Canada Acknowledges Tough Fiscal Choices in Post-Pandemic Era

By Paul Vieira



OTTAWA--Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the Liberal government will face tough decisions to stabilize public finances after deploying extraordinary fiscal measures to mitigate the fallout from the pandemic.

The comments Wednesday evening to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reflect pressure and concern domestically about the country's public finances and whether Canada is in jeopardy of losing its triple-A credit rating.

To date, the Canadian government has pledged more than 150 billion Canadian dollars (US$106.38 billion) in direct spending to individuals and businesses, along with C$170 billion in tax deferrals and other financing measures to offset the damage from the pandemic and economic restrictions in place to contain the virus's spread.

On its own, this represents about 15% of Canada's gross domestic product, or one of the highest among advanced economies, according to recent data from the International Monetary Fund. Canada's provinces have also introduced their own fiscal measures, bringing the total in Canada to roughly 16.5% of GDP, according to forecasting company Oxford Economics.

For the federal government, this means a budget deficit in the current 2020-21 fiscal year of roughly C$250 billion, or nearly 13% of GDP, according to the Canadian parliamentary budget watchdog, who in testimony this week warned lawmakers the estimate could be higher depending on further fiscal action.

During an interview with CBC, Mr. Morneau said his principal concern is to provide a bridge to help individuals and businesses survive the steep economic downturn the virus has triggered. Reducing the budget deficit will come later, he said.

Raising taxes is "not what we are thinking about right now," Mr. Morneau said. "We know that we are going to need to face up to those challenges," he said in reference to wider budget deficits and debt.

National Bank Financial said this week that Canada faces a challenge once the pandemic passes about how best to maintain its triple-A credit rating. This allows the country to borrow at relatively low rates in debt markets.

"It's unreasonable to expect deficits to simply evaporate in FY21-22--even if economies get turned back on," economists at National Bank said in a note to clients. "That means a nontrivial and quasipermanent step up in indebtedness--the stuff downside credit rating pressure is made of."

Oxford Economics said it is "far too soon" for Canada to contemplate exit strategies from its aggressive fiscal policy. "The appropriate focus now is still fighting the pandemic by supporting public health, buffering the impact to people and businesses and bolstering the emerging economic recovery."

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com