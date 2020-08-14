Can U.S. retail sector's 'V-shaped' rebound jump the fiscal cliff?

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Even with nearly a fifth of the labor
force collecting unemployment benefits in July, Americans
continued spending with relative gusto, driving retail sales
back to pre-coronavirus levels as they shifted shopping online,
brought their food home, and stocked up on new appliances.
The downside: It was government money they spent, and that
is now drying up even as a recent spate of unexpectedly upbeat
economic data - including a larger-than-expected rise in
payrolls last month and the first drop below 1 million in weekly
new jobless claims since March - takes the pressure off Congress
to renew the unemployment benefit supplement and business loan
programs that ended last month.
The dilemma is a stark one as the United States ends its
first half-year of pandemic confusion. Is the economy on its way
back as consumers and businesses learn to live with new health
risks, or nearing a more serious nosedive?
Consumer spending drives about two-thirds of the U.S.
economy, and the July numbers "are encouraging because they
suggest the recovery has continued to grind on even in the fact
of the resurgence in virus cases," wrote Michael Pearce, senior
U.S. economist for Capital Economics. Though the loss of
unemployment income, if it persists, "poses a downside risk to
spending in the near term ... consumption growth will recover
gradually from here."
Oxford Economics senior U.S. economist Lydia Boussour, by
contrast, called the July number "sobering" because it was below
expectations, and signaled consumers were already growing
cautious through July as the growth in coronavirus cases
rebounded and some states imposed new restrictions, unemployment
remained high, and the expiration of government benefits
approached.
The 1.2% jump in retail sales was "only half the expected
gain," she wrote, and "underscores that wary consumers have
turned more cautious ... The recovery in consumption ... will be
restrained by income cliffs and renewed virus fear."
Those two views - of a recovery grinding ahead as people
adapt and health risks are gradually controlled, or of massive
family and business failures in the near future - are at the
root of a stalemate in the U.S. Congress that saw lawmakers head
home until September with no sign of progress on a new stimulus
package.
That makes August a test of whether daily growth in
coronavirus cases will continue a recent decline even as some
schools and colleges reopen, whether the economy will continue
to grow despite the health risks, and whether unemployed
Americans have managed to put enough in the bank to get them
through until their jobs return.
The extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits paid from
roughly April through July, along with loans to businesses, led
to a record increase in personal savings and allowed some
households to pay down debts. Some Federal Reserve officials
have noted that puts "firepower" in the hands of businesses and
households that could tide them over for a while.
Recent data through July, for example, showed overall
bankruptcies down 25% over the same seven-month period in 2019.
But the vice may tighten fast. A moratorium on evictions has
expired: that means grim choices ahead for families that had
used rent money for food or other purchases in recent months.
And the details of the spending report show similarly tough
decisions for others, particularly those among the millions who
have been laid off from restaurant and hospitality jobs.
High-frequency data has shown that growth in traffic to
those sorts of businesses has plateaued, and the July sales
statistic backed that up. Americans got their calories and their
beer and wine - but from online orders or directly from grocery
and liquor stores, not in restaurants, where spending remained
20% off last July's level.
That means a different labor market emerging that may need
fewer workers than before, no guarantee of an easy transition
for those caught in it, and a need for more government help to
ease the crunch.
The failure to renew benefits will "reverberate across the
economy," analysts from the Washington-based Peterson Institute
for International Economics said, with a potential $500 billion
drop in personal income following the expiration of government
programs causing a jump of as much as 5% in the unemployment
rate - back towards the record level hit in April.
The unemployment rate dipped to 10.2% in July after hitting
14.7% in April, with the U.S. economy still about 14 million
jobs below where it was before the coronavirus lockdowns began.
Economic policymakers are wary of the evolving dilemma.
"Consumers are still spending," Dallas Fed President Robert
Kaplan said on Friday, noting how the trillions of dollars
pumped into the economy by the massive stimulus package passed
by Congress in March and programs from the U.S. central bank and
others "helped make our economic statistics somewhat better."
Kaplan said he was worried the risks from a loss of benefits
are real given the large number of unemployed workers.
"I am still concerned how quickly they will be able to get
back to work," he said. "If they have to shift industries how
long that will take ... Not only will you not have a job, will
you be able to make ends meet?"
