Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Current Account Deficit Widens in 3Q to C$9.86 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 08:46am EST

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's current-account deficit widened in the third quarter, mostly due to a deterioration in merchandise trade.

The country's current-account deficit in the third quarter stood at a seasonally adjusted 9.86 billion Canadian dollars ($7.43 billion), an increase from a revised C$6.74 billion shortfall in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Thursday. Still, the third-quarter shortfall was better than market expectations for a C$10.6 billion deficit, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets.

The current account is the broadest indicator of trade in goods and services, and covers items such as employee wages and investment income. A deficit suggests an economy is importing more capital, goods and services than it exports. Since 2009, Canada has recorded a current-account deficit every year.

Official data measuring Canada's gross domestic product in the third quarter is set for release Friday. Expectations are for a marked slowdown in growth, from nearly 4% annualized in the second quarter to the low 1% range.

In the third quarter, the deficit on international trade in goods and services widened to C$8.0 billion from C$5.58 billion in the previous quarter. The widening is attributable to the trade of merchandise goods. The goods deficit expanded to C$3.89 billion, the data agency said, on lower prices for energy products and weaker exports of agrifood products, chemicals and transportation equipment.

The deficit on primary income, which covers investment income and compensation of employees, edged slightly higher to C$541 million, from a previous deficit of C$409 million.

Direct foreign investment in Canada slowed in third quarter to C$13.39 billion from C$23.07 billion in the previous three-month period, on decreased merger-and-acquisition activity. 

 Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18aIndia considers commissions cap for Uber, Ola, unsettling industry
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12aNestle, Unilever, AB InBev Call For EU Laws on Zero-Emission Vehicles
DJ
09:05a3iQ Files The Bitcoin Fund IPO
BU
09:03aSouth Africa's struggling Eskom makes surprise interim profit
RE
09:00aChina Protests New U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal
DJ
08:55aGerman Consumer Prices Fell More Than Expected in November
DJ
08:49aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
08:47aOil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
2Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
3JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
5RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : Departing Remy Cointreau CEO cautious on Hong Kong after weak first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group