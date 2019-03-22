Canada Annual Inflation Climbs 1.5% in February

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Inflation in Canada rose in February at a slightly faster-than-expected pace, pushed higher by increased costs associated with mortgage payments and fresh vegetables.

Canada's consumer-price index climbed 1.5% on a year-over-year basis in February, Statistics Canada said Friday, up from a 1.4% rise in the previous month. Market expectations were for a 1.4% increase in February, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying inflation were relatively unchanged from the previous month, with the average core CPI rate for February coming in at 1.83%. Canada's central bank sets rate policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation.

