Canada Current Account Deficit Narrows to C$6.38 Billion

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's current-account deficit narrowed markedly in the second quarter to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, reflecting a standout performance in trade.

The country's current-account deficit in the second quarter stood at a seasonally adjusted 6.38 billion Canadian dollars ($4.80 billion), compared with a revised C$16.63 billion shortfall in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Thursday. The second-quarter result bested market expectations for a C$9.8 billion deficit, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

The current account is the broadest indicator of trade in goods and services, and covers items such as employee wages and investment income. A deficit suggests an economy is importing more capital, goods and services than it exports. Since 2009, Canada has recorded a current-account deficit every year.

Official data measuring Canada's gross domestic product in the second quarter is set for release Friday. Based on second-quarter expectations, economists reckon the current-account deficit as a share of GDP now represents less than 2% of GDP, or an improvement from recent 3%-plus readings.

In the second quarter, the deficit on international trade in goods and services narrowed by nearly two-thirds, to C$5.47 billion from C$14.76 billion in the previous quarter. In May and June, Canada recorded back-to-back monthly surpluses in the trade of merchandise goods. The deficit in the trade of services shrank to C$5.16 billion in the second quarter, or the smallest shortfall in over seven years. Canada's monthly trade report does not cover services.

The deficit on primary income, which covers investment income and compensation of employees, narrowed to C$436 million, from a previous deficit of C$1.37 billion, powered by a jump in investment income.

Direct foreign investment in Canada rose in the second quarter to C$21.67 billion from C$12.02 billion in the previous three-month period, marking the highest level of investment since mid-2015. Foreign-led mergers-and-acquisition activity was the main contributor, the data agency said.

