet- .html. Online data archive updated and maintained by Robert Shiller, www.econ.yale.edu/ shiller/data.htm. Slovak National Bank, monetary aggregates statistics, https://www.nbs.sk/en/monetary-policy/macroeconomic-database/macroeconomic-database-chart. Yahoo Finance Stock Price Index Data, https://ﬁnance.yahoo.com/quote/YHOO/history?p=YHOO. 45 Appendix B. BVAR Credit Gaps and Two-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps 46 (a) Australia (b) Austria (c) Belgium 47 (d) Brazil (e) Canada (f) Chile (g) Czech Republic (h) Finland (i) France Figure B.1: BVAR and Two-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: Australia - France Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). For Australia, AZ stands for Aliber and Kindleberger (2015) and BS stands for Brunnermeier and Schnabel (2016). (a) Germany (b) Hong Kong (c) Ireland 48 (d) Italy (e) Japan (f) South Korea (g) Luxembourg (h) Malaysia (i) Mexico Figure B.2: BVAR and Two-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: Germany - Mexico Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). (a) New Zealand (b) Norway (c) Poland 49 (d) Portugal (e) Singapore (f) Slovak Republic (g) South Africa (h) Spain (i) Sweden Figure B.3: BVAR and Two-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: New Zealand - Sweden Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). (a) Switzerland (b) Turkey 50 (c) United Kingdom (d) United States of America Figure B.4: BVAR and One-SidedCredit-to-GDP Gaps across Countries: Switzerland - USA Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). Appendix C. Real-Time Data Set and Timing: U.S. Example In the baseline VAR, industrial production (IP), consumer price index (CPI), both monetary aggregates as well as the total nonﬁnancial credit aggregate are subject to revisions in real time. The revisions are displayed in Figures C.1 C.5. I use the Archival Federal Reserve Economic Data (ALFRED) database to retrieve the real-time vintages for IP, CPI, M1 and M2. ALFRED also provides a more recent portion of vintages of the total nonﬁnancial credit series produced by the Flow of Funds. These vintages start in 2014. In addition, I use internal databases of the Federal Reserve Board to retrieve vintages of the credit variable starting from 1996. The Federal Funds Rate and the stock market prices are not revised. Figure C.1: Year-on-Year Growth (Percent) of the Industrial Production Index across Various Data Vintages. Quantitatively, the revisions are most sizeable for real activity variables and for the Flow of Funds credit aggregate. The revisions stem from updates in aggregate calculations as well as deﬁnitional changes. For the Flow of Funds credit aggregates, deﬁnitional changes can lead to quite sizeable revisions in some quarters, for instance, when the coverage of ﬁnancial institutions expands. Flow of Funds publishes many of the changes in deﬁnitions and computational methodology of their aggregate variables here: https://www.federalreserve.gov/apps/fof/FOFHighlight. aspx. As for the timing, Flow of Funds credit aggregates are released at quarterly frequency and with a delay of about one quarter. For instance, the vintage covering the data through the fourth quarter of a respective year, is typically released in the second week of March of the next year. All other variables in the VAR are updated sooner and often at higher frequency than the credit variable. In choosing the corresponding real-time vintage of those variables, I pick the vintage released closest to the corresponding date of the Flow of Funds release. That way, all variables at a certain point in time would adequately reﬂect the (policy makers) information set at that time. 51 Figure C.2: Year-on-Year Growth (Percent) of the Consumer Price Index across Various Data Vintages. Figure C.3: Year-on-Year Growth (Percent) of the M1 Monetary Aggregate across Various Data Vintages. 52 Figure C.4: Year-on-Year Growth of the M2 Monetary Aggregate across Various Data Vintages. Notes: Time is in months. Growth rates are in percent. Figure C.5: Levels and Year-on-Year Growth Rates of the Total Nonﬁnancial Credit across Various Data Vintages. Notes: Time is in months. Credit volume is expressed in levels (Billions of USD) in the left panel and in year-on-year growth rates in percent in the right panel. 53 Appendix D. Countries in Burns-Mitchell Diagrams and Pooled Logit Regressions by Chronology The countries below have crises within their samples timed according to the corresponding chronology and have at least four years of computed credit gaps preceding the crisis onset. The resulting selection is illustarted in the table below. Country LV Chronology BVX Chronology ST Chronology LD Chronology Austria x x Australia x x Belgium x x x x Czech Republic x Finland x France x x x x Germany x Japan x xx x Malaysia x x Norway xx Poland x Portugal x x x x Slovak Republic x South Korea x x Spain x x x x Sweden xx xx xx xx Switzerland x x x UK x x x x USA xx xx xx Notes: LV refers to Laeven and Valencia (2013), BVX refers to Baron et al. (2018), ST refers to Schularick and Taylor (2012), and LD refers to Lo Duca et al. (2017). 'x' indicates a crisis episode, 'xx' indicates two separate crisis episodes that satisfy the selection criteria. 