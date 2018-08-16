Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Factory Sales Rise 1.1% in June -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales rose roughly in line with expectations in June, led by sharply higher sales of petroleum and coal products.

Factory sales rose 1.1% in June from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 58.07 billion Canadian dollars ($44.20 billion), Statistics Canada said Thursday. The expectation among traders was for a 1.0% rise in manufacturing sales, according to economists from Royal Bank of Canada.

On a volume or price-adjusted basis, manufacturing sales rose 0.7%.

In the previous month, factory sales rose a revised 1.5%, up slightly from an earlier estimate of a 1.4% increase.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry led the gains in June, rising 15.9% from the previous month to C$6.27 billion. Several large refineries increased production in June after temporary shutdowns and spring maintenance that took place in April and May.

Sales of fabricated metal, which rose 3%, and sales of plastics and rubber, up 2.2%, also contributed to the overall gain.

Partially offsetting those increases was a 4.5% decline in sales of chemical products, which followed two straight monthly increases. Sales of food products were down 1.7% and sales of primary metals declined 0.3%.

The dip in primary metals sales coincided with the introduction of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, which began June 1, and followed four straight monthly gains.

The Canadian government said earlier this week that it is looking at imposing broad tariffs or quotas on seven steel products from all of its trading partners to address concerns over cheap imports. Canada placed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum in July.

Factory inventories rose 0.5% in the month to C$82.06 billion.

Unfilled orders, or the stock of orders that will contribute to future sales if they are not canceled, rose 1.7% in June. New orders fell 1.8%, following a 5.2% advance in the previous month.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:11aEXCLUSIVE - AMAZON CONSIDERING UK INSURANCE COMPARISON SITE : sources
RE
09:08aTide about to turn for markets as easy-money decade ends
RE
09:07aIndonesia Vows Tighter Budget to Ward Off Turkish Contagion
DJ
09:01aCanada Factory Sales Rise 1.1% in June -- Update
DJ
08:53aTrump hails U.S. dollar strength in tweet
RE
08:53aTurkish, German finance ministers to meet in Berlin on Sept. 21 - ministry
RE
08:46aCanada June Factory Shipments Rose 1.1%
DJ
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week
DJ
08:45aCANADIAN NON-FARM PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT ROSE IN JULY : Adp
RE
08:45aWall St. to open higher on upbeat earnings, trade talk optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : Roundup Ingredient Glyphosate Found in Breakfast Foods Aimed at Children -The Guardian
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
3H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : H+H INTERNATIONAL A/S : Interim financial report H1 2018
4DELTA AIR LINES : Trade unions unite in protest at likely new Air France KLM boss
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Rout This Year Has Wiped Out Over $175 Billion in Market Value

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.