Canada GDP Surged in Second Quarter on Export Strength--Update

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA -- The Canadian economy rebounded in the second quarter with its best performance in two years, as one of the strongest showings this decade from exports offset a decline in business investment and softness in household spending.

The result bested market expectations and was well above the Bank of Canada's forecast. Nevertheless, market watchers are increasingly convinced the Bank of Canada could join the Federal Reserve and cut its benchmark interest rate later this year because of an escalation in the global trade tensions. The drop in capital spending and a slowdown in household spending could reinforce this belief.

Canada's gross domestic product, or the broadest measure of goods and services produced in an economy, rose at a 3.7% annualized rate in the second quarter, to 2.085 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.568 trillion), Statistics Canada said Friday. In comparison, U.S. GDP advanced 2% in the second quarter, according to revised data this week, and the German economy contracted in the April-to-June period.

Canada's second-quarter performance marks a sharp turnaround after growth essentially stalled at the turn of the year, with a meager 0.5% expansion in the first quarter and a 0.4% gain in the final three months of last year. The last time Canadian GDP expanded this strongly was in the second quarter of 2017, when growth accelerated 4.4%.

Market expectations were for a 3% annualized gain in the second quarter, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada. Last month, Canada's central bank forecast a 2.3% advance for the April-to-June period.

Meanwhile, monthly GDP rose 0.2% in June from May, with growth recorded in 17 of the 20 sectors tracked.

Economists anticipated a strong second-quarter result, and now several analysts have started to revise their forecasts in the wake of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade row. A handful of Bank of Canada watchers believe the central bank will cut its main interest rate, starting as early as October, to protect the economy against a slowdown in global growth. The central bank issues its latest rate decision this coming Wednesday, at which time analysts will scour the accompanying statement for signs of consternation in the outlook.

Bank of Canada officials haven't provided comment about the state of the economy since July 10, or its last rate decision.

"With trade tensions and market anxiety ratcheting higher in July and August there is significant risk that the economy will decelerate further in the months ahead," said economists at TD Securities in advance of the Canadian GDP report.

The second-quarter data indicated exports powered Canadian growth. On a nonannualized basis, export volumes climbed 3.2%, or the third-fastest gain this decade, after declines in the previous two quarters. The gain in exports was broad based, although led by energy, and farm and fishing products, the data agency said. Exports of services rose 1.1%.

Data measuring the domestic side of the economy produced mixed signals. Import volumes fell 1% in the quarter, although mostly tied to a drop in purchases in the volatile aerospace sector. Final domestic demand -- which incorporates business, household and public-sector spending -- dropped 0.2% in the quarter, after a 0.8% jump in the previous quarter. The biggest drag was a 1.6% fall in business investment, after a 1.2% advance in the previous quarter. Analysts warn executives could scale back or delay capital-expenditure plans given the uncertainty on the global trade front. Spending by businesses on inventories also slowed.

Growth in household spending slowed markedly in the second quarter, to 0.1% from a 0.7% advance in the first quarter. The deceleration emerged even though employee compensation rose 1.7% on a nominal basis, or the strongest advance since the final quarter of 2017. Canadian households, however, are among the most indebted in the developed world on a per capita basis.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com