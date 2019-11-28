Canada Current Account Deficit Widens in 3Q to C$9.86 Billion

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada's current-account deficit widened in the third quarter, mostly due to a deterioration in merchandise trade.

The country's current-account deficit in the third quarter stood at a seasonally adjusted 9.86 billion Canadian dollars ($7.43 billion), an increase from a revised C$6.74 billion shortfall in the previous quarter, Statistics Canada said Thursday. Still, the third-quarter shortfall was better than market expectations for a C$10.6 billion deficit, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets.

The current account is the broadest indicator of trade in goods and services, and covers items such as employee wages and investment income. A deficit suggests an economy is importing more capital, goods and services than it exports. Since 2009, Canada has recorded a current-account deficit every year.

Official data measuring Canada's gross domestic product in the third quarter is set for release Friday. Expectations are for a marked slowdown in growth, from nearly 4% annualized in the second quarter to the low 1% range.

In the third quarter, the deficit on international trade in goods and services widened to C$8.0 billion from C$5.58 billion in the previous quarter. The widening is attributable to the trade of merchandise goods. The goods deficit expanded to C$3.89 billion, the data agency said, on lower prices for energy products and weaker exports of agrifood products, chemicals and transportation equipment.

The deficit on primary income, which covers investment income and compensation of employees, edged slightly higher to C$541 million, from a previous deficit of C$409 million.

Direct foreign investment in Canada slowed in third quarter to C$13.39 billion from C$23.07 billion in the previous three-month period, on decreased merger-and-acquisition activity.

