Canada Cools Its Housing Market -- but Frustrates Home Buyers

By Vipal Monga and Kim Mackrael

TORONTO -- Brandon Chapman has joined with a childhood friend to buy a home in Vancouver's expensive housing market. The 28-year-old financial planner hasn't been able to find a home he wants at a price he can afford on his own, despite searching for two years.

He isn't alone. Tougher rules for new borrowers, rising mortgage rates and new taxes for home buyers have been put in place by Canadian regulators in recent years to tame some of the most overheated housing markets in the developed world. But they have also shut prospective homeowners like Mr. Chapman out of the market. That has slowed sales in cities like Toronto and Vancouver in recent months, prompting some to call for Canada to loosen the restrictions lest they brake the economy too much.

Evan Siddall, a former Goldman Sachs banker who now runs Canada's housing agency, is unmoved. In fact, he doesn't think the tougher rules go far enough. "Residential real estate has become too large a part of our economy, and it's diverting investment," he said in an interview. "You can't build a country on making houses for the country."

Mr. Siddall, chief executive of Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation, has publicly backed a slate of tougher mortgage rules in recent years, including a requirement for home buyers to prove they can handle interest rates that are either 2 percentage points higher than the mortgage rate offered by their bank, or at the five-year benchmark rate set by the Bank of Canada, whichever is higher. Originally meant for borrowers needing mortgage insurance, the test has since been expanded to any prospective buyer.

The mortgage rules make it more difficult for would-be home buyers like Mr. Chapman, who said they effectively cut his offering price on homes by 20%.

Mr. Siddall said regulators could have set the test even higher, but that would have been difficult to sell politically. The housing agency, which fulfills a role in Canada similar to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the U.S. by securitizing and guaranteeing mortgages, also considered recommending limits on how much banks could lend relative to their borrowers' income but dropped that idea, he said.

The regulations were introduced to quell household borrowing rates that Mr. Siddall and other officials say are alarming. Average household borrowing, of which housing is by far the biggest component, was nearly 174% of income as of Sept. 30, according to Statistics Canada. The proportion is unchanged from the end of last year and down only slightly from a year earlier.

By comparison, U.S. borrowers topped out at a 124% debt-to-income ratio at the end of 2007, just before the financial crisis. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned in July that the combination of high household debt and high housing prices could lead to a Canadian housing crash.

While Canada's banks and its economy largely escaped the 2008 financial crisis, a combination of low interest rates, foreign real-estate investment and speculation combined to propel house prices in cities like Vancouver and Toronto to what many analysts called bubblelike conditions.

To counter the trend, local governments have levied taxes and fees that make it harder for foreign buyers and speculators to buy homes in the overheated Vancouver and Toronto markets. Many analysts have cited outside money as a major driver of double-digit housing price increases in Canada's largest cities.

For the housing industry, the rules have been painful. Home sales in the Vancouver region plunged more than 42% in November from a year earlier, following a 35% drop in October, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver. Sales nationally fell 14% in November, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, which forecast a "double-digit decline" in home sales in 2018, to the lowest level since 2013.

Nationally, the group's home-price index, which measures benchmark prices, has fallen 2% between June and November, though it is still up 27% from three years ago. The group predicted that 2019 sales and prices would be "held in check" by the regulatory changes and rising rates.

The Canadian Home Builders' Association has been calling on the government to repeal or loosen the rules on mortgage lending, which are making it unnecessarily difficult for first-time home buyers, said spokesman David Foster. "We understand why this was done," he said. "But it seems to have done what the government wanted to do, and from hereon in mostly what we are going to see are a lot of negative side effects unless that policy is recalibrated and rethought."

Housing starts fell 8% nationally between the second and third quarters, according to Statistics Canada. And demand for mortgage loans fell 43% in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier.

The rules also threaten to worsen income inequality by keeping young families from building wealth, said Paul Taylor, CEO of Mortgage Professionals Canada, an industry group representing mortgage brokers, lenders and insurers. Steady increases in interest rates are rebalancing the market, he said, making extra regulations unnecessary.

"It's a bit of a nanny state when you say, 'We don't think it's in your best interest to buy property at that level now,' " said Mr. Taylor.

The Bank of Canada, the country's central bank, said in November that the quality of Canadian mortgage loans improved after the latest rules came into effect in January, but concerns about household debt remain. Household vulnerabilities "took a long time to build, and so it's going to take a long time to come back," Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Gov. Carolyn Wilkins said during a recent panel discussion at an Ottawa housing conference.

Despite a recent cooling, prices are still nearly 40% higher in Toronto and more than 55% higher in the Vancouver area than they were three years ago, according to the Bank of Canada. The central bank continues to view a housing crash as a key risk to the financial system.

Though he is sympathetic to the buyers' concerns, Mr. Siddall said there are other places they can put their money to earn returns. The rules protect first-time buyers from borrowing more than they can afford, which would leave them vulnerable if the housing market turns, he said.

"We had to make it harder for people who were borrowing with too little equity to expose themselves to the housing market. And that's first-time home buyers," he said. "We actually probably could have done more."

That, however, doesn't help Mr. Chapman find a home he can buy. "I'm looking for a motivated seller," he said. "I'm frustrated."

Write to Vipal Monga at vipal.monga@wsj.com and Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com