54 Appendix E. BVAR-Based Gaps for Broad Money and Asset Prices 55 (a) Australia (b) Austria (c) Belgium 56 (d) Brazil (e) Canada (f) Chile (g) Czech Republic (h) Finland (i) France Figure E.1: BVAR Gaps for Broad Money and Asset Prices across Countries: Australia - France Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). For Australia, AZ stands for Aliber and Kindleberger (2015) and BS stands for Brunnermeier and Schnabel (2016). (a) Germany (b) Hong Kong (c) Ireland 57 (d) Italy (e) Japan (f) South Korea (g) Luxembourg (h) Malaysia (i) Mexico Figure E.2: BVAR Gaps for Broad Money and Asset Prices across Countries: Germany - Mexico Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). (a) New Zealand (b) Norway (c) Poland 58 (d) Portugal (e) Singapore (f) Slovak Republic (g) South Africa (h) Spain (i) Sweden Figure E.3: BVAR Gaps for Broad Money and Asset Prices across Countries: New Zealand - Sweden Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). (a) Switzerland (b) Turkey 59 (c) United Kingdom (d) United States of America Figure E.4: BVAR Gaps for Broad Money and Asset Prices across Countries: Switzerland - USA Notes: Time on the horizontal axis is in quarters. Credit gaps are expressed in percentage points. Vertical lines signify the onset of crises according to the following chronologies: ST - Schularick and Taylor (2012), BVX - Baron et al. (2019), LV - Laeven and Valencia (2013), LD - Lo Duca et al. (2017). In case of LD chronology, indicates a residual event (rather than a systemic crisis). Appendix F. Robustness Results Table F.2: Data and Data Transformations in the Extended Monetary VAR (U.S.) Variable Transformation Industrial Production Log-Level Consumer Price Index (CPI) Log-Level Unemployment Rate Level Producer Price Index (PPI) Log-Level Federal Funds Rate (FFR) Level Oil Price Log-Level Stock Prices (S&P 500 composite) Log-Level Prime Loan Rate Level 1 Year Bond Rate Level 3 Years Bond Rate Level 5 Years Bond Rate Level 10 Years Bond Rate Level M1 Log-Level MZM Log-Level M2 Log-Level Total Loans and Leases Log-Level Notes: All data series are retrieved from the FRED. 60 Table F.3: Root Mean Squared Errors (RMSE)aof Forecasts in Total Loans and Leases (U.S.) 1988b 1989 1990 1991 1992 (1989-1992)c (1990-1993) (1991-1994) (1993-1995) (1993-1996) 4VAR 3.93 11.13 8.96 2.39 8.38 7VAR 3.13 10.69 11.00 3.60 10.91 16VAR 3.78 11.26 7.37 2.50 9.64 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 (1994-1997) (1995-1998) (1996-1999) (1997-2000) (1998-2001) 4VAR 6.18 3.13 2.94 1.35 2.13 7VAR 4.81 1.58 4.86 1.52 2.25 16VAR 4.80 1.44 1.97 1.37 4.34 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 (1999-2002) (2000-2003) (2001-2004) (2002-2005) (2003-2006) 4VAR 3.01 2.01 4.18 11.64 5.55 7VAR 3.11 2.73 5.41 9.66 5.74 16VAR 2.34 3.81 3.25 11.35 3.49 2003 2004 2005 2006 all windows (2004-2007) (2005-2008) (2006-2009) (2007-2010) (average) 4VAR 12.50 6.34 3.16 1.87 5.30 7VAR 12.93 4.22 2.83 4.17 5.53 16VAR 9.79 2.64 1.26 2.58 4.68 H (ytyˆt)2 = aReported RMSEs are somputed with respect to the forecast mean across all horizons, i.e. RMS E = s tP1 H , where H is the forecast horizon and yˆtis the forecast mean. Replacing the mean by the median does not change the results substantially. The smallest RMSEs are in bold. The year denotes the last year in the 15 year estimation rolling window. The year span denotes the forecasting period of the particular rolling window. 61 Figure F.1: Credit Gap Values for Total Loans and Leases (U.S.) and the Baseline Flow of Funds Total Nonﬁnancial Credit Meassure. Notes: Positive values indicate atypical credit expansions. Negative values indicate atypical credit contractions. Time is in months, credit gap is expressed in percentage points. 62 Figure F.2: Credit Gap Values for Total Loans and Leases (U.S.) for Baseline Speciﬁcation and for an Alternative Speciﬁcation with Real Total Loans and Leases Per Capita as Credit Measure. Notes: Positive values indicate atypical credit expansions. Negative values indicate atypical credit contractions. Time is in months, credit gap is expressed in percentage points. Figure F.3: Credit Gap Values for Total Loans and Leases (U.S.) with for the Baseline, Smaller and Larger VAR Systems. Notes: Positive values indicate atypical credit expansions. Negative values indicate atypical credit contractions. Time is in months, credit gap is expressed in percentage points. 63 Figure F.4: Credit Gap Values for Total Loans and Leases (U.S.) for Baseline (Optimized) Prior Hyperparameters and for a Looser Prior. Notes: Positive values indicate atypical credit expansions. Negative values indicate atypical credit contractions. Time is in months, credit gap is expressed in percentage points. 64 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 21:52:02 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 05:53p Can Forecast Errors Predict Financial Crises? Exploring the Properties of a New Multivariate Credit Gap PU 05:53p FIDELITY MINERALS : Early Warning Report PU 05:53p FIDELITY MINERALS : Early Warning News Release PU 05:53p FIDELITY MINERALS : Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing PU 05:53p FIDELITY MINERALS : Announces Private Placement Financing PU 05:53p GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day DJ 05:53p LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day DJ 05:52p SPONSORSONE : Announces Warrant Extension AQ 05:48p SILVERCREST METALS : Majority Voting Policy PU 05:46p Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Global Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa) Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Incidences of Cancer to Boost Growth | Technavio BU