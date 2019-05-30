Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Current Account Deficit Widens in 1Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:10am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's current-account deficit widened in the first quarter, reflecting a higher trade in goods and services deficit.

The country's current-account deficit in the first quarter stood at a seasonally adjusted 17.35 billion Canadian dollars ($12.84 billion), compared with a C$16.62 billion shortfall in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were not immediately available.

The current account is the broadest indicator of trade in goods and services, and covers items such as employee wages and investment income. A deficit suggests an economy is importing more capital, goods and services than it exports.

In the first quarter, the deficit on international trade in goods and services rose to C$15.18 billion from C$13.93 billion in the previous three-month period, the data agency said. Canada posted a C$9.14 billion deficit in the trade in goods, and a deficit in services trade of C$6.04 billion.

The deficit on primary income, which covers investment income and compensation of employees, narrowed to C$1.77 billion in the first quarter from C$2.02 billion in the previous quarter.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:14pBrazil's GDP shrinks, economy flirts with another recession
RE
02:11pTrump says U.S. doing well in trade talks with China
RE
02:10pCanada Current Account Deficit Widens in 1Q
DJ
02:09pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : OGUK welcomes news of Chevron acquisition
PU
02:09pUN ESCWA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMM : ESCWA signs technical cooperation memo with Iraq
PU
02:05pWalk with Us to Cure Lupus, Chicago  There’s Strength in Our Strides
SE
02:01pGDET Announces Successful Migration to New Cryptocurrency Mining Pool
GL
02:00pWall Street set to open higher after selloff
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
4CHRISTIAN DIOR SE : CHRISTIAN DIOR : Woman at centre of money-laundering case 'spent 30,000 on chocolate in on..
5PENNON GROUP : PENNON : South West Water owner Pennon's FY profit jumps on waste recycling push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About