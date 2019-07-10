Canada Central Bank, Holding Steady, Flags Trade Concerns -- Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and warned global trade tensions present a "wild card" that threatens to derail recent improvements in the Canadian economy.

In a policy statement issued alongside the rate decision on Wednesday, the central bank said there is growing evidence that trade tensions are having a material impact on the global economic outlook.

Canada's domestic growth is bouncing back from a slowdown that began in late 2018, it said, but trade conflicts will continue to weigh on business investment and exports.

"While recent export data for Canada have been encouraging, the trade environment continues to be the biggest wild card in our outlook," Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said in a press conference. She said trade conflicts and geopolitical tensions have taken a bigger toll than previously anticipated.

Central banks around the world have signaled they are prepared to ease monetary policy in response to worries about trade conflicts and slowing global growth. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the economic outlook hasn't improved in recent weeks, an indication the U.S. central bank could be prepared to cut its benchmark short-term interest rate when officials meet this month.

The Bank of Canada said the degree of stimulus it is currently providing to the economy remains appropriate. It said policy makers would continue to monitor incoming data while paying particular attention to developments in the country's energy sector, which accounts for roughly 10% of total output, and the impact of trade conflicts on Canada's outlook for growth and inflation.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said the Canadian economy continues to face a number of challenges, which include pressure related to trade. "Until such time as those headwinds worsen or dissipate, then we're content with today's setting of interest rates," Mr. Poloz said.

The decision to keep the key rate unchanged was widely expected. A majority of primary dealers of Canadian government securities surveyed by The Wall Street Journal last week said they expect the central bank to remain on hold over the next 12 months.

The Bank of Canada indicated in April that it was setting aside its bias toward higher interest rates because of a slowdown in domestic growth and rising concerns over global trade. The key rate has remained unchanged at 1.75% since October 2018.

The central bank said on Wednesday that it now anticipates real gross domestic product growth of about 1.3% in 2019, up slightly from its previous estimate of 1.2%. The stronger growth forecast for this year is largely the result of a sharp increase in the bank's second-quarter growth forecast, which it now estimates at 2.3% annualized instead of 1.3%.

The bank attributed much of the boost in its second-quarter forecast to temporary factors, including a surge in oil production and a bounceback from weather-related slowdowns earlier this year.

Looking further ahead, Canada's real GDP growth is expected to average around 2% in 2020 and 2021.

The central bank said an escalation in trade conflicts remains the biggest downside risk to the global and Canadian economic outlook. Trade policy uncertainty is currently expected to lower the level of Canada's exports and business investment by around 1.5% and 3% respectively by the end of 2021.

Some economists said the Bank of Canada appeared to play down recent improvements in the Canadian economy. Canada's unemployment rate is near a record low, its housing market is stabilizing after a period of relative weakness, and domestic growth is set to rebound from the sluggish pace recorded in late 2018 and early 2019.

"Governor Poloz's reluctance to cheer too loudly about Canada's recent economic news is telling," CIBC World Markets economist Avery Shenfeld said. "It suggests that while [the Bank of Canada's] base case could be described as an all-clear outlook ahead, it's becoming somewhat more concerned" about the outlook for the global economy.

Inflation is expected to dip this year on lower gasoline prices and other temporary factors before returning to the central bank's 2% target by mid-2020, the bank said.

The next Bank of Canada policy decision is due September 4.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com