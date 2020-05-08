Canada Housing Starts Decline 12% in April to 171,265

By Kim Mackrael

OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts fell in April, reflecting aggressive measures aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus in the French-speaking province of Quebec.

Excluding Quebec, housing starts rose, on average, across the rest of the country.

Overall, housing starts for April came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 171,265 units, down 12% from a revised 195,420 in the previous month, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday. Market expectations weren't immediately available.

The trend measure, or a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts, was 199,589 units in April, down from 204,899 units in the previous month.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said it didn't collect data from the province of Quebec during the month of April because Quebec halted most construction until April 20 to address the coronavirus pandemic. The housing agency said it would resume data collection in Quebec in May.

BMO Capital Markets said the level of activity across the rest of Canada was relatively solid considering the shutdowns that took place across most other sectors of the economy. "Indeed, construction is one sector that appears to have skated through April with less damage than most, given softer restrictions and the ability to social distance on site," economist Robert Kavcic said.

