Canada Factory Sales Rise 1.1% in June -- Update

By Kim Mackrael



OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales rose roughly in line with expectations in June, led by sharply higher sales of petroleum and coal products.

Factory sales rose 1.1% in June from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 58.07 billion Canadian dollars ($44.20 billion), Statistics Canada said Thursday. The expectation among traders was for a 1.0% rise in manufacturing sales, according to economists from Royal Bank of Canada.

On a volume or price-adjusted basis, manufacturing sales rose 0.7%.

In the previous month, factory sales rose a revised 1.5%, up slightly from an earlier estimate of a 1.4% increase.

Sales in the petroleum and coal product industry led the gains in June, rising 15.9% from the previous month to C$6.27 billion. Several large refineries increased production in June after temporary shutdowns and spring maintenance that took place in April and May.

Sales of fabricated metal, which rose 3%, and sales of plastics and rubber, up 2.2%, also contributed to the overall gain.

Partially offsetting those increases was a 4.5% decline in sales of chemical products, which followed two straight monthly increases. Sales of food products were down 1.7% and sales of primary metals declined 0.3%.

The dip in primary metals sales coincided with the introduction of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, which began June 1, and followed four straight monthly gains.

The Canadian government said earlier this week that it is looking at imposing broad tariffs or quotas on seven steel products from all of its trading partners to address concerns over cheap imports. Canada placed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum in July.

Factory inventories rose 0.5% in the month to C$82.06 billion.

Unfilled orders, or the stock of orders that will contribute to future sales if they are not canceled, rose 1.7% in June. New orders fell 1.8%, following a 5.2% advance in the previous month.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com