Canada Building Permits Rose in June

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian building permits issued by municipalities rose in June to come close to levels that were recorded before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The total value of building permits in June increased 6.2% from the previous month, Statistics Canada said Friday. In the previous month, the value of building permits rose a revised 23.1%, after sharp declines that were recorded in March and April.

On a year-over-year basis, the overall value of permits issued was down 2.3% in June.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit does not guarantee that construction is imminent.

Statistics Canada said a mixed use redevelopment project worth nearly 700 million Canadian dollars (about $520 million) helped raise the total national value of building permits to a level that was comparable to levels seen before the new coronavirus pandemic began.

The data agency said the value of residential permits climbed 7% in June to C$5.35 billion. Nonresidential permits were up 4.6% to C$2.71 billion.

