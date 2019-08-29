Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Current Account Deficit Narrows to C$6.38 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:46am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's current-account deficit narrowed markedly in the second quarter to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, reflecting a standout performance in trade.

The country's current-account deficit in the second quarter stood at a seasonally adjusted 6.38 billion Canadian dollars ($4.80 billion), compared with a revised C$16.63 billion shortfall in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Thursday. The second-quarter result bested market expectations for a C$9.8 billion deficit, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The current account is the broadest indicator of trade in goods and services, and covers items such as employee wages and investment income. A deficit suggests an economy is importing more capital, goods and services than it exports. Since 2009, Canada has recorded a current-account deficit every year.

Official data measuring Canada's gross domestic product in the second quarter is set for release Friday. Based on second-quarter expectations, economists reckon the current-account deficit as a share of GDP now represents less than 2% of GDP, or an improvement from recent 3%-plus readings.

In the second quarter, the deficit on international trade in goods and services narrowed by nearly two-thirds, to C$5.47 billion from C$14.76 billion in the previous quarter. In May and June, Canada recorded back-to-back monthly surpluses in the trade of merchandise goods. The deficit in the trade of services shrank to C$5.16 billion in the second quarter, or the smallest shortfall in over seven years. Canada's monthly trade report does not cover services.

The deficit on primary income, which covers investment income and compensation of employees, narrowed to C$436 million, from a previous deficit of C$1.37 billion, powered by a jump in investment income.

Direct foreign investment in Canada rose in the second quarter to C$21.67 billion from C$12.02 billion in the previous three-month period, marking the highest level of investment since mid-2015. Foreign-led mergers-and-acquisition activity was the main contributor, the data agency said. 

  Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.39% 98.3 Delayed Quote.4.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:02aVelocity Markets, Inc Launches ShortHop Digital Asset Marketplace in Eight Additional US States 
BU
09:01aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE OF IRELAND : Tánaiste Simon Coveney continues European engagement tour
PU
08:59aStock futures jump after China's positive comments on trade
RE
08:58aNew products, remodelled stores push U.S. dollar chains to boost profit forecast
RE
08:51aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Monetary Policy Committee Decision -August 2019
PU
08:46aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Grant to Support Better Urban Service Delivery, Climate and Disaster Resilience in Tonga
PU
08:46aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Inaugural Forum Aims to Improve Capital Markets Development in CAREC
PU
08:46aCanada Current Account Deficit Narrows to C$6.38 Billion
DJ
08:46aEconomic Growth Revised to 2% in Second Quarter, Corporate Profits Up
DJ
08:46aUS Jobless Claims Rose Slightly to 215,000 Last Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group