Canada Factory Sales Decline 0.7% In December

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian factory sales declined in December, falling short of expectations and marking a fourth consecutive monthly decrease.

Manufacturing sales were down 0.7% in December from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 56.41 billion Canadian dollars ($42.58 billion), Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Market expectations were for a 0.7% advance, according to CIBC World Markets.

On a volume, or price-adjusted basis, manufacturing sales were down 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the previous month's data was revised to show that factory sales fell by 1% in November, compared with an earlier estimate of a 0.6% decline.

Canada's factory data for December showed sales of motor vehicles fell 6.8% to C$4.89 billion, largely because of longer seasonal plant shutdowns. The closure of General Motors' factory in the Ontario city of Oshawa also weighed on motor vehicle sales, the data agency said.

The aerospace product and parts industry fell 15.7% to C$1.9 billion, following an 8.4% advance in the previous month.

Overall, 11 of the 21 components tracked by Statistics Canada recorded lower sales in December. The overall decline was offset, in part, by an 8.7% increase in the primary metal industry.

Manufacturing inventories fell 0.3% in December. Unfilled orders, or the stock of orders that will contribute to future sales if they are not canceled, edged down 0.1% in December, and new orders were down 0.6%.

