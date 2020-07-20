Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CanSino COVID-19 vaccine shows immune response in human trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 01:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics' sign is pictured on its building in Tianjin, China

A vaccine against the coronavirus developed by CanSino Biologics Inc and China's military research unit appears to be safe and induced immune responses in most subjects in a closely-watched mid-stage study, researchers said on Monday. (https://bit.ly/39erZFn)

The CanSino candidate, Ad5-nCOV, which was tested in 508 subjects, is one of a handful of vaccines that have shown some promise in early human testing prior to much larger trials to demonstrate efficacy. Others also gearing up for such pivotal vaccine trials include Moderna Inc, BioNTech SE in partnership with Pfizer Inc.

Data from a combined early/midstage trial of a vaccine candidate being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca was also released on Monday.

A safe and effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus is seen as essential to ending a pandemic that is still raging and has claimed more than 600,000 lives worldwide.

CanSino's vaccine uses a modified common cold virus to carry genetic material from the new coronavirus into the human body, a method also used by the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Both vaccines elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses and neither prompted any serious side effects. T-cells are an important component of the immune system's attack against foreign invaders, such as viruses.

Results of both trials were released in the medical journal The Lancet.

Both studies augur well for the large Phase III trials, where the vaccines will be tested on thousands of subjects to assess their efficacy and safety, Naor Bar-Zeev and William Moss, from the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in an accompanying comment.(https://bit.ly/39kZc1Z)

"Overall, the results of both trials are broadly similar and promising," they said.

Separately, BioNTech and Pfizer said data from an early-stage trial of their experimental coronavirus vaccine showed that it prompted an immune response and was well-tolerated, similar to results seen in prior early test.

CanSino's vaccine received the greenlight to be used by China's military despite not yet undergoing the type of large-scale testing needed to prove its ability to prevent infection.

Lilly Asia Ventures, backed by U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, is CanSino's top shareholder, according to Refinitiv data. Lilly shares were up about 0.6%.

Chinese researchers in an earlier peer-reviewed paper noted that the immune responses elicited by the vaccine might be undermined if the inoculated person has already developed high-level adenovirus immunity from a previous infection.

That limitation cropped up again with Monday's results. Study authors said increasing age and high pre-existing adenovirus immunity significantly reduced immune responses to the vaccine.

Pre-existing immunity to the type of virus used to deliver the vaccine "is considered to be the biggest obstacle for the candidate ... COVID-19 vaccine to overcome," study authors said.

In some participants with adenovirus immunity, one injection might be inadequate to induce a high level of immune responses, particularly for people aged 55 years or older, researchers said, suggesting an additional dose given between the third and sixth month after the first as a potential solution.

Participants in the study conducted in Wuhan, China, were found to have adenovirus immunity and were representative of the Chinese adults, the authors acknowledged, adding that such immunity varies globally.

By Reuters Staff
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.22% 9320 Delayed Quote.20.77%
AUGUR - EURO 1.92% 16.9905 End-of-day quote.120.56%
BIONTECH SE 3.43% 87.93 Delayed Quote.151.62%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 2.17% 207.4 End-of-day quote.251.82%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 0.37% 166.435 Delayed Quote.26.27%
MODERNA, INC. -14.13% 81.2509 Delayed Quote.384.92%
PFIZER LIMITED 0.78% 4161.8 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
PFIZER, INC. 0.68% 36.495 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44pOverall amount of the eu's next long-term budget for 2021-2027 is to be 1.074 trillion euros -proposal document
RE
01:43pEu governments will have to spend 30% of the recovery fund money on meeting targets related to fighting climate change - document
RE
01:43pChevron sees 'uncertainty on the trajectory of the pandemic' -ceo wirth
RE
01:43pCHEVRON CEO MIKE WIRTH EXPECTS 'CHOPPY ECONOMIC AND PRICE ACTIVITY' DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC -Interview
RE
01:41pPositive assessment of payment requests will be subject to meeting relevant milestones and targets - document
RE
01:41pAssessment of national recovery plans to be financed by the eu recovery money will be done by eu ministers via qualified majority, based on a commission proposal
RE
01:40pOil steady as virus infections rise but hopes for vaccine lends support
RE
01:39pIn 2023, unemployment criterion for grant allocation is to be replaced by gdp fall in 2020-2021 -document
RE
01:38pGrants in 2021 and 20222 to be allocated on the basis of, among others, average unemployment in a country in 2015-2019
RE
01:38pEU leaders take 'last steps' for recovery deal after days of squabbling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German parliamentary committee to discuss Wirecard scandal next week - lawmaker
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group