Canada Annual Inflation Rate Returns to Positive Territory in June -- Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canada's annual inflation rate returned to positive territory in June, led by higher prices for food and shelter.

The stronger-than-anticipated advance followed two months of annual price declines and coincided with the gradual lifting of economic restrictions across the country that were aimed at limiting the spread of the new coronavirus.

Canada's consumer-price index increased 0.7% on a year-over-year basis in June, Statistics Canada said Wednesday--compared with a 0.4% decline in the previous month and a 0.2% decline in April. Markets had expected CPI to rise 0.2%, according to economists at TD Securities.

Statistics Canada said the year-over-year increase in the CPI for June, which was up 1.1 percentage points from the decline that was posted in May, marked the largest advance from a prior month in more than nine years. Food and shelter prices were the biggest contributors to the overall gain in June CPI.

CIBC World Markets economist Royce Mendes said inflation should stay in positive territory as the Canadian economy continues to reopen--though he warned that price increases will probably remain subdued. "While any fears of deflation appear premature at this point, the economy will likely only be generating modest rates of inflation even with some supply-chain disruptions," Mr. Mendes said.

Canada's economy has recovered roughly 1.2 million of the three million jobs it lost during March and April, at the height of coronavirus-related economic restrictions. Economists anticipate a sharp decline in second-quarter gross domestic product as a result of the containment measures, followed by a partial rebound in the third quarter.

The Bank of Canada, which sets interest rates to achieve and maintain 2% inflation, cut its main interest rate to near-zero in March and began large-scale asset purchases, also known as quantitative easing, to address strains in financial markets and provide additional stimulus.

The central bank's preferred measures for underlying inflation strengthened in June, according to Statistics Canada, with the average core CPI at 1.73% compared with 1.63% in May.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said last week that interest rates are likely to remain at their current level until the bank's 2% inflation target can be sustainably achieved. Policy makers at the bank have said that could take two years or longer.

In June, food prices advanced 2.7% on a 12-month basis, while shelter prices increased 1.7%. Gasoline prices were down 15.7% on an annual basis, compared with a 29.8% decline in the previous month, as the economy reopened and local travel increased.

Excluding gasoline, CPI rose 1.2% on an annual basis.

