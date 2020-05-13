Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Acknowledges Tough Fiscal Choices in Post-Pandemic Era

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the Liberal government will face tough decisions to stabilize public finances after deploying extraordinary fiscal measures to mitigate the fallout from the pandemic.

The comments Wednesday evening to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reflect pressure and concern domestically about the country's public finances and whether Canada is in jeopardy of losing its triple-A credit rating.

To date, the Canadian government has pledged more than 150 billion Canadian dollars (US$106.38 billion) in direct spending to individuals and businesses, along with C$170 billion in tax deferrals and other financing measures to offset the damage from the pandemic and economic restrictions in place to contain the virus's spread.

On its own, this represents about 15% of Canada's gross domestic product, or one of the highest among advanced economies, according to recent data from the International Monetary Fund. Canada's provinces have also introduced their own fiscal measures, bringing the total in Canada to roughly 16.5% of GDP, according to forecasting company Oxford Economics.

For the federal government, this means a budget deficit in the current 2020-21 fiscal year of roughly C$250 billion, or nearly 13% of GDP, according to the Canadian parliamentary budget watchdog, who in testimony this week warned lawmakers the estimate could be higher depending on further fiscal action.

During an interview with CBC, Mr. Morneau said his principal concern is to provide a bridge to help individuals and businesses survive the steep economic downturn the virus has triggered. Reducing the budget deficit will come later, he said.

Raising taxes is "not what we are thinking about right now," Mr. Morneau said. "We know that we are going to need to face up to those challenges," he said in reference to wider budget deficits and debt.

National Bank Financial said this week that Canada faces a challenge once the pandemic passes about how best to maintain its triple-A credit rating. This allows the country to borrow at relatively low rates in debt markets.

"It's unreasonable to expect deficits to simply evaporate in FY21-22--even if economies get turned back on," economists at National Bank said in a note to clients. "That means a nontrivial and quasipermanent step up in indebtedness--the stuff downside credit rating pressure is made of."

Oxford Economics said it is "far too soon" for Canada to contemplate exit strategies from its aggressive fiscal policy. "The appropriate focus now is still fighting the pandemic by supporting public health, buffering the impact to people and businesses and bolstering the emerging economic recovery."

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:55pEastern states cattle OTH rally
PU
11:55pMLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Growing export prices push the value of Australian red meat exports up 20% in Q1
PU
11:46pUK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
RE
11:37pChina likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec
RE
11:29pTaiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts
RE
11:29pChina's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
11:25pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15pDAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan on Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Additional Oil Production Cut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group