Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Factory Shipments Rose in January -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:00am EDT

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales rose at a faster pace than expected in January, led by higher sales in the food and electrical equipment industries.

Factory sales rose 1% in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 57.05 billion Canadian dollars ($42.81 billion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a 0.4% rise, according to economists from Royal Bank of Canada.

The previous month's factory sales data was revised to show a 1.1% decline, compared with an earlier estimate of a 1.3% drop.

On a volume, or price-adjusted basis, manufacturing sales rose 1.4% in January.

On a year-over-year basis, factory shipments were up 4.4%.

Sales in the food manufacturing industry were the biggest contributor to the overall gain, rising 2.8% to C$8.85 billion in January after a 2.1% decline in the previous month. Sales in the electrical equipment, appliance and component industry were up 13% to C$1.05 billion. The wood product and motor vehicle parts industries also posted notable gains.

Partially offsetting the overall advance in January factory sales were a 12.4% decline in the aerospace industry and a 2.7% drop in the paper manufacturing industry.

Factory inventories rose 1.2% in January to C$85.72 billion.

Unfilled orders, or the stock of orders that will contribute to future sales if they aren't canceled, fell 1% in January. New orders declined by 11.9%, following a 10.9% rise in the previous month. The decline in January new orders mostly reflected lower orders in the aerospace product and parts industry, Statistics Canada said.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aU.S. manufacturing output falls for second straight month
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:09aS.Africa's Tsogo Sun CEO to retire, hotel business spin-off to go ahead
RE
09:07aCentral banks stuck in holding pattern
RE
09:04aTRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE : First Caribbean International Bank Limited - 1st Interim Dividend Timetable 2019
PU
09:01aRBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for March 2019
AQ
09:00aCanada Factory Shipments Rose in January -- Update
DJ
08:57aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Brexit postponed, Trump humiliated, efforts in China...
08:56aManufacturing Activity in New York Expands More Slowly
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free
3L'ORÉAL : L'ORÉAL: News Release: Annual General Meeting of 18 April 2019 / 2018 Registration Document
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Comments on media reports
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares slip after quarterly sales rise fails to reassure

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.