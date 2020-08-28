Canada Data Point to Third-Quarter Rebound -- 2nd Update

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canadian economic output plunged by a record amount in the second quarter, fueled by pandemic-related restrictions on activity, while data indicated that a strong expansion is in the offing for the current quarter.

Based on early estimates, Canada could be one of the fastest-growing economies among the Group of Seven industrialized countries in the third quarter, economists said, reflecting the country's relative success in slowing down the spread of Covid-19. Still, many warn there is a long road ahead before the country makes a full recovery.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in the economy, fell at a 38.7% annualized rate in the second quarter, to 1.820 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.386 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Markets were looking for an annualized drop of 40%, according to economists at Bank of Nova Scotia. This compares with a 8.2% decline in the first quarter.

In comparison, U.S. GDP fell at a 31.7% annual rate in the second quarter.

Statistics Canada reported that GDP jumped 6.5% in June from the previous month, following a 4.8% climb in May. It estimated economic activity -- measured on an industry basis, excluding spending and investment -- now sits about 9% below February's prepandemic level.

The agency said preliminary information indicates GDP grew another 3% in July from the previous month.

The economic performance at the end of the quarter, early signs for July and data suggesting the country has recouped over half the three million jobs lost in March and April, have prompted some analysts to predict Canada's economy will post a record expansion in the third quarter.

Economists at BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Securities have both penciled in annualized growth of more than 40% for the July-to-September period.

"The upgrade to June's big rise, itself a record advance, and the solid July gain, point to a mammoth third-quarter increase," said Doug Porter, BMO's chief economist. He added the firm now estimates a drop for 2020 of 5.5%, as opposed to its earlier forecast of a 6% decline.

Royce Mendes, economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said Canada underperformed global peers, such as the U.S., in the second quarter because of the country's more aggressive and longer-lasting restrictions to contain the virus. Central Canadian provinces, where the bulk of the country's population lives, didn't begin relaxing restrictions in earnest until late May and June.

Those actions by Canadian authorities, he said, "appear to be paying off in spades in terms of the outlook. With new virus cases still at low levels, the economy is set to materially outperform the U.S. in the third quarter." Mr. Mendes said the current consensus for U.S. third-quarter growth is about 20% annualized.

Growth in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Canada has slowed markedly since peaks hit in April and May, of roughly 2,000 confirmed cases a day. Canada has averaged roughly 450 confirmed new cases a day over the preceding seven days, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. This has prompted jurisdictions across the country to lift many of the restrictions implemented starting in March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Overall, Canada has recorded 128,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, Johns Hopkins data indicate.

Canada is the last of the G-7 economies to formally report GDP for the second quarter. Among the G-7, Canada's decline was deeper than the U.S., Japan and Germany, though not as steep as the U.K., France and Italy. The decline among advanced industrialized economies is the sharpest in at least six decades, according to figures from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Besides recouping a sizable number of lost jobs, Canadian data also suggest retail sales and housing activity have eclipsed prepandemic levels, and manufacturing shipments are closing in on February levels.

"While we are seeing early and encouraging signs of an economic rebound from the depths of March, uncertainty remains over the timing and shape of the recovery," Dave McKay, chief executive of Royal Bank of Canada. "The real test of the recovery will come once government support programs start to wind down."

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem reiterated that point at a virtual symposium organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. He said that he was bracing for a "pretty long, bumpy ride" for the economy, and that the central bank would provide support -- either through near-bottom interest rates or large-scale asset purchases, or a combination of the two -- through a protracted recovery.

For the sectors of the economy most affected by the virus, such as hospitality, tourism and travel, "it's going to be very difficult for a long time," Mr. Macklem said.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com