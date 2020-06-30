Log in
Canada GDP Plunged 11.6% in April

06/30/2020 | 10:12am EDT

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- Canada's economic output plummeted in April, marking the peak damage stemming from the new coronavirus and setting the stage for a hefty drop in the second quarter that could take years to recoup.

The result, a record month-over-month drop, is unlikely to alter thinking among traders and policy makers, including at the Bank of Canada. The central bank's newly minted governor, Tiff Macklem, warned last week the country is only in the early stages of a protracted recovery. Nevertheless, signs are emerging that a recovery began taking shape in May.

Statistics Canada on Tuesday said April GDP fell 11.6% from the previous month, to 1.630 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.191 trillion), which marks a roughly 10-year low. Expectations in the market were for an 11.5% decline, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets. The April plunge follows a revised 7.5% decline in March.

The data agency added that the economy in April was 18.2% below its February level, or the month before the Covid-19 measures began.

"April was a 'mense horribilis' for the Canadian economy, and the only thing good about it was that in all likelihood it marked the bottom of this short but extremely deep recession," said Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

Canada's monthly GDP gauges activity at the goods-producing and services sectors. The quarterly GDP data also captures industrial output, but also incorporates investment and income. With the April data, second-quarter GDP in Canada is headed toward a roughly 40% annualized drop, according to Jimmy Jean, strategist at Desjardins Securities.

The record drop in GDP for April shouldn't have come as a surprise. Statistics Canada issued its own estimate last month, predicting a roughly 11% drop. Employment data for April showed the economy lost about two million jobs, and indicators in recent weeks suggested sizable declines in the month of April for manufacturing, wholesale transactions and retail sales.

April also marked the peak of economic damage from Covid-19, or the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. Regions across Canada began to relax certain restrictions in May, with the country's most populous province, Ontario, moving largely in that direction this month.

This was reflected in the May data, which showed a surprise jump in Canadian employment of about 290,000 jobs after employment fell by roughly three million combined in the previous two months. And as part of April's GDP report, Statistics Canada said preliminary information indicates GDP in May likely rose 3%, as output across several industrial sectors -- for instance, manufacturing, retail and wholesale -- rebounded in May. Data for May is scheduled for release on July 31.

Other signs have pointed to a recovery in Canada. Confidence among Canada's small and midsize businesses largely recovered as of June after plummeting to a record low just three months ago, according to a gauge run by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. Further, Canadian consumer spending mostly returned to year-ago levels as of mid-June, according to an analysis by Royal Bank of Canada's economics team of the lender's anonymized credit and debit-card transactions.

The Bank of Canada has signaled it is unlikely to withdraw the extraordinary stimulus it is providing to the economy -- with its main interest rate near zero, at 0.25%, and large-scale purchases of assets, such as government bonds -- because it wants to avoid a persistent decline in inflation. Deflation hit Canada in both April and May, according to data.

Any "exit is a long way off," Mr. Macklem told reporters last week after his first speech as central bank governor. The central bank sets its main interest rate to achieve and maintain 2% inflation.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

