Canada Finance Minister : No Budget Plan Until Economy Stabilizes

By Paul Vieira



OTTAWA--Canada Finance Minister Bill Morneau pushed back Thursday on demands from opposition lawmakers to produce a budget plan for the 2020-21 year, arguing the pandemic has made the task of forecasting problematic.

Canada has pledged around 250 billion Canadian dollars ($184.46 billion) in spending and tax deferrals to mitigate the fallout from the pandemic. The sizable spending plans has prompted Canada's parliamentary budget watchdog to warn the budget deficit in the current fiscal year could hit the C$250 billion mark, or the largest on record on a nominal and real basis.

"The challenge we are facing is that we are looking for certainty in a time when it is difficult to deliver certainty," Mr. Morneau told lawmakers on a parliamentary finance committee, when asked about producing a budget plan.

He said no budget plan would be forthcoming until the economy stabilized. Further, the government has yet to produce a debt-management strategy for this fiscal year, which would outline how much debt Canada intends to issue in financial markets.

For now, he said the government is updating figures on money pledged for individuals and businesses to help them deal with the fallout stemming from the pandemic. Canada's economy lost roughly three million jobs in March and April, although it regained a 10th of those losses through a surprise increase in employment in May.

Canada's gross domestic product declined over 8% on an annual basis in the first quarter, and analysts estimate output is set to shrink 30% to 40% in the second quarter.

