Canada Adds 418,500 Jobs in July

08/07/2020 | 09:00am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's labor market continues to recover after a severe pandemic-induced downturn, as the economy added jobs at a faster than expected pace. The unemployment rate also dropped sharply.

The Canadian economy added a net 418,500 jobs in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday, building on a gain of nearly one million jobs in the previous month. Market expectations were for an increase of 365,000 jobs in June, according to economists from TD Securities.

The unemployment rate in July was 10.9%, or a drop of 1.4 percentage points from the previous month. The jobless rate surged to a record 13.7% in May, after sitting at a pre-pandemic level of 5.6%.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

