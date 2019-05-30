Canada Current Account Deficit Widens in 1Q

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's current-account deficit widened in the first quarter, reflecting a higher trade in goods and services deficit.

The country's current-account deficit in the first quarter stood at a seasonally adjusted 17.35 billion Canadian dollars ($12.84 billion), compared with a C$16.62 billion shortfall in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were not immediately available.

The current account is the broadest indicator of trade in goods and services, and covers items such as employee wages and investment income. A deficit suggests an economy is importing more capital, goods and services than it exports.

In the first quarter, the deficit on international trade in goods and services rose to C$15.18 billion from C$13.93 billion in the previous three-month period, the data agency said. Canada posted a C$9.14 billion deficit in the trade in goods, and a deficit in services trade of C$6.04 billion.

The deficit on primary income, which covers investment income and compensation of employees, narrowed to C$1.77 billion in the first quarter from C$2.02 billion in the previous quarter.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com