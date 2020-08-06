Can You Imagine : Appoints Jeff Forman New CEO

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Can You Imagine LLC ("CYI"), a leading producer of gifts for multifamily industry property managers, today announced the appointment of Jeff Forman as Chief Executive Officer.

Jeff brings a wealth of experience to the company. He will play a key role in its growth, with a strong initial focus on the core apartment community market, as well as on sales, marketing, and innovation for CYI.

Jeff joins the company from FTI Consulting where he served as Managing Director in their Performance Improvement practice. He has 30 years of experience in both industry and consulting including other leading positions with AlixPartners, A.T. Kearney, and CIBA Vision. Jeff's expertise is in business strategy and sales and marketing effectiveness, including customer experience and customer acquisition and retention programs.

Jeff Forman said: "I am delighted to join the outstanding team at CYI. The company's leadership, management team, and core competencies in innovation, design, and production are second to none. I look forward to growing CYI by enhancing the company's unrelenting focus on our customers and their resident acquisition and retention needs."

Jeff succeeds founder Jennifer Verdecchia who remains on the Board of Directors as Chairwoman.

Jennifer said: "I am so excited to have someone with Jeff's extensive experience in customer strategy and execution to take CYI to the next level and beyond. He brings an injection of excitement and innovation that we have not seen before. The entire Board is excited for the future of CYI under Jeff's leadership. We all look forward to working with him to realize the full potential of CYI."

About Can You Imagine:

Founded 25 years ago in Marietta, GA, CYI is the leading national producer of gifts specifically designed for the multifamily market. CYI focuses on supporting the resident retention programs of property managers with exceptionally well-designed and produced resident gifts that apply across prospect and resident touchpoints. CYI's gifts increase resident acquisition, satisfaction, and retention. Their gifts improve a property's brand and resident connection.

CYI began as, and continues to be, an innovator in the multifamily market focusing on apartment communities and partners with many of the largest property management companies in the country.

