News : Economy & Forex
Canada Added Jobs in January, Wages Accelerate -- 2nd Update

02/07/2020 | 10:25am EST

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Employment in Canada rose in January at a solid pace and the jobless rate ticked down, offering some evidence the labor market is showing signs of a rebound after a slowdown late last year.

The data could complicate expectations for a Bank of Canada rate cut later this year. Amid signs growth came to a halt in late 2019, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said last month the central bank could pivot toward a rate cut -- although that would hinge on how the data evolve.

Canada added 34,500 net new jobs in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday in its closely watched labor-force survey. The consensus was for a gain of 15,000 jobs, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was 5.5%, down from the previous month's 5.6% level and beating market expectations for 5.7%.

Average hourly wages accelerated, rising 4.2% in January from a year ago. The monthly labor report suggests hourly wages have climbed by 4% or more on a one-year basis in five of the past seven months.

"A solid result overall," said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. "The bigger story is that underlying job growth appears to remain on track."

In the previous month, Canada added 27,300 jobs. That figure was revised downward from the previous 35,200 estimate.

The Canadian employment data indicated all the jobs added in January were of the full-time variety, with the construction and manufacturing sectors doing the heavy lifting. Part-time employment fell.

When using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's jobless rate was 4.4% in January.

Hiring in Canada slowed in the second half of 2019, capped off by a steep job loss of 54,500 in November. Hiring rebounded in December and January, offsetting the November decline.

On a one-year basis, employment in Canada rose nearly 268,000, or 1.4%. Canada recorded an average monthly job gain of just over 20,000 in the past six months.

Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities, said the firmer job data and wage growth "should come as a comfort to the Bank of Canada, although we continue to monitor the extent to which strong labour market conditions support consumption going forward."

The Bank of Canada left its main interest rate unchanged last month at 1.75%, while indicating the door was open to potential rate cuts because some of the downside risks it was monitoring have weighed on growth. "Now we're assessing how big they actually are, and whether they will continue to get bigger or last longer," Mr. Poloz said.

Economists are also weighing the impact the coronavirus outbreak will have on the global and Canadian economy. Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said this week the outbreak could weigh on the Canadian economy through lower prices for crude oil and other commodities. "When the global economy is feeling a little fragile, and we've got mixed data in Canada, it's certainly not great timing," she said.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

