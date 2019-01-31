Log in
Canada GDP Contracted 0.1% in November -- Update

01/31/2019 | 09:12am EST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy contracted slightly in November, matching market expectations, as the wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors declined.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, fell 0.1% in November from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 1.944 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.474 trillion), Statistics Canada said Thursday. Market expectations were for a 0.1% decline, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a one-year basis, the Canadian economy expanded 1.7% in November.

Thursday's GDP report is unlikely to alter expectations that the Bank of Canada will keep its key interest rate on hold until at least the second quarter of this year. In the central bank's most recent rate decision, in which it kept the key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, officials said a recent drop in oil prices would materially affect the outlook for growth in 2019.

Nevertheless, the central bank reiterated its view that the policy rate would need to climb over time, to a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, to keep inflation on track.

Thursday's GDP report showed that wholesale trade was the biggest contributor to the November decline in GDP, dropping 1.1% in the month as activity in the majority of wholesaling industries declined. Output in the manufacturing sector fell 0.5% in November, for its third decline in four months, while the finance and insurance sector contracted 0.7%.

The overall decline in November's GDP was offset, in part, by gains in accommodation and food services, professional services and utilities.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

