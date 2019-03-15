Canada Factory Shipments Rose in January -- Update

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian manufacturing sales rose at a faster pace than expected in January, led by higher sales in the food and electrical equipment industries.

Factory sales rose 1% in January from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 57.05 billion Canadian dollars ($42.81 billion), Statistics Canada said Friday. Market expectations were for a 0.4% rise, according to economists from Royal Bank of Canada.

The previous month's factory sales data was revised to show a 1.1% decline, compared with an earlier estimate of a 1.3% drop.

On a volume, or price-adjusted basis, manufacturing sales rose 1.4% in January.

On a year-over-year basis, factory shipments were up 4.4%.

Sales in the food manufacturing industry were the biggest contributor to the overall gain, rising 2.8% to C$8.85 billion in January after a 2.1% decline in the previous month. Sales in the electrical equipment, appliance and component industry were up 13% to C$1.05 billion. The wood product and motor vehicle parts industries also posted notable gains.

Partially offsetting the overall advance in January factory sales were a 12.4% decline in the aerospace industry and a 2.7% drop in the paper manufacturing industry.

Factory inventories rose 1.2% in January to C$85.72 billion.

Unfilled orders, or the stock of orders that will contribute to future sales if they aren't canceled, fell 1% in January. New orders declined by 11.9%, following a 10.9% rise in the previous month. The decline in January new orders mostly reflected lower orders in the aerospace product and parts industry, Statistics Canada said.

