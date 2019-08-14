Canada Goose posts smaller-than-expected loss on sales of costlier jackets

The luxury apparel company has been spending on its direct-to-consumer business, including its e-commerce and company-owned retail outlets, as it looks to rely less on struggling department stores for sales.

Revenue from wholesale business, however, rose 68.8% in the reported quarter, as some customers in Europe and Asia requested earlier order shipments compared to last year, and due to its acquisition of footwear maker Baffin last November.

Direct-to-consumer revenue rose 50%.

Canada Goose, known for its $1,000 parkas, has also ventured into wool and lighter layers as well as spring and summer wear due to warmer weather and other reasons including fur ban in California and growing consumer distaste for fur.

"The affinity and desire we have seen for our seasonally relevant lightweight offerings tells us our product expansion is working," Canada Goose said in its statement.

However, the company's lightweight jackets are not as profitable as its iconic red parkas which, coupled with a higher proportion of sales going to department stores, led Canada Goose's gross profit margins to fall 57.5% from 64% and miss analysts' estimates of 61.6%.

Net loss widened to C$29.4 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from a loss of C$18.7 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Canada Goose lost 21 Canadian cents per share, compared with analysts' average estimate for a loss of 24 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 59.1% to C$71.1 million ($53.63 million), while analysts had expected C$54.38 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

