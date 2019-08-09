Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Canada Housing Starts Declined 9.6% in July to 222,013 Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 08:59am EDT

OTTAWA--Canadian housing starts fell in July, although remaining at elevated levels, on a drop in construction of multifamily units like condominiums.

Housing starts for July came in at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 222,013 units, down 9.6% from a revised 245,555 in the previous month, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. said Friday. Market expectations were for annualized starts to fall materially to 200,000, according to economists at BMO Capital Markets.

The trend measure, or a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts, was 208,970 in July, or an increase from 205,765 in the previous month.

The report said multifamily urban starts declined 12% to 162,722 units in July while single-detached urban starts fell by 4.6% to 46,400 units. Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 12,891 units.

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:19aU.S. producer prices rise slightly; underlying inflation tame
RE
09:18aCanada Jobless Rate Rose to 5.7% in July -- Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:15aTAKE FIVE : The devil's in the data
RE
09:11aBAYER HAS NOT PROPOSED PAYING $8 BILLION TO SETTLE U.S. ROUNDUP CLAIMS : mediator
RE
09:11aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Analytical Survey "Financial Stability in the Republic of Belarus" 2018
PU
09:05aHow One Senior Living Company is Dedicating Themselves to Tradition
SE
09:05aLegacy Global Development Announces Surge in Home Sales at its Orchid Bay, Belize Property
SE
09:02aEurope rattled by Italy, Brexit stress; safe havens keep gaining
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
3VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group