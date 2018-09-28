Log in
Canada GDP Grew in July, Led by Manufacturing Output Gains -- Update

09/28/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy expanded at a slightly faster pace than expected in July, led by strong gains in the manufacturing sector.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, increased 0.2% in July from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted 1.79 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.37 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday.

Market expectations were for a 0.1% advance, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a one-year basis, the Canadian economy expanded 2.4% in July. Expectations were for a 2.2% advance year-over-year.

The July data is unlikely to change expectations that the Bank of Canada will raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point in October. The central bank has lifted the key rate four times since mid-2017, bringing it to 1.50%, and Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a speech on Thursday that interest rates are expected to move gradually higher.

Mr. Poloz added that the Bank of Canada is watching economic data closely as it faces several key uncertainties, including over the outcome of talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement.

TD Bank economist Brian DePratto said growth and inflation are both set to outpace the Bank of Canada's expectations. "Unless we see a significant setback on Nafta or a serious deterioration in the [Bank of Canada's] Business Outlook Survey, another policy interest rate increase at the October 24th decision remains a safe bet," Mr. DePratto said.

The Statistics Canada report said the manufacturing sector was the biggest driver of the gain in output in July. Manufacturing was up 1.2% in the month, with advances in chemical and petroleum and coal products helping to push the sector to its strongest level of growth since November 2017.

Wholesale trade expanded 1.4% on a month-over-month basis, more than making up for a 1.2% decline in the previous month. Transportation and warehousing services grew 0.9% in July, led by a rise in rail transportation.

Overall, the goods-producing side of the economy rose 0.3% in July after edging down in the previous month. Services-producing industries, which account for about two-thirds of total output, expanded 0.2%.

Write to Kim Mackrael at kim.mackrael@wsj.com

