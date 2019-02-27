Log in
Canada Annual Inflation Rises 1.4% In January

02/27/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Inflation in Canada slowed in January as gasoline prices fell for a third straight month and transitory pressures from some service sectors dissipated.

Canada's consumer-price index rose 1.4% on a year-over-year basis in January, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, down from a 2.0% increase in the previous month. The January rise in the consumer-price index matched market expectations, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's preferred measures for underlying inflation were unchanged compared to the previous month, with the average annual gain for the three core-inflation measures holding firm at 1.9%. Canada's central bank sets rate policy to achieve and maintain 2% inflation. 

  Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

