Canada Housing Starts Declined 9.6% in July to 222,013 Units

OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts fell in July, although remaining at elevated levels, on a drop in construction of multifamily units like condominiums.

Housing starts for July came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 222,013 units, down 9.6% from a revised 245,555 in the previous month, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday. Market expectations were for annualized starts to fall materially to 200,000, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets.

The trend measure, or a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts, was 208,970 in July, or an increase from 205,765 in the previous month.

The report said multifamily urban starts declined 12% to 162,722 units in July while single-detached urban starts fell by 4.6% to 46,400 units. Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,891 units.

