Canada Building Permits Rise 7.4% in December

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian building permits issued by municipalities climbed in December, led by strong advances in multifamily and commercial permits.

The total value of building permits in December increased 7.4% to a seasonally adjusted 8.67 billion Canadian dollars ($6.52 billion), Statistics Canada said Monday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

December's increase in building permits comes after a revised 3.5% decline in the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, the overall value of permits issued fell 1.8% in December. Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit does not guarantee that construction is imminent. The value of residential permits was up 6.8% to C$5.04 billion in December from the previous month, on advances in multifamily permits. Nonresidential permits rose 8.3% to C$3.63 billion because of higher demand to erect commercial and government buildings.

