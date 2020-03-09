Log in
Canada Building Permits Up 4% In January

03/09/2020 | 09:12am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian building permits issued by municipalities climbed in January, led by a strong advance in multifamily permits.

The total value of building permits in January increased 4% to a seasonally adjusted 9.25 billion Canadian dollars ($6.89 billion), Statistics Canada said Monday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

January's advance in building permits comes after a revised 9.9% gain in the previous month.

On a year-over-year basis, the overall value of permits issued rose 11.2% in January.

Building permits provide an early indication of construction activity in Canada and are based on a survey of 2,400 municipalities, representing 95% of the country's population. The issuance of a permit doesn't guarantee that construction is imminent.

The value of residential permits was up 12.7% to C$5.78 billion in January, led by a strong advance in multifamily permits. Nonresidential permits declined 7.8% to C$3.47 billion.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

